Two-point Obsession Becoming A Fool's Choice for John Harbaugh and the Ravens.

If nothing else, Baltimore Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh is a man of conviction. He is also, apparently, a man who believes in analytics but not necessarily in numbers.

The latter may seem like a contradiction but after he went for a two-point conversion with less than a minute to play instead of kicking a game-tying extra point against the Green Bay Packers and cost his team a chance at a shot at an overtime victory Sunday it is not. Here’s why.

Analytics, which are doing their best to ruin sports, argue going for the two-point conversion is the proper quantitative approach to winning football games. It’s similar to the basketball theory that it’s better to keep clanking three-point shots off the rim because it’s a 50 per cent bonus if you hit one.

So, with 42 seconds to play, Harbaugh chose not to kick the game-tying extra point to complete a 14-point fourth quarterback comeback and instead asked seldom-used backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, playing in place of injured Lamar Jackson, to make one more play for the Ravens than he had in him.

Unsurprisingly, he failed. Why do I say that when the analytics folks insist it is the right play even though it came out wrong? Because that’s what the facts and the numbers tell me happened.

This season Harbaugh has gone for the two-point conversion eight times. The Ravens have failed on six of them, meaning 75 per cent of the time this was a loser’s bet. It was also the third game in a row in which Harbaugh went for a two-point conversion. The Ravens failed on all three.

Perhaps Harbaugh has a memory problem because just two games earlier, in a nearly identical situation, he chose to go for two points with 12 seconds left in regulation against the Pittsburgh Steelers when an extra point would have almost surely forced overtime. His Ravens failed that time, too.

No one will ever know if those choices will cost the Ravens a playoff spot but they have now lost three straight by a total of four points and three times chose a low-percentage gambit rather than twice taking their chances in overtime. Harbaugh defended his decision by saying, “We were just trying to go get the win right there. In overtime … I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out.”

Is he saying they had a 75 per cent chance of losing in overtime against BOTH the Steelers and the Packers? Really?

“I felt good about it,” Harbaugh insisted. “I thought we had a good play. Again, they made a really good play. I have to give that safety a lot of credit for getting out there and tipping that ball.”

Actually, Sunday it wasn’t a good play. It was a poorly designed rollout right that left Huntley with only one receiver to target and everyone in the stadium knew it was tight end Mark Andrews. As soon as Huntley began to roll toward Andrews’ side, the safety in the middle of the field lit out in his direction, essentially creating a double team that made the play call a bust.

Meanwhile, slot receiver Marquise Brown was wide open in the vacated area in the middle of the field but Huntley never saw him because he was rolling away from every receiver other than Andrews. Good play? Afraid not.

It is easier to justify going for it than it was defending that play call, which resulted in a tipped ball and a harmless incompletions that made the Ravens 31-30 losers. Still, Harbaugh remained like too many coaches – sure he made the right decision even when it has been the wrong one 75 per cent of the time this season.

“It’s mostly gut,” Harbaugh said when asked about his apparent embrace of analytics. “The numbers are the numbers, but the numbers aren’t perfect. I can tell you this: I’ve shot a lot of holes in the numbers with the numbers guys. The numbers are never going to be perfect. They don’t take everything into account, so you just make a decision. The numbers are part of it, but the numbers aren't the main decision.”

Very likely the main decision was he didn’t want to risk giving Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers the ball with 42 seconds left needing only a field goal to win. But after his team had battled all the way back to (nearly) level after trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter did they not earn the right to have a better than 25 per cent chance at victory?

By that juncture, Huntley had thrown for two touchdowns, run for two touchdowns and matched Rodgers pass for pass most of the game. He was not Lamar Jackson, but who is? On this afternoon, he was good enough to tie the game with 42 seconds to play. Well, almost tie the game with 42 seconds to play.

Harbaugh’s players stood behind his decision, costly though it’s been the last three games. To a man they said Harbaugh was playing to win and they respected that. But wouldn’t they have also been playing to win if they reached overtime?

In the end, what the Ravens and Harbaugh got from being bold was to become the first team in NFL history to try two two-point conversions in multiple games trailing by a single point in the fourth quarter.

Why had no one else done this in the 100-year history of the National Football League? Because all those other coaches didn’t need some nerdy number cruncher from M.I.T. to tell them a 75 per cent chance of failure is not good odds. It’s a fool’s gamble.