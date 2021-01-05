How to handicap Hall's 15 finalists for Class of 2021? Here's your cheat sheet

Six first-time finalists were named Tuesday as candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s modern-era Class of 2021 -- with quarterback Peyton Manning, defensive back Charles Woodson and wide receiver Calvin Johnson among them.

That was expected.

This, however, was not: Former linebacker Clay Matthews Jr., in his last year of eligibility, also checks in for the first time, which should delight Browns’ fans who rattled Twitter the past week arguing for Matthews’ inclusion in Canton.

He’s not there. Not yet. But he’s farther than he’s ever been.

So is former Tampa Bay defensive back Ronde Barber, who joins defensive end Jared Allen as the other first-time finalists. Like Manning, Woodson and Johnson, Allen is in his first year of eligibility. Barber has been eligible since 2018 and is a four-time semifinalist.

Of the 15 finalists for the Class of 2021, Manning and Woodson are overwhelming favorites to be first-ballot Hall of Famers. And the others? Check out the following list and make your choices:

JARED ALLEN, DE – 2004-07, Kansas City Chiefs; 2008-13, Minnesota Vikings; 2014-15, Chicago Bears; 2015, Carolina Panthers (Times as a finalist – 1, 2021).

RONDE BARBER, CB/S – 1997-2012, Tampa Bay Bucs (Times as a finalist – 1, 2021).

TONY BOSELLI, OT – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars; 2002, Houston Texans (injured reserve) (Times as a finalist – 5, 2017-21).

LeROY BUTLER, S – 1990-2001, Green Bay Packers (Times as a finalist – 2, 2020-21).

ALAN FANECA, G – 1998-2008, Pittsburgh Steelers; 2008-09, N .Y. Jets; 2010, Arizona Cardinals (Times as a finalist 6, 2016-21).

TORRY HOLT, WR – 1999-2008, St. Louis Rams; 2009, Jacksonville Jaguars (Times as a finalist – 2, 2020-21).

CALVIN JOHNSON, WR – 2007-15, Detroit Lions (Times as a finalist – 1, 2021).

JOHN LYNCH, FS –1993-2003, Tampa Bay Bucs; 2004-07, Denver Broncos (Times as a finalist – 8, 2014-21).

PEYTON MANNING, QB – 1999-2011, Indianapolis Colts; 2012-15, Denver Broncos (Times as a finalist – 1, 2021).

CLAY MATTHEWS JR., LB – 1978-93, Cleveland Browns, 1994-96, Atlanta Falcons (Times as a finalist – 1, 2021).

SAM MILLS, LB – 1986-94, New Orleans Saints; 1995-97, Carolina Panthers (Times as a finalist – 2, 2020-21).

RICHARD SEYMOUR, DL – 2001-08, New England Patriots; 2009-12, Oakland Raiders (Times as a finalist – 3, 2019-21).

ZACH THOMAS, LB – 1996-2007, Miami Dolphins; 2008, Dallas Cowboys (Times as a finalist, 2 – 2020-21).

REGGIE WAYNE, WR – 2001-2014, Indianapolis Colts (Times as a finalist, 2 – 2020-21).

CHARLES WOODSON, CB/S – 1998-2005, 2013-15, Oakland Raiders; 2006-2012, Green Bay Packers (Times as a finalist, 1 – 2021).

The class is divided evenly, with eight on defense and seven on offense. All will be discussed by Hall-of-Fame voters when they convene virtually on Jan. 19. The committee will elect up to five modern-era players and vote on contributor candidate Bill Nunn, coaching candidate Tom Flores and senior candidate Drew Pearson.

The modern-era class was determined by the Hall’s 48-member board of selectors, who reduced a field of 130 preliminary candidates to 25 semifinalists. The list before you was chosen from those semifinalists.

NOW LET’S GO TO THE CHEAT SHEET …

THE SLAM DUNKS

MANNING AND WOODSON. Bank it. Both will be first-ballot Hall-of-Famers.

