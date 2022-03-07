Hall Sees the Light: Moves Induction for Hall's Class of 2022 to Midday

Voting changes for the Pro Football Hall of Fame have been forecast for the future, with the possible expansion of the annual senior class front and center. But one change already has been approved, and it involves the Hall’s Class of 2022.

For the first time since 2006, this year's Pro Football Hall-of-Fame enshrinement ceremony will begin at midday on Saturday, Aug. 6 – with a noon (EST) start announced Monday by Hall-of-Fame president Jim Porter.

The NFL Network and ESPN will continue as the dual network partners to provide national coverage.

“Moving the time of the enshrinement to noon on Saturday – along with some other changes to the overall weekend schedule for the new class members – will lighten their overall load on a long, busy weekend,” said Porter. “We think it will improve the experience for the new class members and the many returning Hall of Famers who come back to Canton each year. We also think it will improve the guest experience, as well, with other activities planned on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village.”

One of those experiences is the annual Concert for Legends. That will be moved to Saturday evening, with the headliner and ticket information announced in the near future.

Saturday’s lineup of events will also include The Repository Grand Parade, which starts at 8 a.m. in downtown Canton and attracts more than 200,000 spectators each year along a route that stretches approximately 2.5 miles.

Tickets for the enshrinement of the Class of 2022 will go on sale Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. Eastern.