Dear Senior Voters: How Long Before You Acknowledge Gradishar, 'Orange Crush?'

The senior committee names its Class of 2022 candidate next week, and the decision is more complicated than it might seem.

There’s been a lot of talk about Ken Riley and Cliff Branch as frontrunners for the senior candidate in the Class of 2022, and there should be. Riley was the runner-up this year, and Branch has always had support within the senior committee.

But this is not a two-horse race, people.

Plenty of others should be … and will be … involved, which is how it should be when you have a group that includes 58 all-decade choices, including 53 never discussed by the Hall’s board of selectors. The Hall’s senior committee meets next Tuesday to make its decision, and no matter where it goes it will choose someone long overdue for Canton.

Which brings me to today’s subject: The Denver Broncos’ defense. Specifically, the Denver Broncos’ defense from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s, a unit more familiarly known as “The Orange Crush.” It was among the NFL’s leading defenses in every noteworthy department for nearly a decade, and it defined the team in the late 1970s. Yet there isn’t one member in Canton.

Not a coach. Not a player. Not a trace.

Surprised? You should be. The defense included such luminaries as Randy Gradishar, Lyle Alzado, Tom Jackson and Louis Wright, and it led the Broncos to Super Bowl XII when they held opponents to 10.6 points per game. Moreover, as Hall-of-Fame voter Jeff Legwold explained in a recent ESPN story (Denver Broncos' Orange Crush is Hall of Fame's missing page of history - AFC West- ESPN), it played in the same era as Pittsburgh’s "Steel Curtain," the Cowboys’ "Doomsday Defense" and the Vikings’ "Purple People Eaters" … yet held its own against all.

The Broncos were solid vs. the pass. They were solid vs. the run. They were among the league leaders in fewest points allowed and, during a nine-year span, ranked second in fewest touchdowns allowed, too. Impressive? You bet. So why hasn’t it yielded at least one Hall of Famer? Beats me.

Gradishar is the most qualified of the Broncos’ defenders, yet he can’t cross the finish line … and that’s another puzzle I can’t solve. He was one of the 20 finalists for the Hall’s Centennial Class of 2020, and I thought he’d be elected.

I wasn’t alone.

“I’ve known for years that Randy deserves to be in the Hall of Fame,” former Broncos’ defensive coordinator Joe Collier said on “The Eye Test for Two” podcast (fullpressradio.com). “To me, he was one of the top linebackers in the history of the NFL.”

Centennial Class voters disagreed. They didn’t elect him. Nor was he chosen as Canton’s senior candidate for the Class of 2021. Dallas wide receiver Drew Pearson was.

If Gradishar and Broncos’ fans are disappointed, angry and frustrated, I don’t blame them. A premier player on a premier defense deserves to be recognized. But here we are – nearly 40 years after Randy Gradishar retired (1983) – talking about why no one from the "Orange Crush" defense has a bust.

Maybe that’s addressed when the Hall’s senior committee meets next week, but I doubt it. If I were to guess today, I’d say that Riley has the inside track on the Class of 2022 … and that’s OK, too. I mean, the guy had 65 career interceptions, tied for fifth all-time with Charles Woodson. Woodson was just elected to Canton on the first ballot. Riley was never a modern-era finalist or semifinalist.

Plus, there’s this: Our Rick Gosselin notified me that in the 50-year history of the committee there hasn’t been a single senior candidate pulled out from the Colts, Chargers, Patriots and, yes, Cincinnati Bengals. Riley was a star cornerback for the Bengals, yet that franchise counts one … one … Hall of Famer in 54 years of existence.

Anthony Munoz, please stand up.

Clearly, there are Hall-of-Fame worthy candidates who played there. Quarterback Ken Anderson is one. Cornerback Lemar Parrish is another. So is tackle Willie Anderson, a modern-era candidate. Then there’s Riley.

So Denver fans aren’t the only ones upset.

But let’s broaden our scope a bit. Are you going to tell me there’s no one … not one senior … from New England, the Chargers or the Colts who’s Hall-of-Fame worthy? Stanley Morgan and Gino Cappelletti are legit candidates from New England. The same goes for Leslie O’Neal and Walt Sweeney from the Chargers and Bobby Boyd and Mike Curtis of the Colts.

Yet all four franchises have been blanked when it comes to seniors.

So keep that in mind when voters make their announcement next week. There's no more thankless position on the Hall’s board of selectors than serving on a committee that pulls out one senior per year. The competition is hot, the pool is deep and the wait often is endless.

Maybe Riley or Branch emerges as next week’s candidate for the Class of 2022, I don’t know. What I do know is that there are more than a handful of others who wonder why they … or their franchises … have been ignored.