Hall of Fame Mourns the Passing of Cowboys' Great Rayfield Wright

Hall-of-Famer Rayfield Wright, the first offensive lineman to win a spot in the Dallas Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, passed away Thursday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. Wright had been hospitalized since suffering a seizure several days ago.

He was 76.

One of the most decorated offensive lineman in Cowboys’ history, Wright was converted from tight end to right tackle in 1969 when he subbed for the injured Ralph Neely. It was an era when that position faced opponents’ top pass rushers, and Wright was so impressive in his first start vs. Hall-of-Famer Deacon Jones that he was named a starter the following season.

Nicknamed “Big Cat” for his size (he was 6-feet-6, 270 pounds) and athletic ability, Wright not only protected Hall-of-Famer quarterback Rogers Staubach but was part of an offensive line that produced the franchise’s first five 1,000-yard rushers.

He played the entirety of his career (1967-79) with Dallas.

He was named a first-team All Pro three times (197-73), a Pro Bowl choice six consecutive seasons (1971-76) and first-team all-decade for the 1970s. He also appeared in five Super Bowls, with the Cowboys winning two.

Wright was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

“Over the past few weeks,” said Hall president Jim Porter, “it has become abundantly clear the love that so many Hall of Famers and others around the NFL felt for Rayfield, his wife Di and the extended Wright family.

“His gentle nature away from the game belied his commanding presence on the field. All fans, especially those of the Cowboys, will remember fondly his dominance on the offensive line in the 1970s and how he took protecting Dallas quarterbacks as his personal mission.

“We will guard his legacy in Canton with equal tenacity.

"The Hall-of-Fame Flag will fly at half-staff through Rayfield’s services next Friday as a tribute to the many lives he touched.”