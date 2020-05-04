For the third time in the past month, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has lost one of its own. Don Shula, the winningest coach in the history of the NFL and architect of the league’s only perfect season, died Monday morning at the age of 90.

The Dolphins issued a statement saying Shula passed away “peacefully at his home.”

A two-time Super Bowl winner, Shula coached the Baltimore Colts (1963-69) and Miami Dolphins (1970-95), compiling a record of 328-156-6 (a .676 winning percentage). He is best known for coaching the 1972 Dolphins to a 17-0 finish, a feat that has not been replicated.

“We lost the greatest coach of all time,” Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians tweeted Monday.

Shula’s death follows the passing of Hall-of-Famers Bobby Mitchell and Willie Davis within the past month. Mitchell died on April 5. Davis died on 15.

Now this.

“The game has lost one of its greats,” said Hall-of-Famer president and CEO David Baker, “but we have all lost a truly incredible man. Hall-of-Fame coach Don Shula served as an ambassador of this great game for more than half a century.

“Coach Shula was a man who truly loved the game, and I have often been moved by the deep respect and affection he was afforded by the men who played for him. The entire Pro Football Hall-of-Fame family mourns the passing of Coach Shula.”

Shula was a 2014 guest on the Talk of Fame Network radio broadcast and spent much of the time talking about three of the great quarterbacks with whom he was associated: Otto Graham, John Unitas and Dan Marino.

He played with Graham in Cleveland, coached Unitas in Baltimore and coached Marino in Miami. All are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Otto Graham,” Shula said, “was a great athlete. When a lot of plays broke down, he would take off with the ball and just run. Johnny Unitas was probably the toughest guy mentally and physically I ever coached. He would wait in the pocket until the last second for his receivers to get open, and then he would deliver the ball, take the hit and get up bloodied and battered and do it all over again.”

And Marino?

“I think he was the best pure passer to ever play the game,” Shula said. “He was never going to run because he had so much faith and confidence in his arm.”

Miami made Marino the 27th pick and sixth quarterback chosen in the 1983 NFL draft. By the end of his rookie year, however, it was clear Shula knew what the NFL did not – that he had a great quarterback that would get him to another Super Bowl.

It didn’t take long. In Marino’s second season he threw a then-record 48 touchdown passes, was 14-2 and led the Dolphins to their second Super Bowl in three years. They lost, 38-16 to San Francisco, and neither Marino nor Shula ever returned.

Though he retired 25 years ago, Shula’s mark on the Dolphins is indelible. He coached 48 percent of all the team’s games, was 257-133-2 and took them to their only five Super Bowls. Their last appearance was Super Bowl XIX when Marino was his quarterback.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years,” the team said in a statement. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene.”