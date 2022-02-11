Butler, Boselli, Seymour Joined by Two Surprises in Hall's Class of 2022

Safety LeRoy Butler, tackle Tony Boselli and defensive tackle Richard Seymour were named Thursday to the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s modern-era Class of 2022 ... but that was expected. What happened afterward was not.

Defensive tackle Bryant Young and linebacker Sam Mills joined them.

Surprising? No, more like stunning. Neither was considered a favorite, and for good reason. Young was a first-time finalist in 2020 who failed to return a year ago. Though he was back this year, expectations were modest – with few predicting a leap to the top.

Yet he made it.

So did Mills, the biggest upset winner in this year’s class. In his 20th and last year of modern-era eligibility, he was voted in after failing to make it in 2020-21, his only years as a finalist. But he didn’t just fall short the past two years; he didn’t make the first cut from 15 to 10. So, like Young, expectations were low.

Yet he made it, too.

So did candidates from the coaching (Dick Vermeil), contributor (Art McNally) and senior categories (Cliff Branch). Here, then, is the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Class of 2022:

-- OT TONY BOSELLI.

-- S LEROY BUTLER.

-- LB SAM MILLS.

-- DT RICHARD SEYMOUR.

-- DT BRYANT YOUNG.

-- DICK VERMEIL (coaching category).

-- ART MCNALLY (contributor category).

-- CLIFF BRANCH (senior category).

According to the Hall, Boselli, Butler, McNally, Seymour, Vermeil and Young learned of their elections when a Hall of Famer knocked on their doors in late January. The families of Branch and Mills were told in a phone call by Hall-of-Fame president Jim Porter.

“Each member of this great class,” said Porter, “represents the values of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

As mentioned, Boselli, Butler and Seymour had been early favorites. Each was a Top-10 finalist the previous year, with Boselli getting that far the previous five. Butler was also the only first-team all-decade member from the 1970s,’80s or ‘90s not already in Canton.

But beyond Young and Mills, the biggest surprise was linebacker DeMarcus Ware. He didn’t make it as a first-ballot choice, and that definitely was not expected. First, there's been a first-ballot frenzy of late, with 10 of the past 20 modern-era inductees first-ballot choices. Second, Ware’s 138-1/2 sacks not only are ninth all-time; of those eligible for the Hall who are ahead of him, all are in Canton.

That includes pass rusher Jason Taylor, who has one more sack (139-1/2) than Ware. He was a first-ballot choice in 2017.

Though the class was revealed Thursday night, the Hall’s board of selectors elected it when it met by Zoom on Jan. 18. Surprisingly, word did not leak out prior to Thursday.

With the Class of 2022, the Hall-of-Fame's membership is now 362. All those elected this year will be enshrined at an Aug. 6 induction at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.