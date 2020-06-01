Talk Of Fame Network
Turney: Dissecting the 46 preliminary candidates for our AFL Call for Canton

Abner Haynes photo courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs

Clark Judge

You've seen the list of 46 candidates for our AFL Call to the Hall. Now you get an unexpected surprise that could ... and should ... help with next week's cut to 20 finalists.

A cheat sheet.

It comes compliments of one of our voters, NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal, and we publish it with this disclaimer: This is Turney's evaluation. And while he dives deep into study, film and numbers, remember this: This is Turney's evaluation and not that of our board of 15 selectors.

Nevertheless, it serves as a guide to AFL stars whom readers may have forgotten and as a tool to assist with our countdown to the 10 most deserving AFL stars for Hall-of-Fame consideration.

His assessments are helpful. They are informative. And they are yours.

Just click on the link below ...

https://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2020/05/reviewing-for-talk-of-fame-afl-hof.html

Why more Chiefs are deserving of HOF recognition

The Kansas City Chiefs have eight players from their AFL years in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But there should be more.

Clark Judge

by

WMcCoy

Can't name the AFL stars who belong in Canton? We will

Far too many AFL stars are missing from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So we decided to do something about it, beginning with this preliminary list of candidates for voters to consider.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

Forget coronavirus. Just follow the money to see if NFL can play ball in 2020

To play or not to play? That is a financial question not a health one.

Ron Borges

by

Rasputin

Bill Nunn was a sports writer whose eye for talent helped make the Pittsburgh Steelers the NFL's team of the decade in the 1970s

Bill Nunn was sports editor of America's most prominent African-American newspaper and picked the HBCU All-America team each year. The Pittsburgh Steelers read him, listened to him and then hired him.

Rick Gosselin

by

brian wolf

The Brady Effect and how it's changed Tampa and the Bucs

The Brady Effect is already having an impact on Tampa ... and it's May.

Clark Judge

Getting Hall-of-Fame attention for AFL stars who deserve it

Too many AFL stars have been forgotten and/or ignored by Canton. Here's a way to correct that ... with your help.

Clark Judge

by

Rdquodomine

If the NFL wants some hints on social distancing, it should review the Arrowhead protocol of the Chiefs in the late 1970s and 1980s.

The Chiefs Nation is one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL. But that hasn't always been the case. KC excelled in social distancing at its games in the 1970s and 1980s.

Rick Gosselin

by

brian wolf

Tagliabue finally makes it to Canton as one of 15 in Hall's Centennial Class

The Hall-of-Fame's Centennial Class has been named, and former commissioner Paul Tagliabue is part of it.

Clark Judge

by

WMcCoy

State Your Case: Does Lou Rymkus deserve another shot at the Hall of Fame?

Lou Rymkus deserves a second shot at the Hall of Fame.

Ron Borges

by

brian wolf

Will San Diego's Chargers' fans follow Rivers to Indy?

Philip Rivers has left the Chargers after 15 seasons. So what happens to his fans in San Diego. Guest columnist Nick Canepa takes a look.

Clark Judge

by

Clark Judge