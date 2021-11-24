Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Hall to Reveal Semifinalists for Modern-Era Class of 2022 Today
    Publish date:

    Hall to Reveal Semifinalists for Modern-Era Class of 2022 Today

    DeMarcus Ware and Devin Hester are among the first-year candidates.
    Author:

    DeMarcus Ware and Devin Hester are among the first-year candidates.

    The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday will announce its 25 semifinalists for the modern-era Class of 2022, with first-year candidates DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith, Devin Hester and Robert Mathis among the candidates.

    Also included are nine finalists from the Class of 2021. They are: Richard Seymour, LeRoy Butler, Tony Boselli, Zach Thomas, Sam Mills, Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, Ronde Barber and Jared Allen. Only Clay Matthews, whose modern-era eligibility (20 years after retirement) expired this year, is absent.

    Of that group, Seymour, Butler, Boselli and Thomas were top-10 holders from the Class of 2021. Matthews was the fifth.

    Semifinalists are chosen by the Hall's board of 49 selectors from a preliminary list of 122 former players, first announced in late September. 

    Read More

    The 25 semifinalists, revealed at 1 p.m. (EST), will be reduced to 15 finalists by the Hall’s board. That announcement will be in early January, with a vote on the modern-era Class of 2022 sometime prior to Super Bowl LVI.

    Cliff Branch (senior), Art McNally (contributor) and Dick Vermeil (coach) already are finalists for the class.   

    hallfromwikimedia
    nfl

    Hall to Reveal Semifinalists for Modern-Era Class of 2022 Today

    1 minute ago
    ConnerJamesTDUSAT
    nfl

    The Arizona Cardinals are back on top after a week absence

    8 hours ago
    usfl
    nfl

    The USFL is baacckk! Well, at least on television it will be. Just don't bet on it.

    21 hours ago
    chiefs defense
    nfl

    Judgments XI: Chiefs' Resurrection Fueled by Suddenly Rock-Ribbed Defense

    Nov 22, 2021
    kcchiefs
    nfl

    The Sunday GPS: How Much Better Are Chiefs Now? We're About to Find Out

    Nov 20, 2021
    halloffame4.jpeg
    nfl

    Historian: Here's a Solution for What I Call 'Super Seniors' Waiting on Canton

    Nov 19, 2021
    TannehillUSAT
    nfl

    For the first time this season, an AFC team sits atop the NFL rankings

    Nov 17, 2021
    tonylatone2
    state-your-case

    State Your Case: Human Howitzer Was Best Running Back of NFL's Earliest Days

    Nov 18, 2021