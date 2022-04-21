'Huge' Step Forward: Hall Increases Senior Finalists for Next Three Years

When Jim Porter took over as president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame last October, he said he was “absolutely open” to changes in the Hall’s voting process, including – and most especially – the election of seniors (Hall's New President: 'Absolutely Open' to Talks on Expanding Senior Class - Sports Illustrated Talk Of Fame Network).

On Thursday, he proved it.

With Porter’s support, the Hall’s Board of Trustees approved significant changes to its by-laws for the next three election cycles (2023-25) – including an increase from one to three senior finalists per year and the merger of contributors and coaches into one category.

The moves come after Porter met virtually in February with members of the Hall’s board of selectors, then solicited their suggestions via e-mail. The overwhelming opinion of voters then was that something needed to be done to reduce the enormous backlog of Hall-of-Fame worthy seniors.

So something was.

Instead of one per year, as it has been five of the past nine election cycles (2015,’17, ’19, 2021-22), the Hall now could have a maximum of three seniors per year. As the Hall pointed out in a release Thursday, the changes don’t guarantee that three will be elected, but they do give more seniors the opportunity for enshrinement.

And that is a huge step forward.

There is such a deep pool of seniors (defined as 25 years or more from retirement) that, according to our Rick Gosselin, there are 57 all-decade seniors waiting on Canton – 53 of whom have not been discussed as finalists. With one finalist per year, there was little or no hope that most would realize a dream of reaching Canton before their deaths.

That is, there was little of no hope until now.

“Members of the selection committee have made it clear they wanted to get more seniors ‘in the room’ for discussion,” Porter said in a release. “From those initial conversations, the team at the Hall of Fame overseeing the selection process worked with the board to create a path for those committee discussions that could lead to possible enshrinement for more seniors.”

The Hall had two senior finalists from 2004-14 but reduced it to one every other year after creating the contributors’ category for 2015. Then, after electing 10 seniors in 2020 to celebrate the NFL’s 100th anniversary, it reverted to one per year when it created the coaches’ category in 2021.

Now this.

“I think it’s huge and super congratulations to Jim Porter,” said historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal. “He’s the kind of leader that the Hall has needed for several years. This is just awesome.”

In addition, 12 seniors will be presented as semifinalists to the group's sub-committee for discussion after two reduction votes.

But that’s not all. The merger of coaches and contributors into one category is another significant step, recommended by some Hall voters met with Porter in February. The idea was that there were far more Hall-of-Fame worthy seniors than there were coaches and contributors – combined – and that maybe it was in the best interest of Canton to add to one category (seniors) while subtracting from another (contributors and coaches).

At least temporarily. Remember: This is for the next three years only. What happens afterward is uncertain.

One other note: The Hall also decided to expand the senior and coach/contributor sub-committees by three voters, from nine to 12 each. That could open the door for the persons outside the board of selectors, with historians a possible option.

No changes were made to the voting process for modern-era players, defined as those with five to 25 years of retirement. With the revisions of its by-laws, the Hall’s Classes of 2023-25 could have nine inductees each year – with five modern-era players, three seniors and one coach/contributor.