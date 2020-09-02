SI.com
Hall's senior moments continue to penalize Colts, Chargers and Bengals

Clark Judge

When former Dallas wide receiver Drew Pearson two weeks ago was chosen as the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s senior candidate for 2021 the only surprise was his competition. Reportedly, he beat Cincinnati cornerback Ken Riley to the wire.

Nothing surprising there. Pearson played on a Super Bowl winner. Riley did not. Pearson was a three-time Pro Bowl choice. Riley was not. In fact, he wasn’t named to one Pro Bowl. Pearson was a first-team all-decade member. Riley was not on any all-decade teams. Pearson was a Centennial Class finalist. Riley was not.

I think you get the idea.

But there’s one more footnote that bears mentioning. Pearson played for Dallas. Riley did not. He played for Cincinnati, and, yes, that’s a problem. There’s only one Hall of Famer who spent the bulk of his career with the Bengals, and that’s Anthony Munoz), widely considered the greatest tackle of all time.

Worse, no Bengal has ever been nominated as a senior candidate.

Since 1972 the Hall has chosen 81 senior finalists, including two annually from 2004-2014. Then, to celebrate NFL’s 100th anniversary it inducted 10 seniors this year. Pearson’s teammate, Cliff Harris, made it. So did two Chicago Bears. And so did the first senior finalist from the New York Jets, former tackle Winston Hill.

But no Bengals.

As a matter of fact, there were no Colts or Chargers, either, and that's not a coincidence. It's a senior moment disguised as a trend. No one from those three clubs has ever been nominated as a senior candidate for Canton. The same goes for New Orleans, though senior inductees Ken Stabler and Hank Stram had brief tenures with the Saints.

Unusual? You bet. They’re the only three … OK, three-and-a-half … members of the original 26-team NFL in 1970, the first year of the league’s merger with the AFL, excluded from the list of senior finalists.

Yeah, I know, Riley reportedly was close. But he didn’t reach the finish line, and don’t tell me you’re surprised. The guy had 65 career interceptions, was a three-time All-Pro and is tied with Charles Woodson – a 2021 candidate for Canton – at fifth in all-time interceptions.

The four players ahead of them? All in the Hall. So are four of the six behind them.

In all likelihood, Woodson makes the Hall on his first try. But Riley? Good luck. The guy wasn’t a modern-era finalist or semifinalist. So pushing Pearson to the finish wasn’t expected. Not making it, however, was. Canton and the Bengals go together like Cleveland and the playoffs.

Look, it’s not as if the Bengals don’t have qualified senior candidates. Riley is one. Quarterback Ken Anderson is another. So is cornerback Lemar Parrish. But only Anderson has been a Hall-of-Fame finalist, and that happened twice (1996 and 1998).

Nevertheless, that's better than the track record for the Colts and Chargers. Let’s see, the Colts could push linebacker Mike Curtis … or tackle George Kunz (also Atlanta) … or fullback Alan Ameche … or cornerback Bobby Boyd … or wide receiver Jimmy Orr. All are Hall-of-Fame worthy. In fact, Kunz reportedly was one of the top five senior finishers for 2021.

However, none has been a Hall-of-Fame semifinalist.

Now let’s look at the Chargers. There’s guard Walt Sweeney … running back Paul Lowe … quarterback John Hadl … guard Ed White (also Minnesota). I’d have no problem with any of them. One problem: Same as the Colts. None has been a Hall finalist or semifinalist.

Drew Pearson made the 2021 cut for the simplest of reasons: He deserved it. But one of these days a senior candidate from the Bengals, Chargers and Colts should deserve it, too. It’s not as if there’s a shortage of choices. It’s simply up to the Hall’s senior committee to let one of them in.

They’re still waiting.

