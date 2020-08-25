The Pro Football Hall of Fame Tuesday named former Pittsburgh Steelers’ scout Bill Nunn as its contributor nominee for the Class of 2021.

There will be five modern-era candidates, a senior, a coach and contributor up for election next February, a total of eight members maximum for the Class of 2021. Last week former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson was named as the senior finalist and Tom Flores was named as the coach.

Nunn was the long-time sports editor of the Pittsburgh Courier, one of the most influential black publications in America with a circulation in excess of 400,000 and bureaus in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York. Nunn would cover the top football game each weekend involving black colleges and, at the end of the season, pick an All-America team of players from the Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Because of his depth of knowledge of the HBCU, the Steelers hired Nunn as a part-time scout in 1967, then and made him full-time in 1969. His job? Continue to find the gems in the HBCU and get them on Pittsburgh’s drafting radar. How well did he do that job?

“You cannot write the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers without Bill Nunn,” Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount said. “When you look at the Steelers in the 1970s, none of that would have happened without Bill Nunn.”

The Steelers drafted defensive end L.C. Greenwood in the 10th round out of Arkansas A & M in 1969 and Blount in the third round out of Southern in 1970. Pittsburgh then claimed wide receiver Frank Lewis of Grambling in the first round, defensive end Dwight White of Texas A & M-Commerce in the fourth round and defensive tackle Ernie Holmes of Texas Southern in the eighth, all in 1971. Then came quarterback “Jefferson Street” Joe Gilliam of Tennessee State in the 11th round in 1972 and wide receiver John Stallworth of Tennessee State in the fourth round in 1974. The Steeler also signed safety Donnie Shell as an undrafted college free agent out of South Carolina State that year.

Shell and Stallworth have joined Blount with busts in the Hall of Fame and, along with Joe Greene, Greenwood, White and Holmes formed the defensive front of the Steel Curtain that helped Pittsburgh win four Lombardi Trophies in the 1970s. Blount was named to the NFL’s 100 anniversary team last January and Greenwood joined Blount on the 1970s NFL all-decade team.

Now the man who paved their paths to Pittsburgh has a chance to join them in Canton. He is the first scout ever nominated for the Hall. Nunn will be a stand-alone candidate subject to a yes-no vote by the 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee in February. He needs 80 percent of the vote for election to the Hall. Nunn passed away in 2014 at the age of 89.