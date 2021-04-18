Why the late Fred Arbanas was worth a look by the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame

Former Chiefs' tight end Fred Arbanas died this weekend at the age of 82. He never was a Hall-of-Fame finalist. But he was Hall-of-Fame worthy.

Former Kansas City tight end Fred Arbanas, a six-time all-AFL choice, five-time AFL all-star and member of the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame, died this weekend at the age of 82.

Arbanas’ death was announced Saturday by the Jackson County Democratic Party in Missouri, though no cause was announced.

Arbanas served more than 40 years in the Jackson County legislature and was so influential in the parks system that a golf course was renamed after him in 1999.

Considered one of the best tight ends of his era, Arbanas was named to the all-time All-AFL team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was part of the Dallas Texans franchise that won the 1962 AFL title and a valuable contributor to teams that went to Super Bowls I and IV after the Texans moved to Kansas City and became the Chiefs.

"My family and I are saddened by the passing of Fred Arbanas," said Chiefs' chairman Clark Hunt. "Fred was a key contributor to the early success of the franchise in both Dallas and Kansas City. He was a dynamic threat at the tight-end position, and he helped the Chiefs finish as the winningest franchise in the 10-year history of the American Football League."

Arbanas was never a Hall-of-Fame finalist, though he was Hall-of-Fame worthy. In fact, our Rick Gosselin wrote about Arbanas and why he was deserving of Canton in a June, 2017, column that is reprinted here in celebration of Arbanas’ AFL/NFL career. To access it, just click on the following hyperlink:

https://www.si.com/nfl/talkoffame/nfl/state-your-case-why-fred-arbanas-deserves-hof-consideration