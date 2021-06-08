Remembering Former Giants' Coach Jim Fassel: The Interview We Won't Forget

In memory of the late head coach, we offer a conversation we had with him in 2016.

Former New York Giants’ head coach Jim Fassel passed away unexpectedly Monday, the team announced in a news release.

He was 71.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fassel had experienced chest pains and was taken by a friend to a hospital in Las Vegas, where he resided. There, the paper said, he died of cardiac arrest while under sedation.

“Big part of my life,” Hall-of-Famer and former Giants’ star Michael Strahan said of Fassel Tuesday. “Just a great man, great coach. And he will be missed.”

Fassel was 60-56-1 (including the playoffs) in seven seasons (1997-2003) with the Giants, where he three times took Big Blue to the playoffs – including Super Bowl XXXV -- and was named the AP’s 1997 Coach of the Year. He was also an offensive coordinator for Hall-of-Famer John Elway at Stanford University and, later, the Denver Broncos.

In fact, it was Fassel whom Elway chose to present him when he was named to the Stanford Hall of Fame.

Fassel’s 16 years in the NFL included nine years as an assistant with the Giants, Raiders, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens. From 2009-12, he coached the Las Vegas Locos of the United Football League where he was 18-7 (including the playoffs) and won two league championships.

Fassel was a guest on several Talk-of-Fame Network broadcasts, and we offer one of his last appearances (it was taped in 2016) in memory of someone we considered a valued and trusted friend. To access it, please click on the following attachment: Jim Fassel Interview by Talk of Fame Network (soundcloud.com)