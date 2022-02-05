A Cautionary Tale 49ers Should Not Forget When Trading Away Jimmy G

When I think about what San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ organization are about to do next with quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, I’m reminded of what a smart man once told me.

Be careful what you wish for.

Because what they’re about to do next is embrace Lance, the promising 21-year-old quarterback they drafted last year, and trade away Garoppolo, their starter since 2018. No surprise there. Expected for months, the move is supposed to improve the 49ers at the game’s most important position.

And maybe it does, with Lance’s talents trumping quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s history of success. But I’d be careful. We’ve seen this picture before … with someone named Shanahan, no less … and it didn’t follow that script.

Rewind the videotape to the 2005 AFC playoffs when the Denver Broncos advanced to the conference championship game for the first time since John Elway was under center. Jake Plummer was the quarterback on a 13-3 team that was the AFC’s No. 2 seed, behind Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh was the only speed bump left between him and a Super Bowl.

So what happened? He lost. The Broncos lost. Then Denver gave up on Plummer, trading up in the first round of the 2006 draft to choose his replacement, a quarterback the Broncos believed would take them to the next level.

Jay Cutler.

The coach of that Denver team was Mike Shanahan, Kyle’s father, and if this story sounds familiar it’s because it should. Jake Plummer was 39-15 with the Broncos, never losing more than he won in any of his four seasons there, reaching the postseason three consecutive years and hanging the first playoff loss ever on Tom Brady.

But Shanahan – Mike, that is – thought he could upgrade his club at the position. So he chose Cutler, whom one scouting service at that time said “has the ability to make every throw and can make plays with his feet when things break down,” and he was patient. He waited until the 12th game of Cutler's rookie season to start him.

But the move was a gamble. The Broncos were 7-4 and in the midst of a possible playoff run, so there was considerable risk in starting an unproven rookie. Yet Denver took the leap. Result: Cutler won two of his five starts, and the Broncos missed the postseason for the first time in four years.

They didn’t return until 2011.

After the season, Plummer was traded away, and Cutler was handed the keys to the car. The future, it seemed, was in good hands. Except it wasn’t. Cutler never had a winning season in Denver. He was 17-20 in three years there before he was traded to Chicago. Worse, the move cost Shanahan, who was fired after an 8-8 finish in 2008.

And Plummer? He never played again. He retired rather than report to Tampa Bay.

Basically, nobody lived happily ever after, and I mention that because of what’s going on with the 49ers now. It’s déjà vu all over again. They turned their backs on Garoppolo last April when they traded a passel of draft choices, including three first-rounders, to select Lance with the third overall pick.

Now they will trade him away.

The move, like Denver’s 15 years earlier, is designed to make them more Super Bowl-ready with an inexperienced quarterback who reportedly has a high football IQ, takes care of the football and can move the chains in a myriad of ways.

And maybe it does. But it didn’t work out for Mike Shanahan, and it may not work out for his son.

“Those that fail to learn from history,” Winston Churchill wrote, “are doomed to repeat it.”

Consider that a warning.

I know, Garoppolo has a history of injuries, missing 25 of his last 65 starts, or 27.8 percent. So durability is a concern. But what happened when he played? All he did was win, running up a 35-16 record with the 49ers (including the playoffs), appearing in two of the past three NFC championship games and making it to Super Bowl LIV.

And when he was absent? Since 2017 the 49ers were 8-28 with someone other than Garoppolo at quarterback, twice finishing last in their division.

“You are what your record says you are,” Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Parcells said.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s record says he’s a winner.

Granted, he didn’t produce the inflated numbers that stats geeks worship. He also had hiccups in this year’s playoffs, including interceptions and misfires to open receivers. That rattled his detractors, who continued to lampoon their favorite target -- somehow forgetting that he was operating with a sprained shoulder and torn ligament in his right hand.

But that’s not the point. They lost sight of the bigger picture, and that is this: The only numbers that matter are victories, and Jimmy G produced a raft of them.

“Here’s what’s great about sports,” Herman Edwards once said. “You play to win the game. Hello? You play to win the game!!!”

When Jimmy Garoppolo played, he won twice as many games as he lost. But, then, so did Jake Plummer. And look how that worked out.