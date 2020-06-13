(EDITOR’S NOTE: Each weekend this offseason a guest columnist weighs in with thoughts on the NFL – past, present or future. Today we feature former Chargers’ and Rams’ public-relations director Rick Smith, who profiles Chargers’ running back Paul Lowe and argues for his inclusion among the 10 winners in the Talk of Fame Network’s “AFL Call for the Hall.”)

It turns out that being cut by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1959 preseason was a blessing for Paul Lowe.

Married with children, Lowe needed a job. And he found one, working in the mail room for the credit-card company owned by magnate Barron Hilton.

So what? Well, when Hilton suddenly found himself the owner of a football team in a new professional league in 1960, he was the individual Lowe telephoned and begged for a tryout. Hilton may not have known whether a football was blown up or stuffed, but the hotel scion instructed his then-general manager Frank Leahy to give the pleading mail-room employee a tryout.

The fledgling Los Angeles Chargers not only signed Lowe, but in their first-ever preseason game he returned the opening kickoff for a 105-yard touchdown the first time he touched the ball.

Poor attendance and domination of the market by the NFL Rams, convinced Hilton to move the Chargers to San Diego in 1961, and Lowe moved with them. Chargers’ coach Sid Gillman, a literary man with command of the language, described the sinewy and rapid Lowe as having “climax” ability.

Gillman was speaking of Lowe’s ability to score from anywhere on the field, and here’s the proof: His 87-yard run against the Dallas Texans in 1961 still stands as the Chargers longest touchdown run from scrimmage.

Lowe’s prime was during the American Football League’s struggle for recognition against the established NFL, whose teams occupied most of the nation’s largest television markets and generally were favored by the nation’s sportswriters. Yet Lowe’s accomplishments are undeniable.

When the merger of the AFL and NFL was completed in 1970, he was a halfback on the official, all-time AFL team. He was one of 20 players who were in the AFL for its entire existence, and he is one of 20 finalists today for the Talk of Fame Network’s “AFL Call for the Hall,” a poll of experts to determine the 10 best AFL players NOT in Canton.

Lowe rushed for 855 yards and a 6.3-yard average in 1960 and had a career average of 4.9. His career rushing total of 4,995 yards was second all-time in the AFL. He was the AFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1965, as selected by United Press International and The Sporting News, and he was named all-AFL four times in his nine seasons with the Chargers.

Lowe rushed for 1,121 yards to lead the league in 1965 when his performance … as well as the Chargers’ … timed perfectly with the Chrysler Company’s introduction of the Dodge Charger automobile on national TV at halftime of the Dec. 26 Chargers’ championship game against Buffalo.

Lowe set a pro-football record with six games where he gained more than 100 yards on 14 or fewer carries. He also caught 111 passes and scored 45 touchdowns.

He was so good that Hall-of-Fame writer Jerry Magee, who covered all of Lowe’s games with the San Diego Chargers, would get to Balboa Stadium early to watch him as he came onto the field. Lowe would begin his pre-game warmup by standing in one end zone and striding to the other. Then he would gradually loosen up and accelerate each time he completed the 100 yards from goal line to goal line.

As he finished, he would be in full-gallop mode as early-arriving fans, vendors and, yes, Jerry Mageee stopped to watch.

Lowe did not finish his career with the Chargers, who won an AFL championship in 1963, but he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship team in the 1969 season. The championship ring Lowe earned with the Chiefs was similar to the Chargers’ championship rings of 1963.

Both rings signaled a league championship. Lowe’s 1963 bauble was during a time when he and the rest of the AFL did not receive the acclaim nationally that they may have deserved. But his two rings … and his accomplishments ... demand that he get attention of someone some day.

That day is now.