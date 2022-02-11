Class of 2022 Judgements: Upsets Galore with Young, Mills the Biggest

It’s the Year of the Upset, and, no, I’m not talking about the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. I’m looking at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 -- one that made history Thursday night when revealed on national TV.

First, there were four defensive inductees for the first time in Hall history. Then there was the first game official ever elected to Canton. And finally … no first-ballot choices? You heard me.

That hasn’t happened since 2012.

In fact, the Hall’s board of selectors has been so first-ballot delirious lately that 10 of the previous 20 modern-era inductees (2018-21) – or half of the past four classes – were first-ballot Hall of Famers. But not here. Not now.

So who made it? Introducing the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Class of 2022:

-- OT TONY BOSELLI (Jacksonville, 1995-2001; Houston, 2002).

-- S LEROY BUTLER (Green Bay, 1990-2001).

-- LB SAM MILLS (New Orleans, 1988-94; Carolina, 1995-97).

-- DT RICHARD SEYMOUR )New England, 2002-08; Oakland 2009-12).

-- DT BRYANT YOUNG (San Francisco, 1994-2007).

-- DICK VERMEIL (coaches’ category).

-- ART McNALLY (contributor category).

-- CLIFF BRANCH (senior category).

The biggest upset, however, might be the news itself. Somehow it remained a secret the past three weeks. The class was chosen by the Hall’s board of 49 selectors on Jan. 18, or 23 days ago. Yet there were no leaks until the class was revealed Thursday evening.

I’m not sure what happened ... or didn't ... there. But I am sure what happened on Jan. 18. Let’s take a look.

HOW THE CLASS WAS CHOSEN

Usually, the Hall’s board of 49 selectors meets to vote the day before a Super Bowl at the site of the game. But COVID changed that procedure in 2021, with the vote held weeks in advance via Zoom. The Class of 2022 election was no different, a virtual call that occurred Jan. 18. Only this one lasted seven-and-half hours … or one-and-a-half fewer than the year before. Eighteen presentations were made, with the senior, contributor and coaching finalists first. Afterward, a vote was taken on each candidate, but results were not revealed. Then the 15 modern-era candidates were presented -- each by a voter representing the finalist’s former team(s). Debates and discussions followed, with none lasting more than 25-and-a-half minutes (Boselli). When the oral arguments were completed, another vote was taken – this time to reduce the group of 15 to 10. Then selectors were asked to cut that list to five. And when that group was chosen? One more vote, this time a “yes” or “no” on each finalist, with 80 percent approval necessary for induction.

THE NO-BRAINERS

S LEROY BUTLER, OT TONY BOSELLI and DT RICHARD SEYMOUR. They were Top -10 finalists a year ago, so all were favorites. Butler was the only first-team member of an all-decade squad from the 1970s ‘80s or ‘90s not enshrined, and Boselli was in his sixth straight year as Top-10 finalist. Had he not been elected, he would’ve become the first candidate to reach the Top 10 six consecutive times without crossing the finish line. But that didn’t happen. With the class wide open at the top, the opportunity was there for him … and Butler … to move forward. And they did. Good thing, too, because Butler and Boselli each were in their 16th years of modern-era eligibility, which meant the clock was ticking (candidates have 20 years before moving into the senior category). Seymour’s case wasn’t nearly as urgent. He was in his fifth year of eligibility and was going to make it sooner or later. Turns out it was sooner, and hallelujah. He’s only the second player from New England’s first three Super-Bowl champions (Ty Law was the first in 2019) to reach Canton.

BIGGEST UPSET

LB SAM MILLS. This was his 20th … and last … year of eligibility as a modern-era finalist. Had he not reached Canton now, he would’ve moved to the senior category and hasta la vista. It’s so stacked with Hall-of-Fame-worthy candidates that 58 all-decade players are buried there. Mills had been a finalist the previous two years but never made the first cut from 15 to 10. So there was no reason to believe that would change. Except it did, with voters so moved by his story … and by the urgency involved with his candidacy … that they rescued him from disappearing into the senior “abyss.” With no first-ballot inductees, the door swung open for an off-the-radar wildcard. Sam Mills was that guy.

