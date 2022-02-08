Existence of Rooney Rule Proves Damning to NFL's Argument Against Brian Flores

A week after Brian Flores very likely imploded his own NFL coaching career for the common good, the NFL is suddenly very interested in hiring head coaches of color. Funny what the threat of lawsuits and the fear of the discovery process can do to improve hiring practices.

Flores’ former team, the Miami Dolphins, fired him last month after he became their first head coach in 18 years to post back-to-back winning seasons. He filed a class action lawsuit against the Dolphins, New York Giants and the NFL claiming their hiring practices were discriminatory. He also added highly inflammatory charges that Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross had offered him a bribe of $100,000 per loss if he would tank games in 2019 to improve the team’s draft position. Flores refused. Ross denies the charges.

Flores also claimed the Giants conducted a sham interview with him simply to comply with the Rooney Rule, which demands clubs with executive or head coaching openings consider at least one minority candidate. Flores claims he was informed via a mistakenly sent e-mail from his former boss, Bill Belichick, that the Giants’ job had been filled three days before his scheduled interview by Brian Daboll, a former coaching colleague who is white.

The Giants deny the charges.

The NFL also deny the charges, first labeling the lawsuit “without merit.’’

Perhaps the Dolphins, Giants and NFL are right but whoever admits guilt in these kind of legal dustups? What we do know is that over the weekend NFL commissioner Roger Goodell seemed to reverse field quicker than Tyrek Hill when he wrote in a memo to the owners: “Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL's values. We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable. We will reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, including as they relate to gender. We are retaining outside experts to assist in this review and will also solicit input from current and former players and coaches, advocates and other authorities in this area. Our goal is simple: make our efforts and those of the clubs more effective so that real and tangible results will be achieved.

“We understand the concerns expressed by Coach Flores and others this week. While the legal process moves forward, we will not wait to reassess and modify our strategies to ensure that they are consistent with our values and longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.’

So one day Flores’ suit is without merit. A week later their hiring practices “have been unacceptable.” Then, 48 hours or so later, Miami hires a little known bi-racial head coach and the Houston Texans reportedly are suddenly greatly interested in their defensive coordinator, Lovie Smith, a well-respected African-American former head coach who once led the lowly Chicago Bears to Super Bowl XLI, as their new head coach.

A week ago, by the way, it was widely reported that the leading candidate for the Houston job was not Smith, who had been interviewed once but did not consider himself a front runner, but rather Josh McNown, a white former backup quarterback whose only coaching experienced had been at a Texas high school.

So what, exactly, is going on here? Since I don’t believe much in coincidences it seems pretty obvious. A 40-year-old black man with sterling coaching credentials didn’t like being unfairly treated or being part of a dog-and-pony show, which is what the Rooney Rule really has become, and he sued. Change, unfortunately, usually comes only at the point of a gun or the loading of a legal one.

Is it a coincidence that prior to McDaniel’s hiring in Miami the only black head coach in a league whose players are 70 per cent people of color worked for the Rooney family, for whom the Rooney Rule was named? Not likely.

What is more damning, frankly, is not the phony use of the Rooney Rule as a cover for not living up to what Goodell claims is the NFL’s “values.” It’s the fact that they need a Rooney Rule in the first place.

Both the NBA and MLB have long ago gotten past the issue of putting people of color into management positions. Head coaches and major league managers have reached the point the NFL has not come close to approaching, which is to say when a person of color is hired or fired it is no big deal. It’s what happens to head coaches of any color.

It is only in the NFL, where again 70% of its players are African-American, that it is rare to see a black head coach and rarer still to see a black general manager or president of football operations. Why?

Ask the owners.

They’re the ones in charge of hiring, not Roger Goodell. Lovie Smith, at least, is a former Coach of the Year who was later fired in Chicago, hired in Tampa and fired again for whatever reason. That is a coach’s life. They are in a peripatetic business, one where they keep moving company phones numbers on speed dial. So be it.

But Smith is a rare exception, when it comes to second chances for African-American head coaches. Most return to the ranks of assistants and never resurface. Some get fired, as Flores did, despite winning, although that has happened to more than a few of their white brethren as well so that may speak more to owner impatience and ignorance than anything else.

But if you are among those who believe Flores’ lawsuit, as the NFL said, is “without merit” why did Goodell’s words to his bosses indicate otherwise? More to the point, why did Smith and McDaniel, who identifies as being “multi-racial,” suddenly come into the mix after five straight white men had been hired to file other NFL head coaching vacancies?

I don’t know but I am reminded of Desi Arnez’s constant refrain to Lucille Ball back in the days of the hit sit-com “I Love Lucy” when a story was in dispute. “You got some ‘splainin’ to do, Lucy,” he would say.

That, of course, is what the NFL is now worried about.

It won’t likely help Flores, a proud and serious man who has been accused of being a bit hard to get along with by Ross and general manager Chris Grier. He probably is, especially when he’s being asked to tank games by his boss or have a clandestine meeting with a veteran quarterback still under contact with another team who might become a free agent soon, as Flores also charged. Interestingly, neither Ross nor Grier have said the man couldn’t coach football, which was his job.

Flores has blown the whistle on the dirty little secret of what the Rooney Rule really became, which was a cover for the same old boy network where nothing changes but the ballooning bottom lines of people like Stephen Ross. Ross, by the way, has now hired seven head coaches in the last 13 years so if incompetence is the issue he might want to start by looking in a mirror.

That is exactly what Brian Flores’ lawsuit over discriminatory hiring practices is demanding of the NFL. Look in the mirror. Even Roger Goodell, who runs the damn place, had to admit to his bosses last week that what he saw wasn’t pretty.

Will that change anything? In the short term it already has. In the long-term, don’t count on it because as long as owners need the Rooney Rule to insure they’re looking at the widest range of candidates they have a problem that can’t be solved by a press release, a memo, a lawsuit or even a big-money payoff, which Flores, like Colin Kaepernick, may well be offered before the process of discovery and the culling of phone records and e-mails begins to reveal what is truly with and without merit in NFL hiring practices.