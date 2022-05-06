How 'Bout This Cowboy? Howley First Pick in Historians' Senior Draft

Chuck Howley, come on down.

The Dallas linebacker was the first choice Thursday night in our first-ever Talk-of-Fame-Network Senior Draft ... and one question: Surprised? You should be. Chuck Howley was not among the 20 senior finalists for the Hall’s Centennial Class of 2020.

That means the five historians participating in our draft think more … a lot more … of the former Cowboys’ star than the Hall’s Blue Ribbon Panel that chose the 2020 senior inductees.

Now, before we go farther, let’s get something straight: This draft has NOTHING to do with the Hall-of-Fame and its process. It’s simply a means of hearing whom others – in this, football historians – think should be the first seniors elected next to Canton.

Also remember: This was done in response to a change in the Hall's voting procedures. With a push from president Jim Porter, the Hall’s Board of Trustees increased the number of seniors from one per year to three for the next three voting cycles, beginning in 2023. With that move, it hopes to reduce the enormous gridlock of Hall-of-Fame seniors waiting on Canton.

So who’s the most worthy? Ah, that’s why we turned to historians.

The first choice was made by Jeff Miller, an author and contributor to the Pro Football Researchers Association, and you already know where he went. The second was by Andy Piascik, who chairs the PFRA’s Hall-of-Very-Good committee. He followed Miller’s lead with guard Dick Barwegen, another senior who failed to make the Centennial Class committee’s 20 finalists.

But that’s when the upsets stopped. With the third overall pick, John Turney of Pro Football Journal chose linebacker Randy Gradishar; Chris Willis of NFL Films then checked in with Green Bay’s Verne Lewellen, while Ken Crippen of The Football Learning Academy completed the evening with another Packer, end Lavvie Dilweg.

All three were finalists with the Centennial Class of 2020.

But enough already. Let’s go to the draft board. What follows are our five first-round choices, with historians’ comments in quotations …

FIRST-ROUND RESULTS

1. LB CHUCK HOWLEY (Jeff Miller), 1958-59 Chicago Bears; 1961-73 Dallas Cowboys: “Five-time first-team All-Pro. Six-time Pro Bowler. Super Bowl champion. Still the only Super Bowl MVP to play for a losing team.”

2. G DICK BARWEGEN (Andy Piascik), 1947 N.Y. Yankees; 1948-49 Baltimore Colts; 1950-52 Chicago Bears; 1953-54 Baltimore Colts; 1955 Ottawa Rough Riders: “After having his career significantly delayed because of military service, he immediately established himself as one of the best players in football his first year. His great strength and mechanics made him one of the best blockers of his era, and he was named first-team All-Pro six times. He was named second-team All-Pro on another occasion and was named a starter in all four of the first Pro Bowls. During the first three years of his career, when there were competing leagues, Barwegen was named a first teamer on virtually all of the combined all-AAFC/NFL teams. His greatness has been somewhat forgotten because he never played for a champion and because he played his first three years in the All-America Football Conference, a league sometimes mistakenly believed to be subpar.

3. LB RANDY GRADISHAR (John Turney), 1974-83 Denver Broncos: “He was the 1978 Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro (source: Total Football). Hall-of-Famer Steve Sabol of NFL Films on Gradishar: “Randy Gradishar was selected all-NFL or all-AFC seven straight years and was the leader of one of the NFL’s top defenses in the late ‘70s. His range separated him from others at his position. A sure and determined tackler, he was also an excellent pass defender.”

4. RB VERNE LEWELLEN (Chris Willis), 1924-27, 1928-32 Green Bay Packers; 1927 N.Y. Yankees: Verne Lewellen was the key cog with a Packers team that won three straight NFL championships (1929-31) with his outstanding play as a runner, passer and probably the NFL’s best punter the first two decades. He was named first-tea All-Pro four straight years (1926-29) and second team two more years (1925, 1930). He set the NFL record with 51 touchdowns, which is more than 23 Hall of Fame backs who are enshrined. He was also a charter member of the Green Bay Packers’ Hall of Fame (1970). Simply one of the best all-around backs of the two-way era.”

5. E LAVVIE DILWEG (Ken Crippen), 1926 Milwaukee Badgers; 1927-34 Green Bay Packers: He was the best end of his time. In his nine-year career, he was a unanimous All-Pro four consecutive years, a consensus All-Pro six consecutive years, a member of the 1920s’ all-decade team and a regular statistical leader in all major categories for ends during his career. Add glowing testimonials by Hall of Famers, and he checks all the boxes.”

(FRIDAY: Rounds 2-3)