NEXT BEST BET

G ALAN FANECA. The guy’s in his sixth year of eligibility, and he’s not only been a finalist every one of those years; he’s been a Top-10 choice the past three. Once upon a time he was the victim of a logjam of offensive linemen (Kevin Mawae, Steve Hutchinson, Tony Boselli and Faneca). But then Mawae and Hutchinson were elected. So now it’s just Faneca and Boselli, and both deserve to be enshrined. Of the two, Faneca has the inside track for several reasons. He played longer (206 games); he was a Super Bowl champion (XL); he was first-team all-decade (2000s); and he was a nine-time Pro Bowler and eight time All-Pro. If Faneca played anywhere but guard, he’d already be enshrined. In fact, he might’ve been a first-ballot choice. But voters are slow to act on the position (see Will Shields), and so he’s still waiting. One more thing: Only 12 offensive guards in league history have six or more first-team All-Pro designations. All but Faneca are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

LB CLAY MATTHEWS, JR. This is his 20th year as a modern-era candidate, which means it’s his last year of eligibility. He's never been a finalist before. But now he is … and good for him. And hallelujah for the Cleveland Browns and their fans. Matthews deserves to have his case discussed, and he will. That’s the good news. Now the bad: The odds of him making it as a first-year finalist in his last year of eligibility are steep. Everson Walls was a first-year finalist in his last year of eligibility, too (2018), and he didn’t survive the first cut from 15 to 10. Former Cowboys’ safety Cliff Harris and tackle Rayfield Wright were also finalists in their last years of eligibility. They didn’t make it, either … until both were elected as senior nominees. If Matthews isn’t elected this year, he joins Walls and too many other Hall-of-Fame worthy candidates in the senior pool, where one – yes, one – is nominated each year from a roster that, according to our Rick Gosselin, includes 59 all-decade choices.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

OT WILLIE ANDERSON. The Cincinnati Bengals have one … one … Hall of Famer in their 53 years of existence, and that’s arguably the best left tackle in the history of the game, Anthony Munoz. OK, so Terrell Owens and Charlie Joiner played for Cincinnati, too. I’m talking about guys who spent most of their careers with the team, and Willie Anderson did. He was a dominant right tackle who hadn’t been a semifinalist until this year. Why? Beats me, and I’m not alone. “He‘s one of the best tackles of our time,” Hall-of-Famer Michael Strahan said. “I consider him the best right tackle of his generation. He was a full-out player. It didn’t matter what they wanted him to do, he could do it.” Strahan should know. As a defensive left end he had to deal with Anderson, and it was hard work. “That’s the one guy,” he said, “if you were playing the Bengals … you’re like: ‘With my luck, I‘ve got to go against freaking Willie. You knew it was going to be a long day.” That day just got longer for a disappointed Anderson. He deserves to have his case discussed … sooner rather than later.

THE X FACTOR

WR CALVIN JOHNSON. Sometimes there’s one candidate who could swing the board, and you’re looking at him. I’ve already had more than one Hall-of-Fame selector quiz me on Megatron’s value as a first-ballot choice, and I'll be honest: I don’t see it. No question, he’s Hall-of-Fame worthy and will make it to Canton. But there’s no need to rush. It’s his first try. There are too many others waiting for years at the door for him to jump the queue.

THE RETURNEES

Only one finalist from the Class of 2020 didn’t return, and that’s former 49ers’ defensive tackle Bryant Young, and don’t get me started. I covered him in San Francisco. I know how accomplished he was. And I know how valuable – no, invaluable – he was to that team. My only hope is that he returns as a finalist in 2022. Of the nine others who made the cut in 2020, all five Top-10 choices are here, with Boselli, John Lynch and Richard Seymour among the favorites to break through this time. This is Lynch’s eighth consecutive year as a finalist, and at some point he either is elected or goes away. So this is a crucial year for him, and I like his chances. I’d like to see movement with Boselli, too, for two reasons: The clock is ticking on him (he’s in his 15th year of eligibility) and he’s been a Top-10 finalist the past four years. Four. I know there’s support for Seymour, and I get it. He was a cornerstone of outstanding New England defenses. But there’s no reason he should jump Boselli, who’s been on the cusp for years. Granted, Faneca complicates the situation for Boselli because there haven’t been two modern-era offensive linemen named to the same class since 2013 (Larry Allen and Jonathan Ogden). But both are worthy, and both waited long enough.

THE OUTLIER

S LeROY BUTLER. He wasn’t a finalist until last year. He wasn’t a semifinalist until 2018. Yet he was named first-team all-decade in the 1990s, and, yes, that's significant. The reason: If and when Drew Pearson is elected (he’s the 2021 senior nominee), Butler becomes the only first-team all-decade choice from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s not named to Canton. Butler checks all the boxes. Super Bowl champion (XXXI). All-decade. Four-time Pro Bowler. Four-time first-team All-Pro. First defensive back to have 20 career sacks and 20 interceptions. Inventor of the Lambeau Leap (honest). Like Boselli, the clock is ticking on him, too. He’s in his 15th year of eligibility, and he didn’t make the cut to 10 a year ago. I’d be surprised … and disappointed … if he doesn’t get there this time.