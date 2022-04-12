Dwayne Haskins is a sad story of what might have been.

One doesn’t often associate the poet John Greenleaf Whittier or his poem “Maud Miller” with life in the National Football League but today it seems sadly appropriate.

Whittier knew nothing about football but much about the regrets of lost opportunity and perhaps never expressed them better than in that 1856 poem in which he wrote:

“For of all sad words of tongue or pen.

“The saddest of these, “It might have been!”

We will never know what Dwayne Haskins might have been. All we know is he lost his life at the age of 24 this past weekend, crushed by a dump truck as he tried to run across a south Florida highway for reasons known only to himself.

Once Haskins had been a quarterback of promise so great he was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2018 after only one season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback. A redshirt sophomore, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns, both Big 10 records. He was named the MVP of the Big 10 championship game and the Rose Bowl. He was a young man who felt himself ready for more and so instead of returning to college he entered the NFL draft against the advice of many who felt another year of maturity, both in football and in life, would have served him well.

Easy for others to say but when you’re in a position to become the 15th player drafted, as he was in 2019, and sign a $14.37 million contract with nearly $8.5 million in bonus money it is neigh impossible to say no. So Haskins took a leap of faith, believing his talent would be enough to allow him to live his dream. Sadly, for an assortment of reasons not all of his own making, it was not.

He was drafted by one of the most dysfunctional organizations in professional sports, the Washington No Names, and things did not work out. Washington’s owner wanted young Haskins but the man hired to coach him, Jay Gruden, did not. Players trying to please coaches who have no interest in them seldom do well and you can add Haskins name to the long list of such athletes trapped between a rock and a hard place.

Gruden was replaced a year later by Ron Rivera, who soon named Haskins the starter and a team captain. He was only 22.

With the offense struggling he was benched after five games and whispers began to circulate that his preparation for games suffered because he was not a hard enough worker. Perhaps so but he was also, you should remember, just a kid whose talent had always been enough to make him shine.

The NFL, however, is a league sated with talent. Even the last player on a roster is one of the best football players in the land so one needs more than talent to succeed there. Haskins might have figured that out at some point but the Redskins couldn’t wait for him. He twice ran afoul of the NFL’s Covid rules and was fined before finally being released at the end of the 2020 season with a 3-10 record as a starter and more interceptions (14) thrown than touchdown passes completed (12). He was not yet 23.

Talent is one thing that often gets a second chance in sports and Haskins received his from Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin, who signed him but kept him inactive last year for all but one game. The truth was Haskins’ was not yet ready to overcome the frailties of youth so Tomlin let him watch for a year how future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger went about the business of preparing for NFL games.

We will never know how much young Haskins took away from that experience because his life was snuffed out while doing the kind of thing kids sometimes do. Things that are risky and unwise but at 24, with all your life ahead of you, don’t appear to be until it is too late.

Haskins was in Florida for offseason training with some of his Steelers’ teammates. He was trying to get better, perhaps beginning to understand talent alone is not enough in a league as filled with it as the NFL.

We will never know if the talent that once glowed so brilliantly at Ohio State was ready to reappear. All we know today is that John Greenleaf Whittier was right when he wrote those two lines of poetry 166 years ago:

“For of all sad words of tongue or pen.

“The saddest of these, “It might have been!”

Yet what is really sad and far more important is that more than a football player was lost last weekend. A son was lost. A brother was lost. A husband was lost. A friend was lost.

We forget that sometimes in the cacophony of professional sports. We label young people “busts” when perhaps it wasn’t them who busted at all but rather the adults who overvalued their talent. We label kids barely old enough to buy a beer as unwilling to work hard when maybe they haven’t yet been shown what their job really demands of them.

Dwayne Haskins had a lot of labels put on him in 24 years. He was a phenom and a bust. He was a first-round pick and an unemployed former first-round pick in a matter of two years. He was a kid trying to make a comeback at the age of only 24.

Now he’s gone and the world will never know what might have been. All it knows is how sad the end.