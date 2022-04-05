Frank Gore's run to Canton may be a long road to glory.

Now that Frank Gore has announced his retirement after 16 seasons spent toting footballs for pay, what is the Pro Football Hall of Fame to do with him?

At first glance his induction in five years might seem automatic. After all we’re talking about a player ranked third all-time in rushing yardage, fourth in yards from scrimmage and fifth in all-purpose yards. Add to that the fact he rushed for 81 touchdowns and is one of only five backs to have run for 1,000 yards at least nine times and ordering a bust for Gore in Canton would appear too many to be beyond debate.

Gore’s 16,000 rushing yards leave him trailing only all-time leader Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. Both are in Canton.

The four backs who rushed for over 1,000 yards at least nine times – Smith, Payton, Barry Sanders and Curtis Martin – are likewise all in the Hall.

So what’s the problem?

If you’re honest about it the problem is that Frank Gore was never the best running back of his era. Not once in 16 years. Not close, really.

Never did he lead the NFL in rushing.

Never was he a first-ballot All-Pro selection, not once in those nine 1,000 yard seasons did anyone consider him the best back in football.

Such facts are a problem and they should be.

Because there are no firm requirements for entry into the Hall, one can dismiss any or all of the holes in Gore’s resume and vote for him without a twinge of conscience. Very likely that will be the case. But one question lingers? Was he a racehorse or a plow horse? A classic compiler of miles, a Toyota not a Benz?

Gore advocates will dismiss such talk as the ravings of a lunatic or a blind man but the fact is Gore piled up all those yards in large measure because he did the near impossible. He is a running back who kept on running, year after year, carry after carry, absorbing the brutal wear and tear all backs face like few backs in history as he plugged along averaging a less than remarkable 66.4 yards a game over his 16-year career, which ranks 57th all-time.

It is safe to say, for example, Matt Forte, Ray Rice, Travis Henry, DeMarco Murray, Larry Johnson and Clinton Portis, among others ahead of Gore’s per-game production, will not enter the Hall without a ticket in their hands. Yet many look at Gore and think “first ballot” even though his was a consistent but never spectacular career.

Gore reached third all-time in rushing in large measure because he played more games at running back than any player in NFL history, 241. That ranks 70th all-time REGARDLESS OF POSITION and FIRST among battered backs, whose NFL lifespan at an elite level is generally five years or fewer.

Gore did make the 2010 NFL All-Decade team along with Adrian Peterson, Marshawn Lynch and LeSean McCoy but of those four most observers would argue only Petersen is a shoo-in for Canton. Why, when he trails Gore by over 1000 rushing yards on the all-time list, (16,000 to 14,918? You ask?

Because Peterson led the NFL in rushing three times, was named first-team All-Pro four times, in 2012 was named both the league Most Valuable Player and the Offensive Player of the Year and piled up all those yards despite carrying over 500 fewer times than Frank Gore.

At his best, Peterson was the best of his time. Few would argue otherwise. So what do we do with someone who was considerably less than that in his time but, when all was said and done, gained more yards rushing than all but two men who ever played?

It’s the kind of debate that has made the Pro Football Hall of Fame for most of its existence the most selective among all sports and the most difficult to gain entry into. Frankly, that is as it should be.

Roughly one per cent of all the players who ever wore an NFL uniform have been enshrined in Canton. Of all the runners who ever carried the football in an NFL game only 49 are in Canton. Of those who played in what is considered the “modern era” (post-1950), only 33 ran their way in. Considering that selectiveness, the case for Frank Gore is far from the slam dunk many will think it is.

Now if you think otherwise, consider the induction of the player most similar to him – Jerome Bettis. When Bettis retired in 2005 he was ranked fifth all-time in rushing with 13,662 yards. He’d rushed for ten more touchdowns than Gore (91 to 81), carried 256 fewer times and was twice a first-team All-Pro selection. Yet he had to wait half a decade for enshrinement.

Bettis eventually got in but he was a finalist five times before that happened. He got there the same way he, and Gore, played. He was a grinder who finally broke down the walls of Canton and received his gold jacket in 2015, 10 years after retirement.

What seems likely is so will Frank Gore. Eventually. But those who think he’s eligible for a first-ballot coronation in five years may be sadly disappointed. The Grinders may gain a lot of yards but every step forward they take comes the hard way.