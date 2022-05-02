Gradishar, Howley Top Historians' Picks for Hall's Next Senior Inductees

Under the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s new bylaws, nine senior finalists will be presented over the next three years, beginning in 2023.

A big deal? You bet. It’s a 300 percent increase over the past two voting cycles.

But who should be those nine?

I put that question to five historians, each of whom compiled a nine-player list, and they responded with 23 names. However, five were more popular than others: Denver linebacker Randy Gradishar and Dallas linebacker Chuck Howley were the only unanimous choices, while Philadelphia lineman Al Wistert, Green Bay end Lavvie Dilweg and Chicago guard Ox Emerson each made all but one ballot.

All but Howley were senior finalists for the Centennial Class of 2020.

Others pulling down multiple votes were halfback Verne Lewellen (2), running back Roger Craig (2) and guards Lou Rymkus (2), Dick Barwegen (2) and Jim Ray Smith (2).

If voters listen to historians, Gradishar and Howley should be two of the first three finalists for the Class of 2023,joined by Wistert, Dilweg and Emerson as five of the first six in 2023-24.

Who else? Glad you asked. Here are the responses of our five historians.

T.J. TROUP, author, former JC football coach, Pro Football Journal contributor and consultant for the movie “Leatherheads.”

LB Randy Gradishar -- 1974-83 Denver Broncos.

S Eddie Meador – 1959-70 L. A. Rams.

LB Clay Matthews – 1978-93 Cleveland Browns’ 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons.

LB Chuck Howley – 1958-59 Chicago Bears; 1961-73 Dallas Cowboys.

G Walt Sweeney -- 1963-73, San Diego Chargers; 1974-75 Washington Redskins.

CB Louis Wright – 1975-86 Denver Broncos.

OT/DT/G Al Wistert – Philadelphia/Pittsburgh Steagles 1943; Philadelphia Eagles 1944-51.

RB/FB Roger Craig – San Francisco 49ers 1983-90; L.A. Raiders 1991; Minnesota Vikings 1992-93.

G/LB/C Ox Emerson –1931-37 Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions; 1938 Brooklyn Dodgers.

JOHN TURNEY, Editor, Pro Football Journal.

LB Randy Gradishar -- 1974-83 Denver Broncos,

LB Chuck Howley -- 1958-59 Chicago Bears; 1961-73 Dallas Cowboys.

OT/DT/G Al Wistert -- Philadelphia/Pittsburgh Steagles 1943; Philadelphia Eagles 1944-51.

G/LB/C Ox Emerson -- 1931-37 Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions; 1938 Brooklyn Dodgers.

E Lavvie Dilweg – 1926 Milwaukee Badgers; 1927-34 Green Bay Packers.

HB/P Verne Lewellen –1924-27, 1928-32 Green Bay Packers; 1927 N.Y. Yankees.

WR Harold Jackson – 1968 L. A. Rams; 1969-72 Philadelphia Eagles; 1973-77 L.A. Rams; 1978-81 New England Patriots; 1982 Minnesota Vikings; 1982 Seattle Seahawks; 1987 New England Patriots.

OT Mike Kenn – 1978-94 Atlanta Falcons.

OT Joe Jacoby – 1981-93 Washington Redskins.

KEN CRIPPEN, founder and lead instructor of The Football Learning Academy; former president, Pro Football Researchers Association.

E Lavvie Dilweg -- 1926 Milwaukee Badgers; 1927-34 Green Bay Packers.

OT/DT/G Al Wistert - Philadelphia/Pittsburgh Steagles 1943; Philadelphia Eagles 1944-51.

LB Chuck Howley -- 1958-59 Chicago Bears; 1961-73 Dallas Cowboys.

LB Randy Gradishar -- 1974-83 Denver Broncos.

G/LB/C Ox Emerson -- 1931-37 Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions; 1938 Brooklyn Dodgers.

OT/DT Lou Rymkus – 1943 Washington Redskins; 1946-52 Cleveland Browns.

G Dick Barwegan – 1947 N.Y. Yankees; 1948-49 Baltimore Colts; 1950-52 Chicago Bears; 1953-54 Baltimore Colts; 1955 Otttawa Rough Riders.

LB Maxie Baughan -- 1960-65 Philadelphia Eagles; 1966-70 L.A. Rams; 1974 Washington Redskins.

G Jim Ray Smith – 1956-62 Cleveland Browns; 1963-64 Dallas Cowboys.

CHRIS WILLIS, NFL Films, football author/researcher.

RB Verne Lewellen -- 1924-27, 1928-32 Green Bay Packers; 1927 N.Y. Yankees.

G/LB/C Ox Emerson -- 1931-37 Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions; 1938 Brooklyn Dodgers.

HB/PK Ward Cuff – 1937-45 N.Y. Giants; 1946 Chicago Cardinals; 1957 Green Bay Packers.

LB Randy Gradishar -- 1974-83 Denver Broncos.

LB Chuck Howley -- 1958-59 Chicago Bears; 1961-73 Dallas Cowboys.

WR Del Shofner – 1957-60 L.A. Rams; 1961-67 N.Y. Giants.

E Lavvie Dilweg -- 1926 Milwaukee Badgers; 1927-34 Green Bay Packers.

RB/FB Roger Craig -- San Francisco 49ers 1983-90; L.A. Raiders 1991; Minnesota Vikings 1992-93.

S Jimmy Patton – 1955-66 N.Y. Giants.

ANDY PIASCIK, Pro Football Researchers Association.

G Dick Barwegan -- 1947 N.Y. Yankees; 1948-49 Baltimore Colts; 1950-52 Chicago Bears; 1953-54 Baltimore Colts; 1955 Otttawa Rough Riders.

E Lavvie Dilweg -- 1926 Milwaukee Badgers; 1927-34 Green Bay Packers.

OT/DT/C Al Wistert -- Philadelphia/Pittsburgh Steagles 1943; Philadelphia Eagles 1944-51.

G. Jim Ray Smith -- 1956-62 Cleveland Browns; 1963-64 Dallas Cowboys.

LB Randy Gradishar -- 1974-83 Denver Broncos.

LB Chuck Howley -- 1958-59 Chicago Bears; 1961-73 Dallas Cowboys

OT/DT Lou Rymkus -- 1943 Washington Redskins; 1946-52 Cleveland Browns.

LB Larry Grantham – 1960-72 N.Y. Titans/Jets; 1974 Florida Blazers.

DT Michael Dean Perry – Cleveland Browns 1988-94; Denver Broncos 1995-97; Kansas City Chiefs 1997.