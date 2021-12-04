Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Gone Too Soon: Hall-of-Famer Claude Humphrey Passes Away at 77
    Photos courtesy of USA Today

    For the second time in a week, a Hall-of-Fame defensive lineman has passed away. Claude Humphrey died Friday night at the age of 77, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

    No cause of death was revealed.

    The third overall pick of the 1968 draft, Humphrey played 13 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (1968-78) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1979-81), accumulating an unofficial 130 sacks along the way. 

    Sacks were not recognized as an official statistic until 1982.

    “I was aggressive, very aggressive,” Humphrey once told HBCU GameDay. “I tried to play the game to the point where, when I walked off the field, there was nothing that I didn’t cover. I tried to play all out. I didn’t take any prisoners. I just tried to do my job.”

    A first-team All-Pro five times, six-time Pro Bowler and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Humphrey led his team in sacks nine of the 13 years he played. He was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2014 as one of two senior candidates for that class. Ray Guy was the other.

    “Known as a hard worker and reliable teammate, Humphrey was always willing to help the team out wherever needed and knew success was achieved collectively,” said Hall-of-Fame president Jim Porter in a prepared statement. “His humble spirit guided him on and off the field.”

    Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle Curley Culp passed away last weekend at the age of 75. As happened then, the Pro Football Hall of Fame lowered its flag to half-staff Saturday in memory of Humphrey.

