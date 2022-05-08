It's a Wrap: Historians' Senior Draft Concludes with Nod to the AFL

When the last day of the Talk of Fame Network’s Senior Draft opened Saturday, former Denver Broncos’ wide receiver Lionel Taylor was the first player off the board. That signified a change was about to occur.

Our five historians remembered the AFL.

Where they chose just one AFL star (defensive tackle Tom Sestak) in the first three rounds of this week’s draft, they picked five in the last four rounds – with Taylor, guards Walt Sweeney and Ed Budde, receiver Charlie Hennigan and linebacker Larry Grantham selected.

Taylor went immediately with the 21st selection. The former Denver Broncos’ star led the AFL in receptions five of its first six years of existence, was the first pro player ever to have 100 catches in a single season and set a Broncos’ single-season record in 1960 when in 1960 he averaged 102.9 yards receiving per game.

So for those wondering what happened to the AFL … no, it wasn’t forgotten. Nevertheless, there were as many questions raised as answered when the Senior Draft concluded … and let’s begin with Ken Riley and Maxie Baughan.

Where were they?

Riley (2021) and Baughan (2022) were the last two runners-up when the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s senior committee chose its finalists, yet neither appeared among the 35 picks. However, Riley’s teammate – cornerback Lemar Parrish – did, chosen with the 28th pick.

Just a hunch: That won’t play in Cincinnati.

Parrish was chosen to more Pro Bowls (8-0) and All-Pro teams (5-3) than Riley, but Riley had more career interceptions (65-47). In fact, he had more career interceptions than all but four players in the history of the NFL, all of whom are enshrined.

His 65 are tied with Charles Woodson, who was a first-ballot choice in 2021.

Then there’s Baughan. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro and reportedly the first runner-up to Cliff Branch in this year’s senior voting. Yet he had no traction with our historians. Neither did Clay Matthews Jr. or Everson Walls, two modern-era finalists the past five years for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In fact, Matthews was a Top-10 choice in 2021 when he became a finalist in his 20th … and last … year of modern-era eligibility. He figured to have momentum going into this draft. As it turns out, he didn’t. Go figure.

“What was great about this draft,” said participant Ken Crippen, founder and lead instructor of The Football Learning Academy, “is that the historians crossed eras, leagues and positions with their picks. There were also a few surprises along the way.”

Quick takeaways from the three days …

-- Historians did what they do best – observed history. Of their 35 choices, nine played the bulk of their careers prior to 1950 – with five prior to 1940, including two first-round choices – Verne Lewellen (4th) and Lavvie Dilweg (5th). Both were Centennial Class finalists. Don’t expect the Hall-of-Fame selectors to follow that trend. Excepting the Centennial Class of 2020, only one senior from the pre-1960s’ era has been elected the past nine years: Dick Stanfel in 2016.

-- “Recent history” took a hit. Only one draft pick (Atlanta tackle Mike Kenn) played into the late 1980s and 1990s. Kenn retired after the 1994 season.

-- Offense predominated. It had 24 of the 35 picks, including 11 offensive linemen. However, two of the first three choices were linebackers Chuck Howley (first overall) and Randy Gradishar (3rd).

-- Quarterbacks did not. Only one was chosen, and it wasn’t Ken Anderson or two-time Super Bowl champion Jim Plunkett. It was the Giants’ Charlie Conerly, chosen in the last round by Chris Willis.

-- Mr. Irrelevant actually wasn’t. With the last pick of the draft, Crippen chose running back Tony Latone … and, I’ll be honest: I knew nothing about him. So I consulted NFL history books and learned that, in his six seasons of NFL play, Latone outrushed and outscored Hall-of-Famer Red Grange despite playing 30 fewer games.

Surprised? I was. But that’s what I enjoyed about this exercise. Names I didn’t expect appeared, and some that I did … well, see for yourself. Let’s get to the last four rounds.

ROUND FOUR

16. WR LIONEL TAYLOR (Jeff Miller), Chicago Bears 1959, Denver 1960-66, Houston Oilers 1967-68.

17. S JIMMY PATTON (Andy Piascik), 1955-66 N.Y. Giants.

18. WR HAROLD JACKSON (John Turney). 1968 L. A. Rams; 1969-72 Philadelphia Eagles; 1973-77 L.A. Rams; 1978-81 New England Patriots; 1982 Minnesota Vikings; 1982 Seattle Seahawks; 1987 New England Patriots.

19. HB/PK WARD CUFF (Chris Willis), 1937-45 N.Y. Giants; 1946 Chicago Cardinals; 1947 Green Bay Packers.

20. G WALT SWEENEY (Ken Crippen), San Diego 1963-73, Washington 1974-75.

ROUND FIVE

21. S EDDIE MEADOR (Jeff Miller), 1959-70 L. A. Rams.

22. DE/E GENE BRITO (Andy Piascik), 1951-53 Washington, 1954 Calgary Stampeders, 1955-58 Washington 1955-58, 1959-60 L.A. Rams.

23. T MIKE KENN, (John Turney), 1978-94 Atlanta Falcons.

24. WR JIM BENTON, (Chris Willis) 1938-40, 1942 Cleveland/L.A. Rams, 1943 Chicago Bears, 1944-47 Cleveland/L.A. Rams.

25. LB TOMMY NOBIS, (Ken Crippen) 1966-76 Atlanta.

ROUND SIX

26. G ED BUDDE (Jeff Miller), 1963-76 Kansas City.

27. OT/G DICK SCHAFRATH (Andy Piascik), 1959-71 Cleveland.

28. CB LEMAR PARRISH (John Turney), 1970-77 Cincinnati, 1978-81 Washington, 1982 Buffalo.

29. T GEORGE CHRISTENSEN (Chris Willis), 1931-38 Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions.

30. WR CHARLIE HENNIGAN (Ken Crippen), 1960-66 Houston Oilers.

ROUND SEVEN

31. LB BILL BERGEY (Jeff Miller), 1969-73 Cincinnati, 1974-80 Philadelphia.

32. G/T BRUNO BANDUCCI (Andy Piascik), 1944-45 Philadelphia, 1946-54 San Francisco.

33. LB LARRY GRANTHAM (John Turney), 1960-72 N.Y. Titans/Jets; 1974 Florida Blazers.

34. QB CHARIE CONERLY (Chris Willis), 1948-61 N.Y. Giants.

35. RB TONY LATONE (Ken Crippen), 1925-28 Pottsville Maroons, 1929 Boston Bulldogs, 1930 Providence Steam Rollers.

NOTE: This draft has no relation to the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame voting. It was an exercise orchestrated by the Talk of Fame Network to gauge the interest of historians in the raft of seniors waiting to hear their names called by Canton.

(Participants: John Turney, editor Pro Football Journal; Ken Crippen, founder and lead instructor of The Football Learning Academy, Chris Willis, author and football researcher, NFL Films; Andy Piascik, author and chairman of Pro Football Researchers Association’s Hall of Very Good committee; and Jeff Miller, Pro Football Researchers Association and author).