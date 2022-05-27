No Longer Forgotten: Hall Honors 'Forgotten Four' with Ralph Hay Award

The Forgotten Four are forgotten no more.

Four former players – trailblazers Kenny Washington and Woody Strode, along with Hall-of-Famers Bill Willis and Marion Motley – were chosen as recipients Thursday of the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Ralph Hay Pioneer Award.

The award, named for the former owner of the Canton Bulldogs who hosted an organizational meeting in 1920 that led to the formation of the NFL, is presented in recognition of “significant and innovative contributions to professional football.”

The Forgotten Four certainly qualify.

They reintegrated pro football in 1946 when Washington and Strode joined the Los Angeles Rams, and Willis and Motley signed with the Cleveland Browns of the All-America Football Conference. Two future Hall of Famers, Fritz Pollard (1920) and Duke Slater (1922), were the first to break the color barrier.

“The selection of these four men as the Ralph Hay Award winners could not be more fitting,” said Hall-of-Fame president Jim Porter. “Individually and collectively, they made one of the most profound cultural shifts in pro football history when they broke pro football’s color barrier, thus ending years of racial segregation. Their pioneering role not only opened the door of opportunity for generations of NFL players to come but also changed the game forever."

A running back, Washington averaged 6.14 yards per carry before a knee injury ended his Rams' career after only three years. Strode was an end for L.A., playing only one season in the NFL before going to Canada where he won a Grey Cup with Calgary in 1948. He played in the same backfield at UCLA in 1939 with Washington and Jackie Robinson.

Willis was a defensive middle guard for Cleveland who was so accomplished that in eight NFL seasons he was named a first-team all-league choice seven times and a second-team pick once. Motley was a star fullback who became a dominant force in Cleveland’s trap and draw series, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, and was an exceptional blocker for Hall-of-Fame quarterback Otto Graham.

The four are the first recipients of the Ralph Hay award since former league executive Joe Browne was named in 2018.

Since its inception in 1972, the award has been given only nine other times – with Fred Gehrke, the Rams’ halfback who in 1948 devised the idea of a helmet logo, the first winner.

The Forgotten Four will be honored in early August during the 2022 Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Enshrinement Week in Canton.