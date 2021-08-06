If This is What Happens to HOF Inductees Who Filibuster It's Must-See Viewing

Inductees are told to keep their speeches to eight minutes. And if they don't? Better ask the Hall's David Baker. We did.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To access the David Baker interview, click on the following attachment: Ep 66: HOF President David Baker Returns To The Show (spreaker.com))

With two induction ceremonies in one weekend, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is about to enter unchartered territory. On Saturday and Sunday it honors 28 members of the Classes of 2020 and 2021, with 19 of them expected to be enshrined on stage at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

That means 19 speeches, and recent history suggests it could be a problem waiting to happen.

The reason: Time. There’s not enough to accommodate filibusters. The last time there was an August induction at Canton, for instance, tight end Tony Gonzalez spoke for nearly 40 minutes and safety Ed Reed for over 35 as members of the Class of 2019.

That can’t happen again. And it can’t happen now. The Hall will try to make sure it doesn’t.

As first revealed by Class of 2021 inductee Peyton Manning, the Hall warned all enshrinees not to pontificate and keep their speeches short. How short? No more than eight minutes. At least that’s the intention. But warning honorees to curtail addresses is nothing new. Enforcing that rule is. And the Hall says it’s serious about capping this weekend’s speeches at eight minutes.

“We’ve told them that if there’s a pause, or if there’s laughter that’s prolonged, we’re not going to take that out for their speech,” said the Hall’s president and CEO David Baker on the latest "Eye Test for Two" podcast (fullpressradio.com). “So it might go 8:30 or 8:45 if somebody’s got a lot of laughter or a lot of applause.

“But at six minutes a light will go on … at seven minutes it starts to spin … and at eight minutes a teleprompter goes off and music starts coming up. We will be following the speech, so we know if he’s got two or three paragraphs left we’re not going to turn it off then.”

The music is what the Hall last month termed “an Academy-Awards style musical cue,” but anyone who watches the Oscars knows it doesn’t necessarily work. In 2010 the Academy asked recipients to keep their acceptance speeches to 45 seconds. Then Cate Blanchett (2013) and Matthew McConaughy (2014) broke the three-minute barrier.

So how, Baker was asked, does the Hall plan to move ceremonies along if an individual overstays his welcome? Ah, that’s where the plot twists. The Hall, he said, received 17 of the 19 speeches, and “they’re all general in that area” of eight minutes. Manning, for instance, said he clocked his address at 7:50 when he rehearsed it two weeks ago.

OK, so far, so good. But that still leaves two out there, and Gonzalez and Reed were two.

So what happens if, say, an enshrinee doesn’t yield the stage at nine or 10 minutes? Or, as Manning said, who’s going to tell former guard and Class of 2021 inductee Alan Faneca to sit down if his speech runs long? Well, then, we don’t have a problem.

We have a viral video waiting to happen.

“Frankly,” said a smiling Baker, “if they continue in spite of the music, then it’s the responsibility, the duty, the obligation of the 6-foot-9, 400-pound president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to run on stage and tackle them on national TV so it will create a YouTube moment for generations to come. That’s the plan.”

Now that I want to see.