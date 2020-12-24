Don Hutson, not Moss or Rice, was the most dominant receiver in NFL history.

Randy Moss declared this week on Terrell Owens’ podcast that he is the greatest receiver in NFL history. He ranked Owens second and Jerry Rice third. The only thing he got right in that assessment was they all played wide receiver.

Comparing players of different eras is always problematic at best because styles of play change, length of seasons change and, in recent years, rules have changed to the point that today’s game is almost unrecognizable from what it was in the days of Rice, Moss, Owens and most certainly from what it was when the actual greatest wide receiver of all-time played. That receiver is Don Hutson.

Simply by posting a comparative list of their career statistics Rice did a one-man takedown of Moss’ claim after Moss told Owens, “I’ll put myself first, I’ll put T.O. second. I would put Jerry probably third or fourth. I’m talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football. I don’t live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships that’s all political.

“You’ve seen guys released or cut from a team just by a couple words in the media. You’ve seen guys given contracts or you’ve seen guys not given contracts just because of the color of their skin. You’ve got to throw politics out of the game of football, and look at the impact of what each individual was able to make in the game of football.”

If impact is the measuring stick, and according to Moss it should be, it isn’t even close as to who is the greatest receiver of all-time. It’s Don Hutson by a mile.

How can one say this when Hutson caught 488 passes for 7,991 yards and 99 touchdowns compared with Rice’s 1,549 receptions, 22,895 receiving yards and 197 touchdowns? Easily if one uses the most responsible form of comparison – their peers in the era in which they played.

When Hutson retired after 11 seasons (10 fewer, by the way, than Rice) he held 19 NFL records, including those for career yards, receptions and touchdowns. But that is not the real measuring stick because Rice could claim the same when he retired. The difference is Hutson nearly doubled the output of his next closest competitor from his era in every meaningful receiving category. In other words, he revolutionized the passing game.

When Hutson retired for the third and final time after the 1945 season, he had nearly double the amount of receptions Chicago’s Jim Benton would have when he retired two years later as the No. 2 all-time leading receiver (488 to 288).

Hutson also had nearly twice as many yards as Benton (7,991 to 4,801) and more than twice as many touchdowns (99 to 45) as well. While Rice was dominant in his time as well, no wide receiver ever outperformed his peers so clearly and absolutely as Don Hutson did between 1935 and 1945.

It should have been obvious from the start of his career in Green Bay that it would be thus because Huston’s first NFL reception was an 83-yard touchdown catch against the Bears. From that moment on he never looked back, being named first team All-Pro eight times, leading the league in receptions eight times, receiving yardage seven times and touchdowns nine times. When not otherwise occupied catching passes he also managed to lead the NFL in interceptions in 1940.

Because of that dominance, Hutson was named to the 1930s All-Decade team but more importantly was named a wide receiver on the NFL’s 50th Anniversary team, 75th Anniversary team and this year’s 100th Anniversary team. Frankly, when they pick the 300th NFL Anniversary team, Don Hutson will be on that one too. Why? Because no receiver, not Jerry Rice or Randy Moss or Terrell Owens or Lance Alworth or anyone else ever impacted the receiving game or dominated the position during his time like Don Hutson.

Oh, by the way, Hutson also won more NFL championships (4) than Moss (0), Owens (0) or Rice (3) and is the only one of those four to be named NFL Most Valuable Player, which he did twice.

Rice concluded his takedown of Moss with the signature comment Moss uses as a television analyst when talking about individual domination. After listing a comparison of their statistics Rice wrote, “You just got MOSSED!” He had been but when it comes to naming the most dominant receiver in NFL history they both get “Hutsoned.”