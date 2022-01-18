The Time is Now: Your Cheat Sheet to Hall-of-Fame's Class of 2022 Election

Some observers see the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Class of 2022 as a “clean-up year,” with finalists from 2021 finally moving to the head of the class.

Maybe. Probably. But we’re about to find out.

The Hall’s board of 49 selectors meets Tuesday to make that decision, with a handful of finalists from last year among the favorites. That would be tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, defensive tackle Richard Seymour and linebacker Zach Thomas.

All were Top-10 finishers in 2021, which puts them in the on-deck circle this year. With no slam-dunk choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, the door is wide open for the board to make this what NFL historian John Turney calls “a chance to clear the queue” – that is, shrink the line of those waiting years on Canton.

Can it? Will it? The Hall’s board loves nothing more than first-ballot inductees, with 10 elected in the past five years – or 50 percent of the 20 modern-era choices. The temptation will be there again, but outside of linebacker DeMarcus Ware, I don’t see a first-ballot candidate.

So what do I see? That’s why we’re here.

THE FAVORITES

Boselli heads this group for three reasons: 1) He’s been a Top-10 finalist for five consecutive years, so the board likes him; 2) there is no logjam of offensive linemen to navigate as there has been the past three years and 3) he’s in his 16th year of modern-era candidacy, which means the clock is ticking. After this, he’d have only four more years before disappearing into the abyss, otherwise known as the senior pool. So the time is right. Butler also is in his 16th year, which makes his case more compelling. So does this: He’s the only first-team all-decade player from the 1970s, ‘80s or ‘90s not already in Canton. Plus, he plays the right position. After years of ignoring safeties, voters now have flipped the switch: They can’t wait to induct them: Over the past five years, they elected nine (including seniors and the Centennial Class of 2020). Seymour has been a Top-10 finisher the past two years, and the situation seems right for him to move forward, too. The same can be said of Thomas, also a Top-10 finisher the past two years, but I’m not as confident. Some voters seem conflicted. Nevertheless, we have four legitimate candidates here.

FIRST-BALLOT POSSIBILITIES

There are three: Ware, wide receiver Andre Johnson and return specialist Devin Hester. Ware is the frontrunner, mostly because he checks all the boxes: He was a seven-time All-Pro, a nine-time Pro Bowler, an all-decade choice and a Super Bowl champion. He also produced 138-1/2 career sacks, or one fewer than Jason Taylor. I mention that because Taylor was a first-ballot choice in 2017. Johnson is one of three receivers – holdover finalists Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt are the others – and it’s hard to see either him or Hester making it past the Top 10. I know, Hester was arguably the greatest return man in NFL history, but the Hall moves slowly on specialists. Only three are in Canton: Kickers Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen and punter Ray Guy.

THE X FACTOR

There could be room for one surprise at the top, and defensive back Ronde Barber is my choice here. Like Ware, he has a complete resume: Five-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, all-decade choice and Super Bowl champion. He’s also one of two members of the 40/20 club (40 or more interceptions and 20 or more sacks). Charles Woodson is the other, and he was a first-ballot inductee in 2021. This is Barber’s second year as a finalist, and, from where I sit, he appears the most likely to move forward … at least into the Top 10, if not beyond.

DON’T SLEEP ON THESE GUYS

Barber isn’t the only one who could have upward mobility. I see four others: Wayne, defensive end Jared Allen, linebacker Patrick Willis and defensive lineman Bryant Young. Wayne could be hurt by teammates, with three Colts (Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James and Marvin Harrison) inducted in the past seven years, including two in the last two. He also could be hurt by competition at his position. There are three wide receivers, and they could split the votes – as happened for years with Cris Carer, Tim Brown and Andre Reed. That said, Wayne seems to have the most traction of the group. Allen is a returning finalist with 136 career sacks, which rank 12th in NFL history and are only two-and-a-half behind Ware. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro, but, unlike Ware, not all-decade and didn’t win a Super Bowl ring. Though Willis is a first-time finalist, he’s one of the most intriguing of all the candidates. That’s because he has the resume to reach the top with one vote: Seven Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams in eight seasons, plus an all-decade selection. What he doesn’t have is longevity. He played eight years before retiring. But that ship sailed when voters elected Terrell Davis and Kenny Easley in 2017. My guess: He at least reaches the Top 10. Then there’s Young, a first-time finalist in 2020 who didn’t make the cut one year later. Now he’s back in what could be a Steve Atwater reprise. The former Denver safety was a first-time finalist in 2016, then disappeared for two years before reappearing on the ballot in 2019. He reached the Top 10 and was inducted a year later.

THE LONG SHOTS

Linebacker Sam Mills is one, though he’s a sympathetic choice. He’s in his 20th … and last … year of modern-era eligibility. Nevertheless, I don’t see the momentum for him that there is for others. First-time Willie Anderson is another, and that’s OK. This is the first time in nine years he’s in the room, and the first time in 23 that anyone … anyone … from the Bengals is here. Now that he’s in he needs to stay and move forward. Holt probably is one, too. I know, he put up prodigious numbers and was all-decade. But most wide receivers that come before the board now have big numbers. He also has former teammate Isaac Bruce reaching Canton in 2020, and that won’t help his case.

COACHES, CONTRIBUTORS and SENIORS

Cliff Branch is the senior candidate and should be the third Raiders’ senior elected in the past nine years (Ray Guy and Ken Stabler were the others) and the fourth Raider, period, elected from these special categories (Tom Flores was inducated as the coaches’ finalist in 2021). Dick Vermeil is this year’s coaches’ candidate and former NFL supervisor of officials Art McNally is the contributor candidate, and no opposition to either is expected.

THE PROCESS

The meeting will be conducted virtually for the second consecutive year, with voters called to order at 10 a.m. (EST), and if 2021 is the blueprint it will be a long day. Last year’s session lasted nearly nine hours. Each candidate is presented by one selector, with the Hall asking that speeches run no longer than five minutes each. Then the floor is open to debate. Branch, McNally and Vermeil will be presented first – in that order – and a vote will be taken after each. Then we move on to the 15 modern-era finalists, with each presented and discussed until moving on to the next candidate. When all 15 have been reviewed, a vote is taken to cut the ballot from 15 to 10. Then another is taken to reduce it to the five inductees. The results are not expected to be revealed until the NFL Honors Show on Thursday, Feb. 10.

THE CLASS OF 2022 BALLOT

(Modern-Era Candidates)

OFFENSE (5)

WR (3) – *Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, *Reggie Wayne.

OT (2) – *Tony Boselli, Willie Anderson.

DEFENSE (9)

DL (3) – *Jared Allen (DE), *Richard Seymour (DT), Bryant Young (DT).

LB (4) – *Sam Mills, *Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis.

DB (2) – *Ronde Barber (CB), *LeRoy Butler (S).

SPECIALISTS (1)

KR/PR – Devin Hester

* Denotes returning finalist

COACHES CANDIDATE

Dick Vermeil

SENIOR CANDIDATE

Cliff Branch

CONTRIBUTOR CANDIDATE

Art McNally