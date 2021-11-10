Good News for Seniors: New Hall Prez Means What He Says About Possible Change

Three weeks ago, Hall-of-Fame president Jim Porter said that he was “absolutely open” to expanding the senior class and would consult the Hall’s board of 49 selectors on the subject (Hall's New President: 'Absolutely Open' to Talks on Expanding Senior Class - Sports Illustrated Talk Of Fame Network). That was three days after he took over in Canton.

On Tuesday, Porter delivered on that promise.

Leading a Zoom call that lasted 50 minutes and included 14 selectors and 18 participants, he patiently listened as voters implored the Hall to expand its annual number of senior finalists from one per annum, as it is now, to a minimum of two each year.

If not more.

Result: Porter didn't flinch. He didn't argue or disagree. He listened. Then he did something more.

He assured his audience that he’d take its suggestions to the Hall’s board of directors' meeting in December and inform it that the subject is under serious consideration. Moreover, he insisted that his focus is to uphold "the integrity of the process" and promised to hold more Zoom calls with voters in the near future to further discussions and potentially provoke change.

Consider that a giant step forward.

The Hall today elects as many seniors per year year as it does contributors and coaches -- one per category -- and maybe that sounds fair and equitable. But it's not. There are far more Hall-of-Fame worthy seniors than there are contributors and coaches combined ... and it's not close.

Seniors are underrepresented, and voters made sure Porter got the message. Producing figures to support their arguments, they appealed to him to consider expanding the class each year, with virtually the entire discussion Tuesday devoted to the subject.

And for good reason: There are so many Hall-of-Fame qualified seniors (players eligible for election for more than 25 years) waiting on Canton that some selectors refer to the category as “the abyss.”

It’s a perfect description.

When players join the senior pool, they fall into a bottomless pit where the majority eventually disappear. Case in point: Former Philadelphia lineman Al Wistert. In nine NFL seasons, he was an eight-time All-Pro (including six as a first-teamer), a first-team all-decade choice and a two-time NFL championship team that completed back-to-back shutouts, a feat that’s never been replicated.

If Wistert were a modern-era candidate today, he’d be a first-ballot cinch. But he’s never been discussed by the Hall’s board of selectors. Instead, he was chosen as a finalist only once -- by the blue-ribbon group for the Centennial Class of 2020 -- but didn’t make the final cut.

Our Rick Gosselin, a member of the senior sub-committee, in August told “The Eye Test for Two” podcast that he has a list of 108 players worthy of Hall-of-Fame consideration … but that 94 haven’t been discussed as finalists. He also named 58 all-decade players, with 53 never discussed, as well as two 50th anniversary players, one 100th anniversary player and eight players who were five-time first-team All-Pros.

By contrast, defensive back Charles Woodson was a three-time first-team All-Pro and was a first-ballot member of the Class of 2021.

Two of the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame's mission statements are 1) To honor the heroes of the game and 2) to preserve its history. The Hall has done that, but not as completely as it could, with too many qualified seniors excluded. Jim Porter wanted to know what voters think about that. On Tuesday he heard. They want the policy to change.

For the first time in years, there's hope that it might.