BIGGEST UPSET II

DT BRYANT YOUNG. In 2020, he was a first-time finalist in his eighth year of eligibility … and that was encouraging. But then one year later he fell off the map, the only 2020 finalist eligible to return who did not. Disappointing? Yes. But it could have been more than that. Sometimes it’s a sign that momentum has swung in the wrong direction (see Roger Craig, 2010). But that didn’t happen here. Thanks to a wave of support from opposing linemen who spoke out in his favor, Young returned as a finalist this year. OK, so it happens. Steve Atwater was a first-time finalist in 2016, didn’t return for two years and then was back in 2019. One year later, he was enshrined. Now it’s déjà vu all over again with Young, and how appropriate. He was the league’s Comeback Player of the Year in 1999. Now he’s the Hall’s Comeback Player of the Year for 2022, going from a first-time finalist … back to a semifinalist … then to an inductee, all in the space of three years. It’s not unusual to reappear after missing one or more years as a finalist. Atwater proved that. But it’s downright extraordinary to take the elevator to the top your first year back. Bryant Young just did.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

LB DEMARCUS WARE. A heavy favorite to be this year’s first-ballot Hall of Famer, he fell short. Don’t ask me why. His 138-1/2 career sacks are ninth all-time, only one behind Hall-of-Famer Jason Taylor … and he was a first-ballot selection in 2017. Plus, of the Hall-of-Fame eligible players ahead of him in career sacks, all are in Canton. Ware was a nine-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion and all-decade choice. So he checked all the boxes … except those of Hall voters.

NEVER SAW THIS COMING

NO FIRST-BALLOT CHOICES. It bears repeating: Ten of the last 20 modern-era inductees – or half of the last four classes – were first-ballot Hall of Famers, including three last year. Not this time, and that’s more than surprising. It’s astonishing, the first time since 2012 and only the second in the past 26 years with no first-ballot inductees. Ware was the logical choice, but he didn’t make it. He should in 2023.

MAKING HISTORY OFFICIAL

There are 354 busts in Canton. Not one is an NFL game official. By contrast, there are 10 umpires in Cooperstown, 16 referees in the NBA Hall of Fame and 16 officials in the NHL Hall of Fame. But the Pro Football Hall? Zippo … that is, until Art McNally was elected. The 96-year-old former supervisor of officials is the first, and it’s about time. McNally spent nearly six decades working for the NFL, starting as a field judge in 1958 and retiring after spending 2015 as an officiating trainer and supervisor. He had such an enormous impact on the NFL that its officiating command center in New York bears his name: Art McNally Game Day Central. “I’ve said this before,” said Dean Blandino, a McNally protégé who later became the NFL’s senior VP of officiating. “I don’t think anyone anywhere had a bigger impact on the way the game is played than Art McNally.”

ON THE CLOCK

Each candidate was presented by a Hall voter, with speeches kept to a maximum of 5-6 minutes. Then the floor was open to debate. What follows is the length of each discussion, including presentations, and each in the order they occurred. (NOTE: Class of 2022 inductees are listed in bold-faced type):

SPECIAL CATEGORIES (3)

1. CLIFF BRANCH (senior candidate) – 13:09.

2. ART McNALLY (contributor candidate) – 7:05.

3. DICK VERMEIL (coaching candidate) – 23:55.

MODERN-ERA CHOICES (15)

1. CB RONDE BARBER – 10:28.

2. WR TORRY HOLT – 17:28.

3. LB SAM MILLS – 16:12.

4. S LEROY BUTLER – 16:58.

5. DE JARED ALLEN – 20:46.

6. WR REGGIE WAYNE – 17:14.

7. DT BRYANT YOUNG – 23:44

8. OT TONY BOSELLI – 25:28.

9. DT RICHARD SEYMOUR – 7:09.

10. KR/WR – DEVIN HESTER -- 18:06.

11. DE/LB DEMARCUS WARE – 12:20.

12. LB ZACH THOMAS – 15:15.

13. LB PATRICK WILLIS – 5:56.

14. OT WILLIE ANDERSON – 10:09.

15. WR ANDRE JOHNSON – 11:30.

CUTTING FROM 15 TO 10

After all presentations were completed, a vote was taken to reduce the ballot to 10. So five had to be eliminated, and they were. The roll call, please:

