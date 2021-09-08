When Tampa Bay sacks the quarterback, it wins. When the Bucs fail to apply pressure, they lose

An ability to block the Tampa Bay pass rush could be the key to any upset hopes by the Cowboys Thursday night

Tom Brady has quarterbacked a record seven NFL champions. He has been a five-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time NFL MVP.

But the season opener on Thursday night between his defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys could be decided while Brady is standing on the sideline.

Can the Cowboys block the Tampa Bay pass rush and protect quarterback Dak Prescott? When the Bucs rush the quarterback, they win. When they fail to mount a pass rush, they lose.

The Buccaneers finished 11-5 last season on the way to the Super Bowl. They collected 40 sacks in their 11 victories and only eight sacks in their five losses.

The Bucs bring the heat from across their 3-4 defensive front. Edge rushers Jason Pierre-Paul collected a team-leading 9 ½ sacks last season and Shaquil Barrett chipped in eight. End Ndamukong Suh provided an inside push with six sacks and inside linebacker Devin White added nine on middle blitzes.

The Bucs collected six sacks apiece in victories last season over Denver and Minnesota, five sacks apiece in victories over Carolina and Green Bay and four sacks in a victory over Detroit. Tampa Bay also sacked Aaron Rodgers five times in the NFC championship game and Patrick Mahomes three times in the Super Bowl.

But the Los Angeles Rams protected quarterback Jared Goff against the Bucs last November. Goff dropped back 51 times and threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns. It was the only game during the regular season Tampa Bay failed to sack the quarterback and the Bucs lost, 27-24.

The next week Mahomes dropped back 49 times and threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns. The Bucs sacked him twice but it wasn’t enough to prevent another 27-24 loss, this time to the Chiefs. The Buccaneers managed a single sack of Drew Brees in each game against their NFC South rival New Orleans and lost both times to the Saints.

Which brings us to the Cowboys. Prescott hasn’t played a competitive down since suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in the fifth game of the 2020 season against the New York Giants. He missed the final 11 games of the regular season, then didn’t take a snap in any of the four Dallas preseason games this summer.

So mobility looms as a question mark for the player in the Dallas backfield wearing a bull’s eye for Tampa pass rushers.

The Cowboys also will be missing their best offensive lineman. Zack Martin has gone to the Pro Bowl at right guard each of his first six NFL seasons and has been a first-team all-pro in four of them. But a failed Covid test this week will sideline him against the Bucs.

No doubt the Dallas defense will have its hands full with Brady. But so will the Dallas offense with the Tampa Bay pass rush.

The Cowboys gave Prescott a $160 million contract in the offseason of which $126 million was guaranteed, including an NFL-record $66 million signing bonus. The Cowboys expect the arm of Prescott to give the Cowboys a chance in every game this season, starting Thursday night. But only if his blocking front can keep him upright.

And that will be a tall challenge against one of the best pass rushes in football.