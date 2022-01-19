Changes in Forecast as Hall Waits on Announcement of Its Class of 2022

If the Pro Football Hall of Fame elected its Class of 2022 Tuesday … and it did … how come we don’t know who’s in? Answer: Because voters were sworn to secrecy until inductees are revealed on the NFL Honors Show on Feb. 10.

Meaning? We won’t know who comprises the Class of 2022 for three weeks.

At least that’s the plan. The reality is that leaks can come from anywhere – though, remarkably, they didn’t a year ago when the same procedure was tried. OK, so there was one. But it involved a player not elected and garnered little or no attention.

So, then, it’s déjà vu all over again, right?

Hardly.

While the names of the five modern-era inductees weren’t revealed Tuesday, what was apparent is that the Hall seems headed in a new direction. Under the guidance of new president Jim Porter, encouraging signs were evident during a seven-and-half-hour Zoom call that chose the Hall’s Class of 2022 and included the following:

-- Let’s start with the seven-and-a-half hours. Yes, that’s a long time to sit still. But it’s a welcome change from a year ago when a virtual meeting lasted nearly nine hours.

-- Debates were tighter than ever, with the three shortest lasting between 5:56 and 7:09 and the three longest from 23:44 to 25:28. Maybe that doesn’t sound like much to you. But I’ve been in the room when conversations about one candidate were cut off after nearly an hour in length.

-- Former executive director Joe Horrigan is back, this time as a senior advisor. That’s a giant step forward, with Horrigan’s departure two-and-a-half years ago a blow to the Hall. Nobody there knew more about the history of pro football nor the inner workings of the building. Coaxed out of retirement by Porter, he sat in on Tuesday’s vote and will serve as an invaluable resource to the new president. “I’ve been gone two-and-a-half years,” Horrigan said, “but it seems more like two-and-a-half weeks. I really felt comfortable and felt the energy in the room of what’s to come. Change is always good, as long as it’s done properly and with forethought.”

-- And speaking of change … as promised before, Porter pledged to meet with the Hall’s 49 selectors – in all likelihood, after Super Bowl LVI -- to hear how he … and they … can improve the voting process. That’s a first and signals a genuine willingness to have the persons electing Hall-of-Famers involved in potential changes.

-- Porter demonstrated that willingness by listening to voters’ concerns involving a particular issue Tuesday and immediately accommodating them. That’s a first, too. They spoke, and he listened. Then he acted. “This has been a huge honor for me,” Porter said afterward. “It’s one of the best experiences of my life.”

-- It looks as if The Knock will return, so no change there. Right? Wrong. Instead of former president and CEO David Baker or Porter pounding on an inductee’s door, one idea has The Knock done by a Hall-of-Famer from the inductee’s former team. Like it? I love it.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: That’s great, but we still don’t know who’s in the Class of 2022. Patience. You will. We will. In the meantime, there are signs that the Pro Football Hall of Fame is open to change, and I can’t help but hope that it includes the senior category. Porter addressed that subject last October in an “Eye Test for Two” podcast with Hall-of-Fame voter Ira Kaufman and me (Ep 78: New Hall of Fame President Jim Porter Joins (spreaker.com), and his interest seemed sincere then.

It still does, and that’s encouraging.

Too many Hall-of-Fame worthy candidates disappear into the senior pool, with our Rick Gosselin putting the figure at 58 all-decade members – including 53 never discussed as finalists. From 2004-14, the Hall proposed two senior finalists annually, but that number was reduced with the creation of the contributor category in 2014 and the election of its first two inductees one year later.

With the introduction of the coaches’ category in 2021, seniors were affected again – this time held to one finalist per year through 2024. You don’t have to be a math major to comprehend how difficult … and, frankly, unreasonable … it is to pull out one candidate per annum.

Porter seems to understand and is open to the idea of expanding the class.

There’s also talk of expanding the senior sub-committee to include outsiders – such as former players and media members – much as happened with the Centennial Class of 2020. That was chosen by a blue-ribbon panel of 25 panelists that included voters, coaches and Hall of Famers.

Nothing there has been decided. For now, all that we know is that we wait until next month to learn the identities of the Hall’s Class of 2022. And then? Stay tuned. What follows could be eventful, too.