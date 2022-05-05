How Would You Draft the Most HOF Worthy Seniors? These Historians Will Try

A week ago, the NFL held its annual draft in Las Vegas, and thousands attended. Today, we will hold another draft … this time of seniors … this time on line … and only five persons will be involved.

They are the five historians who will make the picks.

Introducing John Turney of Pro Football Journal, Ken Crippen of The Learning Academy, Chris Willis of NFL Films, Andy Piascik of Pro Football Researchers Association and Jeff Miller, also of Pro Football Researchers Association.

Those five will be part of a seven-round draft of seniors for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with each making one pick per round. Now, keep in mind: This has NOTHING to do with the actual Hall-of-Fame process. This is just an idea that began after Hall president Jim Porter two weeks ago announced that Canton would increase its annual number of senior finalists from one to three the next three voting cycles.

According to Hall-of-Fame voter Rick Gosselin, there are 58 all-decade seniors not in Canton, including 53 who have never been finalists. And that’s just a start. He also estimated that there are 90-100 seniors worthy of Hall-of-Fame discussions.

So let’s see who they are. With tonight’s draft, we gain a glimpse.

Like the NFL lottery, we have one round this evening, two on Friday and rounds 4-7 this weekend. In the end, we will have 35 seniors drafted, which should give you an idea, at least, how this group of historians separates the gridlock that the senior category has become.

So who goes first? The names of historians were placed in a hat, then withdrawn. What follows is the order in which our imaginary GMs will choose:

1. Jeff Miller.

2. Andy Piascik.

3. John Turney.

4. Chris Willis.

5. Ken Crippen.

Maybe you will like their decisions. Maybe you won’t. But you should pay attention because the senior category finally is getting the attention it deserves. Look for the first-round results this evening.