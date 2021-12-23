Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Finalists for Hall's Modern-Era Class of 2022 to be Revealed on Dec. 30
    Updated:
    Original:

    Author:

    For those eager to learn when the Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce its 15 finalists for the modern-era Class of 2022, we have an answer: A week from now.

    The Hall this week disclosed that finalists will be revealed next Thursday, Dec. 30, on the NFL Network. The program is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. EST.

    Finalists will be selected from a list of 26 semifinalists and are chosen, as were semifinalists, by the Hall’s board of 49 voters. Among those expected to make the cut are returning finalists Tony Boselli, Richard Seymour, LeRoy Butler and Zach Thomas.

    All four reached the Top 10 a year ago.

    Also included among the 26 semifinalists are seven players in their first years of eligibility. They are DeMarcus Ware, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith, Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson, Devin Hester and Vince Wilfork.

    Ware, who had 138-1/2 career sacks, is not only likely to be one of the 15 finalists but is considered a potential first-ballot choice. Former pass rusher Jason Taylor, who had one more career sack, was a first-ballot choice in 2017.

    Naming the wide receivers may be more difficult. There are six within the group, including returning finalists Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt. But they have company in Smith, Johnson, Boldin and Hine Ward, all of whom are considered Hall-of-Fame worthy.

    The 15 finalists for the modern-era Class of 2022 will be presented to the Hall’s board of selectors at an undetermined date prior to Super Bowl LVI. They will be joined by finalists from the 2022 senior (Cliff Branch), coaches (Dick Vermeil) and contributor (Art McNally) categories. 

