How Changing Words Could Change Fortunes for HOF Worthy Candidates

For the Pro Football Hall of Fame to increase senior finalists from one a year to two, it must first change its by-laws … and that doesn’t happen without the approval of the Hall’s board of directors.

Good news: That’s possible as early as April. Better news: It could become effective for 2023.

But why stop there? There’s another change in the Hall’s by-laws I’d like to see, and it involves coaches and contributors. In particular, it involves changing language that would affect two former coaches – Clark Shaughnessy and Don Coryell. Both are Hall-of-Fame worthy, but neither reaches Canton unless they’re considered as contributors.

So make it possible.

I wrote about the subject on this site last year, and it was addressed last week when Hall president Jim Porter met virtually with selectors. What I got from that conversation was this: The move is something the Hall is willing to consider, and it could happen if Porter brings it before the Hall’s board of directors in March and puts it to a vote in April.

Then bring it on. Both Shaughnessy and Coryell had enormous impacts on the game and deserve places in Canton.

Shaughnessy popularized the modern T-formation, and there is no NFL as we know it without the T. But he was an innovative defensive coach, too, producing schemes to counter – you guessed it – the T-formation, developing a 5-3-3 alignment that allowed outside linebackers to defend end runs and drop into short-yardage coverage.

Coryell is considered “the father of the modern passing game” (Mike Martz’s words, not mine) with schemes that turned his “move tight end” (Kellen Winslow) into more than a wide receiver. He made him a match-up nightmare that years later turned Tony Gonzalez into a Hall of Famer.

But Coryell did more than that. He turned the San Diego Chargers into a frightening air attack that led the league in passing five consecutive years, and he did it by employing a variety of pre-snap motions and reads that forced defenses to adjust.

Hence, the increased use of nickel and dime defenses.

“Whoever heard of the nickel and dime pass defense,” said Hall-of-Fame quarterback Dan Fouts, “before ‘Air Coryell’ forced opponents to come up with strategies to combat ‘Air Coryell’s’ aerial assault?”

I think you get the idea. He changed the game. So did Clark Shaughnessy.

But neither is on the short list of the Hall’s coaches’ sub-committee, and you don't have to look far for an explanation: Their records. Shaughnessy doesn’t have enough victories (14 as a head coach), and Coryell doesn’t have the playoff record (3-6) or Super Bowl appearances (0) the committee values. So they don’t reach Canton … unless, of course, they’re considered as something other than coaches.

Something like … contributors.

As it turns out, that’s possible. The Hall’s current by-laws define a contributor as “a person who has made outstanding contributions to professional football in capacities other than playing or coaching” … and that eliminates both Coryell and Shaughnessy. But what if that were amended to read “a person who has made outstanding contributions to professional football that include capacities other than playing and coaching?”

Now we’re talking.

And let’s face it: The move would have an impact on other candidates than just Shaughnessy and Coryell. The most immediate who comes to mind is Bucko Kilroy, who served 64 years as a player, coach, scout and executive in the NFL. Only the Giants’ former owner, Wellington Mara, served more … and, yes, he’s in Canton.

But Kilroy is not, though he’s been a frequent contributor candidate. In fact, he finished near the top more than once. Nevertheless, he’s hard to define according to the Hall’s by-laws.

He won’t make it as a senior, though he played 13 years, participated in a then-record 146 consecutive games and was a two-time league champion, three-time Pro Bowler and all-decade choice. And he won’t make it as an executive, though he was one of the founders of the NFL scouting combine and a contributor to 14 of New England's first 15 playoff seasons..

"The man who helped create the science of pro scouting," said the Boston Globe.

If Kilroy’s entire career was considered, he’d be a cinch for Canton. But he’s not there for the same reason Coryell and Shaughnessy aren’t: The narrow definition for contributors.

So expand it. And maybe even lump contributors and coaches together into one category while you’re at it. That was discussed last week, too.

Do I think it happens? No. Not immediately. But at least the door has been cracked open. And for the right reasons: With six nominations, Coryell has been a finalist more times than any other coaching candidate. In fact, he’s been named one less time than Jimmy Johnson (2), Bill Cowher (1), Tom Flores (3) and Dick Vermeil (1) combined.

I mention them because they're the last four coaches voted into the Hall.

And Shaughnessy? He was a three-time Hall-of-Fame finalist. As you can see, only Coryell and Flores were chosen as many times. Yet he can’t get a sniff, either. So let’s change the language, make the contributor category more inclusive and see how long it takes to make an impact.

My guess? Not long. As it should be.