DE JARED ALLEN. OK, so it’s only his second year of eligibility, and he’s been a finalist both times. But you’d think a guy with xxx career sacks would have more momentum. He didn’t make the first cut last year, either.

OT WILLIE ANDERSON. No surprise. This is his first time as a finalist. But give him time. A premier right tackle. Anderson’s day will come.

WR TORRY HOLT. Bad news: This is his third consecutive years as a finalist, and he didn’t make it past the first cut again. Worse, he was passed by another receiver, first-year candidate Andre Johnson.

REGGIE WAYNE. See above. He, too, was in his third year and didn’t budge. Now we have a gridlock of wide receivers, comparable to the Andre Rison-Cris Carter-Tim Brown dogpile years ago.

LB PATRICK WILLIS. He didn’t really have a chance, not with another 49er, Bryant Young, on the ballot. A first-time finalist, Willis will be back … and eventually elected.

CUTTING FROM 10 TO 5

Now comes the hard part, cutting the list of 10 in half. Here are the five who didn’t make it:

CB RONDE BARBER. This was only his second year as a finalist, so relax. He will make it. If you heard the comments, he will make it soon.

KR DEVIN HESTER. Earlier this week he said he thought he should be a first-ballot choice. One problem: He doesn’t have a vote. Hester is the first return specialist to get this far, and patience. He’s already in the on-deck circle for 2023.

WR ANDRE JOHNSON. A minor surprise. In his first year of eligibility, he passed Wayne and Holt. So who circles the bases first? Johnson becomes the early frontrunner.

LB ZACH THOMAS. This is his third straight year as a Top-10 finalist, and that’s good and bad. Good, in that he’s almost there; bad, in that he’s hit a wall. As long as he’s not going backward, however, he’s safe.

LB DEMARCUS WARE. We’ve covered this. He’ll make it next year.

FIVE THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

1. This was the 10th consecutive year that Hall-of-Fame presenter Ira Kaufman (“The Eye Test for Two” co-host) had a candidate to push. It was Tampa Bay’s Ronde Barber. He had Warren Sapp in 2013 (first-ballot), Derrick Brooks in 2014 (first ballot), John Lynch in 2015-21 and Barber in 2021-22. With Barber back in 2023, Kaufman will be, too.

2. Voters don’t hesitate to induct two players at the same position. In fact, they’re used to it. With the elections of Young and Seymour, this marks the fifth time in the last six years that two at one position were chosen in the same modern-era class. Only 2021 is missing. What’s more, in 2018 it happened twice – with linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and wide receiver Randy Moss and Terrell Owens named to the class.

3. This was the first time since 2009 that no skill-position players were elected to a modern-era class. Though wide receiver Bob Hayes was part of the Class of 2009, he was a senior finalist..

4. Willie Anderson was the first Cincinnati finalist since Ken Anderson in 1998. There is only one Bengals’ player in Canton who spent the bulk of his career with the team, and that’s tackle Anthony Munoz.

5. Big night for Jacksonville. Butler grew up there, starring at Robert E. Lee High, and Boselli played for the Jaguars. With Boselli’s election, only Houston is without a Hall-of-Fame player identified with one franchise. However … Andre Johnson is now on the board.

WHAT’S NEXT

THE CLASS of 2023. The curve suddenly gets steeper next year, with OT Joe Thomas, CB Darrelle Revis, RB Chris Johnson, P Shane Lechler and LBs Dwight Freeney, Elvis Dumervil and James Harrison among those eligible. Trust me, there will be no first-ballot shutout this time, with Thomas and Revis favored to be called to Canton.