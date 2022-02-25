Is Joe Judge a Quarterback Whisperer or quarterback killer? Mac Jones will soon find out.

John Mara’s words a week ago were the farthest thing from a ringing endorsement of Bill Belichick’s decision to put the future of young quarterback Mac Jones into the hands of ex-Giants’ head coach Joe Judge.

“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here,’’ Giants’ owner Mara said of his own baffled young quarterback, Daniel Jones. Jones’ game imploded in the two years Judge was the Giants’ head coach yet now Belichick has rehired his former assistant and put him in charge of Jones’ future development. What new Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen said at his first press conference didn’t seem to offer much support for Belichick’s choice of quarterback whisperer.

“When the new staff gets in here, we’ll build an offense around Daniel to accentuate what he does best,” Schoen said before the arrival of ex-Patriots and Bills assistant coach Brian Daboll as Judge’s replacement.

Isn’t that what Judge and his staff was supposed to have done the past two years?

Judge’s brief stint as Giants’ head coach ended with a 10-23 record and an odd final game in which he called back-to-back quarterback sneaks from his own two and four yard line on second and third down. If that’s Judge’s idea of dynamic play calling, Lord help Mac Jones.

That Jones is in need of some developmental assistance became clear as the season wore on and the rookie quarterback wore down. Do not be fooled by his appearance in the Pro Bowl. Although Jones had a decent rookie season he was well protected most of the year by departed offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and reached the Pro Bowl only because two thirds of the original selectees opted to go play golf.

Jones did well enough overall, completing 67.6 per cent of his throws for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, but a deeper inspection into his season finds a different quarterback over the final five games, when New England was playing mostly superior competition.

In those games Jones was 1-4, his completion percentage was down by roughly 10 per cent, his quarterback rating was down by 20 per cent and he threw more than half of his interceptions (seven). Take out his strong performance against the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars in his only win in his final five games and his completion percentage sinks to 57.9 per cent with five touchdown passes and a whopping seven interceptions. Clearly he is a young player in need of development.

That a second-year quarterback like Jones needs a quarterback whisperer should come as no surprise. It is, in fact, the norm in the NFL. The surprise is that Belichick would choose Judge to play that role.

While Judge was an exemplary special teams coordinator he has no experience running an offense or developing a quarterback. In his only attempt at doing so Daniel Jones regressed on Judge’s watch.

Perhaps Belichick intends to be the actual quarterback whisperer in Jones’ ear next season with Judge merely serving as a front man. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time Belichick has served in such a role. But if that’s his plan, who is going to coordinate and rebuild a defense that is aging in critical areas and slow in most of them?

At 70, Belichick seems to be acting like his old mentor did near the end of his career. Bill Parcells got to the point where he only wanted to coach players who didn’t give him a headache and only wanted assistants familiar with him and his approach, people he didn’t have to re-train in the Parcells Way. Belichick’s decision to bring back failed head coaches like Judge and Matt Patricia to a staff that otherwise is peppered with young kids who have worked for no one but Belichick since they first began breaking down film and going out on pizza runs. Both know his ways and are not inclined to buck them, which gives Belichick solace but not necessarily the best staff.

That may work for Bill Belichick but a young quarterback needs more than that. He doesn’t need someone to, in Giants owner John Mara’s words, “screw this kid up.” He needs someone who can lift him up and straighten him out. Someone who can put him in the best position to reach his potential and win.

Is that person Joe Judge?

Not to be judgmental but it wouldn’t appear to be.