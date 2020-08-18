The call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame was supposed to come last January. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson had a house full of family, friends and media for the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class.

A first-team NFL all-decade wide receiver in the 1970s, Pearson had waited 37 years for the chance to finally have his career analyzed, discussed and debated by a Hall of Fame selection committee. He was certain that the time had come to join his coach (Tom Landry) and quarterback (Roger Staubach) with a gold jacket and bust in Canton.

But the call never come.

“They broke my heart,” an emotional Pearson said at the time through tears.

But the call did come seven months later. This time his house was empty. There was no festive atmosphere on Tuesday. Pearson was working in his garden and about to jump in his car for a visit to Home Depot when Hall of Fame president David Baker made the call. You’ve been selected, Baker told him, as the lone senior finalist for the Class of 2021.

And a broken heart was mended…and once again the tears flowed.

“I’ve been waiting for this call for so long,” Pearson told Baker. “You made my day…and you made my life.”

Pearson’s absence from Canton had been one of the Hall’s great mysteries.

There were 22 NFL first-team all-decade selections in the 1970s. Twenty-one of them have busts in Canton. Not only was Pearson the only first-teamer not enshrined, he was the only first-teamer that had never even been discussed as a finalist until that centennial meeting.

There are 10 wide receivers who caught passes in the 1970s enshrined in Canton: Lance Alworth, Fred Biletnikoff, Harold Carmichael, Steve Largent, James Lofton, Don Maynard, John Stallworth, Lynn Swann, Charley Taylor and Paul Warfield. But no Pearson.

From 1930 through 2010, a span of eight decades, there were 17 wide receivers selected first-team all-decade. Sixteen of them have busts in Canton. Again, Pearson was the only first-team wideout not enshrined. The six second-team all-decade wide receivers from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s all have busts. But no Pearson.

Every first team all-decade offensive player from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s has been enshrined in Canton except one – Pearson. Fifty-six in, one out…until Tuesday. Pearson is now in a position to join his fraternity of first-teamers with a gold jacket.

Pearson was selected as the lone senior candidate for the Class of 2021. The full committee will vote on his candidacy next February in Tampa. There are 48 members of the selection committee and Pearson needs 80 percent of the vote for enshrinement and the chance to finally join Landry and Staubach.

There have been 70 players nominated for the Hall of Fame in the 49-year history of the senior committee. Fifty-seven of them have since been enshrined. But since 2010, only one senior candidate has been rejected – Dick Stanfel in 2012. The other 26 all have busts.

“When I saw (on caller ID) the call was from Canton, I started crying,” Pearson said. “You don’t get a call from Canton just for the helluva it. I was totally surprised. After going through the process with the Centennial Class – being a finalist and that close then – I wasn’t going too get my hopes up again. I kept hope alive…but I wasn’t going to get me like it got me in January. I thought that might be it.”

Pearson was an undrafted college free agent from Tulsa who found himself in the starting lineup of the Cowboys by the end of his rookie season in 1973. He turned in his first 1,000-yard season and went to his first Pro Bowl in 1974. He scored his first Super Bowl touchdown in 1975 and led the NFC in receiving with 56 catches in 1976. He had two 1,000-yard seasons and went to three Pro Bowls before he was forced to retire at the age of 33 with an injury to his liver.

“I was in the right place at the right time,” Pearson said. “At Tulsa, in my four years we had three head coaches, three losing seasons and three years of probation. But that environment really gave me a chance to prosper. Then all of a sudden I’m with the Dallas Cowboys running around with all these great players. That’s when I said I’m going to do everything I possibly can to make this Cowboys football team. This now was my dream.

”I was lucky to get into a system where talent alone wasn’t the main thing. It was character, it was intelligence and it was passion with Coach Landry. Then it was talent. If you had the other things and enough talent, he could coach you up to be a good football player. It was the right system and the right people around me -- I got to play eight years of my career with a Hall of Fame quarterback. I did what I had to do to put myself in that position. I took advantage of my opportunity because I saw what that opportunity could to lead to."

The Hall of Fame. Finally.

There is a five-year waiting period before a player becomes eligible for Hall of Fame consideration. Some players get elected on the first ballot. Others wait a year or two or 10. Some wait 20 years, others wait 30. Pearson waited 37 years.

“I didn’t take the road less traveled or the road most traveled,” Pearson said. “I took the road best traveled to get to the Hall of Fame. I don’t care if you’re first ballot or if you had to wait your turn. It has the same impact.”