Draft wake-up: The high price of missing on first-round quarterbacks

"When you're wrong," says one former GM, "it sets you back five years."

When the Chicago Bears traded up to choose Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in last weekend’s NFL draft, the move was hailed as a coup. The team that only four years earlier whiffed on a first-round quarterback suddenly had gotten smart and stole Fields at the 11th spot.

Or so it seems.

The Bears were universally applauded for outwitting the competition, with the team scoring an A on almost every media report card … and an A+ on at least one. Of course, that’s the same site that handed out an A+ to New England for landing Mac Jones at 15 and graded all but Zach Wilson with nothing below an A.

And maybe that turns out to be right. My guess: It won’t. And the reason is simple: It seldom is, and you can look it up.

Of the 21 quarterbacks chosen in the draft's first round from 2009-2016, none are with the teams that picked them, and 10 – or nearly half – are out of the game.

So what are the repercussions of missing on, say, a Top-5 quarterback? Good question. Because three flew off the board with the first three picks last week, and that’s the first time that happened since 1999 when five quarterbacks were gone with the first 12 choices.

San Francisco had the third overall pick, and chose North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. The guy has 17 career starts vs. FCS competition (including one in the last year) and 318 career passes, the fewest of any first-round quarterback in the common draft era. Yet the 49ers are so convinced he’s can’t-miss material they mortgaged their future – trading three first-round picks and a third-rounder to get him.

They better be right.

“If you’re wrong,” former GM Ernie Accorsi said on the “Eye Test for Two” podcast (https://www.spreaker.com/user/fullpresscoverage/eyetest-ep46), “I think it sets you back at least five years. When you look at some of the teams that have picked high … some of those teams haven’t recovered yet from a quarterback position. When you go up there, you better be right.”

And if you’re not? Look out below.

Rewind the videotape to that 1999 draft when Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb and Akili Smith were the first three draft picks. All were supposed to stick, too. Only McNabb did. Then Daunte Culpepper was taken with the 11th pick and Cade McNown with the 12th, and they were supposed to transform franchises.

Except they didn’t.

Granted, Culpepper once led the league in touchdown passes and passing yards and lasted seven seasons with the Vikings. But he was 38-42 there before moving on to Miami. And McNown? He lasted just two seasons before disappearing.

Fast-forward to 2011 when four quarterbacks were chosen with the first 12 picks. Cam Newton was the first overall selection, followed by Jake Locker at No. 8, Blaine Gabbert at No. 10 and Christian Ponder at No. 12. One draft analyst gave Minnesota an A for landing Ponder. Another scored Tennessee a B for Locker and a B+ for Jacksonville’s draft of Ponder.

Only Newton had success.

Locker was 9-14 in four seasons with Tennessee, with 27 TDs and 22 interceptions. Gabbert was 5-22 in three years with Jacksonville, with 22 TDs and 24 interceptions. And Ponder was 14-22-1 in four years with Minnesota, with 38 TDs and 36 interceptions.

Put them together and what do you have? Not much, that’s what. Tennessee went six straight seasons (2011-16) without reaching the playoffs. The same with Jacksonville. Only Minnesota had a modicum of success, making the playoffs once in the four years Ponder was there, but that’s because Adrian Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards in 2012 when he was the league MVP.

Tennessee’s failure forced the Titans to take Marcus Mariota with the second pick of the 2015 draft. Jacksonville’s failure forced the Jags to reach for Blake Bortles with the third pick of the 2014 draft. And Minnesota’s failure had the Vikings take Teddy Bridgewater with the 32nd pick of the 2014 draft.

None is with those franchises today.

Now let’s move on to 2018 when four quarterbacks were taken with the first 10 picks. Three years later, only Baker Mayfield (1) and Josh Allen (7) are with the teams that drafted them. The Jets moved on from Sam Darnold and chose Zach Wilson last week with the second overall pick, while Arizona dumped Josh Rosen after one season to take Kyler Murray in 2019.

That’s a long way of saying that all these quarterback-hungry teams last week won’t be right. In fact, most may be wrong. And we shouldn’t be surprised. As Santayana reminded us, “Those who can’t remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Heaven help those who just did.