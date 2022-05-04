Why Hall's Latest Decision Is Welcome News For Coryell, Shaughnessy Fans

Two weeks ago the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it would increase its annual number of senior finalists from one to three the next three voting cycles, beginning in 2023.

But you know that.

What you might not have heard is that it also said it would combine the coach and contributor categories into one instead of two, with one finalist each of the next three years.

A big deal? You bet, especially if you’re a Don Coryell or Clark Shaughnessy supporter. Because with that move, the Hall makes it possible that either … or both … could be enshrined in Canton.

Which is where they belong.

Now I know what you’re thinking: Wait a minute. They could’ve been inducted as members of the coaches’ category, right? Yes … and no. They have could have. But it wasn’t going to happen. If you knew how the voting went the three years there was a coaches’ category (the Centennial Class of 2020 and 2021-22), you’d understand.

Coryell was never among the frontrunners, and Shaughnessy was really never in the picture. Now all that is changed.

If there was an argument vs. either it was that their records as head coaches didn’t justify inclusion in Canton. Coryell, critics pointed out, was 3-6 in the playoffs and never reached a Super Bowl, while Shaughnessy was 14-7-3 in two years as head coach of the L.A. Rams, with his greatest contributions as an assistant.

That’s why neither tracked when the Hall elected two coaches to the Contributor Class of 2020. It chose Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher. Prior to that election, Coryell had been a five-time finalist for Canton, including once (2016) as a Top-Ten choice. Johnson had been a finalist once; Cowher never.

“Their only chance,” one Hall-of-Fame selector once said of Coryell and Shaughnessy, “is as a contributor. If they could only be considered for that category, they’d make it.”

Well, this just in: They can.

Yes, they still will be judged on their coaching records, but they can be judged on more than that ... and hallelujah. Shaughnessy popularized the T-formation, and that contribution alone should merit serious consideration for Canton. But it couldn’t when he was considered only as a coach with a 14-7-3 resume.

Now it can.

Coryell’s use of Hall-of-Famer Kellen Winslow – a tight end who played more as a wide receiver -- changed the game offensively and defensively. With Winslow in motion, he became a matchup nightmare. Linebackers couldn’t cover him. Safeties couldn’t cover him. Cornerbacks couldn’t cover him. In a copycat league, coaches took notice and imitated Coryell.

“In the offense we won the Super Bowl with in 1999,” said Dick Vermeil, who will be enshrined this summer, “the foundation was Don Coryell. The route philosophies, the passing game … everything stemmed from the founder, Don Coryell The genius.”

Like Vermeil, Joe Gibbs lobbied for Coryell’s election to Canton. So did John Madden. So did Tony Dungy. The four won six Super Bowls, and all are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“If you talk about impact on the game,” said Dungy, “training other coaches – John Madden, Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs, to name a few – and influencing how things are done, Don Coryell probably is right up there with Paul Brown. He was a genius.”

The key word there: Impact.

Until now, Coryell’s contributions didn’t resonate with voters on the coaches’ committee because their focus was Super Bowls. As one voter said, “You measure coaches and quarterbacks the same way: By their jewelry.”

Well, now there’s another.

My guess is that the first nominee from the coach/contributor category is former Lions’ and Steelers’ coach Buddy Parker, winner of two NFL titles with the Lions and 4-1 vs. Paul Brown. Parker should’ve been one of the two inductees in 2020 but wasn’t. Why he still isn’t in Canton remains a mystery.

But after Parker, then what? Well, Coryell and Shaughnessy should be in the picture. So should former player/scout/team executive Bucko Kilroy, whose complete resume in all those roles can now be discussed at once.

In any case, the Hall got it right when it increased the number of senior finalists. But it also got it right by combining the coach and contributor categories. It made it possible for two Hall-of-Fame worthy coaches to have their contributions considered … and it’s about time.