The Kansas City Chiefs were the most successful franchise in the 10 years of the AFL, with more victories (92, including the playoffs) than any of the eight original members, three league championships and a Super Bowl victory in the AFL’s last game.

But now they’re something more: The franchise with the most finalists in our “AFL Call for the Hall.”

The Chiefs have four of the 20 candidates, and the envelope, please: Tackle Jim Tyrer, guard Ed Budde, defensive end Jerry Mays and punter Jerrel Wilson. Of course, you could argue they actually have more … more like four-and-a-half. Cornerback Dave Grayson, more closely identified with the Oakland Raiders, spent four of his AFL seasons with the Chiefs.

All five of those finalists – including Grayson -- were named to the first-team All-AFL squad chosen in 1970.

While the Chiefs lead our field, there was competition at the top. The Chargers, Buffalo and Oakland tied for second, each with three candidates.

Finalists were chosen from a preliminary list of 52 candidates by 15 voters, including five Hall-of-Fame selectors from its senior committee and five historians. But their work isn’t complete. Selectors have two weeks to cut this ballot to 10, with the hope that the winners draw the attention of Canton.

Yeah, I know, two AFL stars (Winston Hill and Johnny Robinson) were elected to the Hall the past two years. But only one inductee (Buffalo’s Billy Shaw) … and I mean ever … played his entire career, start to finish, in the AFL.

Enough already. Let’s get to our 20 finalists:

OFFENSE (11)

QB (1) – John Hadl (San Diego, 1962-72; L.A. Rams, 1973-74; Green Bay, 1974-75; Houston 1976-77) .

RB (3) – Clem Daniels (Dallas, 1960; Oakland 1961-67; San Francisco 1968), Cookie Gilchrist (Buffalo, 1962-64; Denver, 1965, 1967; Miami, 1966), Paul Lowe (L.A./San Diego Chargers, 1960-68; Kansas City, 1968-69).

WR (4) – Gino Cappelletti, (Boston, 1960-70), Charlie Hennigan (Houston, 196-66), Art Powell (Philadelphia, 1959; N.Y. Titans, 1960-62; Oakland, 1963-66); Buffalo, 1967; Minnesota, 1968), Lionel Taylor (Chicago, 1959; Denver, 1960-66; Houston, 1967-68).

T (1) – Jim Tyrer (Dallas/Kansas City, 1961-73; Washington, 1974).

G (2) – Ed Budde (Kansas City, 1963-76), Walt Sweeney (San Diego, 1963-73; Washington 1974-75).

DEFENSE (8)

DT (1) – Houston Antwine (Boston/New England, 1961-71; Philadelphia, 1972), Tom Sestak (Buffalo, 1962-68).

DE (2) – Jerry Mays (Dallas/Kansas City, 1961-70), Gerry Philbin (N.Y. Jets, 1964-72; Philadelphia, 1973).

LB (3) – Larry Grantham (N.Y. Titans/Jets, 1960-72), Mike Stratton (Buffalo, 1962-72), George Webster (Houston, 1967-72, Pittsburgh, 1972-73, New England, 1974-76).

CB (1) – Dave Grayson (Dallas Cowboys, 1961; Dallas/Kansas City, 1961-64; Oakland, 1965-70).

SPECIAL TEAMS (1)

P (1) – Jerrel Wilson (Kansas City, 1963-77, New England, 1978).

OK, now time to dissect the results.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

Take you choice: Tight end Fred Arbanas, safety George Saimes, running back Abner Haynes, wide receiver Otis Taylor. For me, it was no Saimes. He was a first-team choice of the All-AFL squad. But so was Arbanas. They were the only two first-teamers who aren’t among the 20 finalists. Haynes was named to the second team. Of course, he, Arbanas and Taylor were all Chiefs, so maybe they were the victims of Chiefs’ Fatigue.

BIGGEST SURPRISE II

No safeties. For years Hall voters didn’t warm up to the position, but that changed the past four years, with eight (including seniors and the Centennial Class) chosen to Canton. Safeties Goose Gonsoulin, Jim Kearny and Saimes weren’t as lucky. They were preliminary candidates, and they missed the cut, with Gonsoulin and Saimes each drawing the same number of votes.

POSITION OF CHOICE

That would be wide receiver, and no surprise there. The AFL was a passing league. Four receivers are on this list, and the competition was tight at the top, with Oakland’s Art Powell, Denver’s Lionel Taylor, Houston’s Charlie Hennigan and the Patriots’ Gino Cappelletti separated by the narrowest of margins.

NOTHING UNANIMOUS

There were no consensus picks, but there were two players – one on offense, one on defense – that gained all but one vote. Who were they? You’ll find the answer at the end of this article.

LONELY ARE THE BRAVE

There are five positions with one finalist and four (tight end, safety, center and placekicker) with none. Good to see that Chiefs’ punter Jerrel Wilson was one of the five. Hall-of-Fame voters historically are slow to respond to specialists, with just three in Canton (kickers Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen and punter Ray Guy). Worse, Stenerud was the only one elected in the Hall’s first 52 years. Nevertheless, that didn’t deter our voters, and it’s easy to see why: Wilson four times led the league in punting average and was named to the 1970s’ NFL all-decade team. “I’m prejudiced,” Chiefs’ coach Hank Stram once said, “but he’s the best punter I ever saw. He’ll go down in history as the best kicker in the NFL.”

ALL-TIME AFLers

Of the 20 choices, 17 are members of the All-AFL club – either first or second team. The only ones who aren’t? Wide receivers Lionel Taylor and Gino Cappelletti and quarterback John Hadl. Taylor led the AFL five times in receptions, while Cappelletti was the league’s all-time leading scorer and its 1964 MVP. Hadl was a four-time AFL all-star who led the league twice in passing yards and once in passing touchdowns.

WAKE-UP CALL TO THE HALL

The most intriguing aspect of this team is how many of these choices have been finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, meaning candidates who were discussed by the board of selectors. The answer is one: Jim Tyrer in 1981. That’s not only remarkable; it’s unfathomable. The lineup of stars is so deep that more than one voter mentioned how difficult the cutdown to 10 will be. But that’s precisely why I wanted to put this team together: Because too many AFL luminaries were overlooked … then forgotten … by the Hall, and don’t ask me why. But I lean heavily in the direction of an anti-AFL bias by voters decades ago. I’ve been told they thought the league was inferior and, therefore, its numbers not credible. OK. But these numbers are: 2-2. That’s the AFL’s record vs. the NFL in Super Bowls. Nothing inferior about that.

NEXT UP

The next move is for our 15 voters to cut this group of 20 finalists in half, much as the Centennial Committee did with its list of finalists for the Class of 2020. They will have two weeks to do it, with the results due the week of June 21-27.

RE: NOTHING UNANIMOUS

Answer: Guard Ed Budde and linebacker Larry Grantham.