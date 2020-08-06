Talk Of Fame Network
Top Stories
NFL Stories
State Your Case
HOF Interviews

Doubts about Garoppolo's doubters.

Ron Borges

Jimmy Garoppolo knows doubters are lurking in the weeds, waiting for him to fail. After all, doubters come with the territory.

He knows there were some advocating that the 49ers sign his former mentor, Tom Brady, in the offseason to replace him, something San Francisco GM John Lynch admits was discussed internally but then dismissed. To have acknowledged that seemed to raise the temperature of the doubters but not of Garoppolo.

Certainly all young quarterbacks must face skepticism until proven otherwise, but what the doubts surrounding him are based upon is hard to fathom. They say more about the times, frankly, than they do about him.

Garoppolo’s greatest weakness may be simply that he stood in the wings too long behind Brady in New England and thus feels like a guy more advanced than his playing time actually would suggest. He will be 29 in October and is entering his seventh NFL season, which in most quarterbacking cases would mean he was an established starter by now or someone headed for a career as a backup who had made clear what he is and what he is not.

But Garoppolo’s story is far different because the truth is this guy has yet to play two full seasons in the NFL yet is 21-5 as a starter and in his only full year running the 49ers he led them to the Super Bowl and had them leading by 10 points with 10 minutes to play. That he couldn’t hold off Patrick Mahomes was neither his job nor his responsibility. That he didn’t match the magic of Mahomes is true - Garoppolo having gone 3-for-11 in the fourth quarter for 36 passing yards and an untimely pick - but it seems odd to be questioning his right to run the Niners’ offense considering what he has accomplished with less than two years of actual starting time.

Yes he seemed to waver some near the end of the season and yes he struggled in his first playoffs but despite what the doubters may say San Francisco did not reach the Super Bowl despite him. In fact, Garoppolo was the only quarterback in the NFL to finish in the top five in completion percentage, yards per attempt and touchdown passes. His 3,978 passing yards in his first full year as a starter ranks fourth all-time in 49er history (hello Joe Montana, Steve Young and John Brodie) and his 69.1 completion percentage ranked fifth in the NFL. All that was accomplished coming off a lost 2018 season in which he blew out a knee and missed the final 13 games.

In 26 games as a starter (including two in New England when Brady was suspended for allegedly aiding and abetting malfeasance with an air pump), he has a completion percentage of 67.5% with 44 touchdown passes and 21 picks. If this inspires doubt what does it take to inspire faith? Garoppolo doesn’t know but said this week the most important person in his future is quite sure of his abilities.

“I’m always confident in my play,’’ he said. “I know what I put out there last season and everything like that…I’m still relatively young for a quarterback in terms of playing time. I think as a quarterback you’ve got to go out there, play, get live action like that.’’

Garoppolo also had to get used to relying on his surgically repaired knee, which naturally took some time, and now must adjust to the naysayers and the suggestion by some that his team should have considered putting him back to being Brady’s backup. How that affects him, if at all, remains to be seen but his first public statement concerning that offseason drama seemed to carry the right tone.

“It’s part of the business,’’ Garoppolo said of the 49ers’ flirtation with the idea of signing Brady. “I’ve seen both sides of it.’’

Not really but he at least has seen the side of critics who seem to feel leading a team into the Super Bowl in your first full season as a starting quarterback somehow implies you may not be up to the task of doing it again because your team blew a 10-point lead in the final 10 minutes and you overthrew Emmanuel Sanders on what might have been the game-winning touchdown pass late that Super Bowl evening.

The speciousness of the doubters’ skepticism about Garoppolo is as simple as that one play. If he’d hit it, would they still be doubting him or would they be overhyping him as the next Montana? You know the answer to that. He would have been the guy who made the play when it had to be made. He would have been the Super Bowl MVP and Lynch would not for a minute have brought up the name of Tom Brady. He would have been “a sure-fire, first ballot Hall of Famer,’’ to some of the talking heads. That would all have been as ridiculous as the doubts that swirled around him at the end of last season but this is the world we live in. Or at least Jimmy Garoppolo lives in. For now.

This year he enters another odd season because no one knows what the Covid-19 Pandemic holds. Will there even be a season and how will he and every other player react to the changed circumstances and absence of proper pre-season preparation? Those are as unknown as Jimmy Garoppolo’s future.

Bill Parcells always said he didn’t have a crystal ball when asked about the future of his team or any particular player (except maybe Lawrence Taylor). Same is true for Garoppolo. No one knows if the skeptics will be proven correct or if the 49ers’ eventual faith in him will be rewarded. But one thing seems certain.

For a guy who has played barely a year and a half as a starting quarterback he’s accomplished quite a lot. Quite a lot indeed.

Comments

NFL Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Chiefs draft a running back to improve their passing game

Halfback was the one skill position in the offense of the Super Bowl champions that did not produce at a Pro Bowl level. The Chiefs hope they addressed that with first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Rick Gosselin

What made Coy Bacon one of NFL's "best pass rushers"

Coy Bacon could get to the quarterback. What he can't get to is Canton.

Clark Judge

by

WMcCoy

Guest columnist: Ranking all coaches worthy of HOF consideration

Historian Ken Crippen handicaps the coaches most worth Hall-of-Fame consideration.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

Why has the Hall ... and virtually everyone else ... forgotten Billy Howton?

Billy Howton had a career that deserves to be recognized. Please remind Canton.

Clark Judge

by

Rasputin

How did Centennial Class miss on Al Wistert and Ox Emerson?

Senior candidates Al Wistert and Ox Emerson belonged on the Hall-of-Fame's Centennial Class. Here's why.

Clark Judge

by

Rasputin

Al Baker is the greatest pass rusher the Pro Football Hall of Fame has failed to identify

Al "Bubba" Baker had the greatest first five seasons of any pass rusher in NFL history, including 23 sacks in his rookie season. But his Hall of Fame candidacy tumbles into the senior abyss in 2021.

Rick Gosselin

by

WMcCoy

Hightower latest of Opt Out Patriots

Dont'a Hightower's decision to opt out of playing this season gives the Patriots an opt-out problem on defense for Bill Belichick.

Ron Borges

Why there can't be enough senior moments for future HOF classes

The Hall has too many qualified seniors waiting for induction. So what's the solution? Here's one idea.

Clark Judge

by

Plawren2

Tagliabue finally makes it to Canton as one of 15 in Hall's Centennial Class

The Hall-of-Fame's Centennial Class has been named, and former commissioner Paul Tagliabue is part of it.

Clark Judge

by

WMcCoy

The New England Patriots have fielded the NFL's best special teams in the 2010 decade under Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens have fielded the NFL's two best special-teams units of the 2010 decade and have Lombardi Trophies to show for it.

Rick Gosselin