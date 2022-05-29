Another Historian's Take on Value of All-Decade Teams to HOF Voters

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Ken Crippen is the founder and lead instructor at the Football Learning Academy (https://www.football-learning-academy.com), an online school teaching pro football history. Previously, he was in a leadership position as assistant executive director, executive director or president of the Professional Football Researchers Association for 15 years. He is an award-winning author with several books and numerous articles to his credit.)

By Ken Crippen

Pro football historian Andy Piascik earlier this week wrote an article on this site, arguing that all-decade teams should be removed from consideration when it comes to Hall-of-Fame candidacies of players (https://www.si.com/nfl/talkoffame/nfl/historian-all-decade-hall-of-fame). But he goes further, saying that “all-decade teams should play ABSOLUTELY NO ROLE WHATSOEVER in determining who gets elected to the Hall of Fame.”

I respectfully disagree with my esteemed colleague.

Piascik correctly made a point that there are some questionable choices on all-decade teams. I wrote about two of those all-decade teams previously and detailed their flaws:

https://www.si.com/nfl/talkoffame/nfl/rethinking-1920s-nfl-all-decade

https://www.si.com/nfl/talkoffame/nfl/1930s-nfl-all-decade-team

However, that does not mean that all-decade teams should be eliminated.

There are some quality picks on all-decade teams, and they are just one part of a larger discussion related to a player’s candidacy for the Hall of Fame. When put into proper context, they provide benefit, both in favor of and against a candidate.

All-Pro nominations are great, but some All-Pro teams carry greater weight than others. Do we throw all but one out, or do we put them in context of a larger discussion?

To add to the All-Pro discussion, early All-Pro teams were biased in that the voters did not see all players play. Therefore, they were skewed toward the players that they did watch, to the detriment of all other players.

Do we eliminate All-Pro teams all-together, or do we put them in context of a larger discussion?

Pro Bowl selections are flawed, too. Players are selected to the Pro Bowl based on reputation instead of performance that year. Plus, too many choices opt out of the game. So, should we consider the seventh quarterback selected, who is only on the Pro Bowl roster because several others declined the invitation, to be on the same level as the original choices?

Also, the Pro Bowl did not start until 1951. So all players prior to that date would not have Pro Bowl nominations on their resumes. Do we ignore them, or do we put them in context of a larger discussion?

“Facts are stubborn things,” Mark Twain once said, “but statistics are pliable.”

Statistics without context are meaningless. Does that mean that we eliminate statistics, because they can be manipulated to emphasize the positive and subdue the negative? No. We put them in context of a larger discussion.

People advocating for Ken Riley point to his 65 career interceptions as a reason he should be inducted. That is just one piece of the entire puzzle.

One stat should not induct someone into the Hall of Fame. If that were the case, we need to remove Joe Montana from the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks in order to make room for Vinny Testaverde.

Comparing Testaverde to Montana, Vinny had more career pass completions (3,787 to 3,409), more passing yards (46,233 to 40,551) and more passing touchdowns (275 to 273) than Montana. THREE statistics! But, when you look at everything in context, there’s no question that Montana is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Championships are a factor in a Hall-of-Fame candidacy, too, especially when looking at quarterbacks. However, do you take people like Dan Marino, Jim Kelly and Fran Tarkenton out of the Hall of Fame for failing to win championships to make room for Jeff Hostetler, Mark Rypien and Trent Dilfer? No. Championships are only one criterion that should be considered.

All-decade teams play a role in the overall discussion. They should not be the sole determining factor in a Hall-of-Fame candidacy, but they should not be thrown out, as advocated by Mr. Piascik. They are just one component in a much larger overall discussion on a player’s candidacy for the Hall of Fame.

Everything needs to be examined and put into context, and that is the role of the 49 members of the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Their job is to take all available information on a player, analyze it in context, then form an opinion on the player’s candidacy -- all while trying to be as objective as possible.

Does it take a lot of work to put everything in context? Absolutely!! But that is the responsibility of every voter.