(EDITOR'S NOTE: To access the Jimmie Giles interview fast-forward to 23:52 of the attached audio: Ep 9: Steelers/Ravens Predicament; HOF Deep Dive w/ John Turney; Former Bucs TE Jimmie Giles Joins | The Eye Test for Two | Spreaker)

It’s become so routine you can book it.

Tampa Bay loses. Bruce Arians grumbles about Tom Brady. The media lobs grenades at both. And the story continues …

Until the next Bucs’ defeat when it’s Groundhog Day all over again.

So what in the world is going on with Brady, Arians and the Bucs? You name it; it’s probably been labeled and categorized. From the usual Brady-is-washed-up screed that appears each fall … to the play-calling … to a Brady-Arians feud … to a potential Brady retirement.

But former Bucs’ tight end Jimmie Giles, who lives in the Tampa area, has a different take on the subject, and he shared it with us on this week’s “Eye Test for Two” podcast on fullpressradio.com. In fact, he volunteered it shortly before signing off.

“Everybody’s getting on ‘Coach’ about getting on Tom Brady, right?” he asked.

Check.

“Ever thought that ‘Coach’ might be doing that for a reason?”

Um, not really. So what is it?

“He’s taking the heat off Tom Brady,” Giles said, “because if he didn’t take the heat they would go after Tom Brady. And he’s the kind of coach who’s going to get on whoever to make his team better. If everybody sees that ‘Coach’ can get on Tom Brady that means: If you don’t do your job, he’s going to get on you, too.”

Until last weekend, it had been working. Brady and the Bucs were 3-0 following their first four losses. Of course, Brady was 7-1 in New England following losses of more than 20 points, too, and Bill Belichick said zilch.

But this is different. Brady already has thrown more interceptions this season (11) than all last year (8) and lost more games than any time since 2009. Plus, his coach hasn’t kept quiet, compelling some observers to wonder how long he and Brady survive together.

Giles is not one of them. He believes Arians’ strategy is premeditated, and he’s OK with it. In fact, he applauds it.

“He’s taking the heat off Tom and putting it on himself,” he said. “That’s a mark of a good coach. (He) knows exactly what he’s doing: Taking the heat off his team and putting it on himself.”