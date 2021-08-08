Hall-of-Fame Judgements: The Time Was Right for Canton's Class of 2020

CANTON – OK, it’s a start.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame vowed to keep speeches short this year, and it succeeded Saturday night with its induction for the Centennial Class of 2020 … though not quite as the Hall envisioned. Speeches were supposed to last anywhere from six to eight minutes, with the Hall threatening to turn off teleprompters if Gold Jackets exceeded their allotted time.

And they did.

Of the 12 inducted on stage at the Tom Benson Stadium (eight deceased members of the Class of 2020 were inducted earlier this year), none were under six minutes, and all but two (Harold Carmichael and Donnie Shell) were over eight, with Edgerrin James and Bill Cowher each breaking 10 minutes.

That wasn’t supposed to happen. The Hall’s CEO and president David Baker last week said his office had reviewed 17 of the 19 speeches for the weekend, and all passed the eight-minute test. Furthermore, persons close to coach Jimmy Johnson swore that he’d be concise, speaking no more than two-and-a-half minutes.

He spoke for almost nine.

“They said, ‘Be brief,’ “ guard Steve Hutchinson told the crowd as he took the stage. “Thank you. Good night.”

That got laughs. Then he spoke for eight-and-a-half minutes.

OK, so it happens. But look at it this way: This was a substantial improvement over past years when speeches ran more like filibusters, routinely clocking in anywhere from 15 to 40 minutes. In fact, it was a rousing success. When the Hall last had an induction, tight end Tony Gonzalez spoke for just under 40 minutes and safety Ed Reed for over 35 as members of the Hall’s Class of 2019.

So this was a good sign, not only for Sunday’s Class of 2021 induction but maybe beyond.

Unlike Round One of Enshrinement Weekend, there won’t be 12 speakers for the next class. There will be seven (contributor Bill Nunn is deceased). If they follow the script laid down by the Class of 2020 (and there’s no reason to believe they won’t), the ceremony should move as smoothly as its predecessor and perhaps serve as a template for future inductions.

ON THE CLOCK

How long did each speech last? Good question. Here are the times for the Class of 2020 inductees, listed in order of appearance:

6:19 – Harold Carmichael

8:25 – Cliff Harris

10:09 – Edgerrin James

8:44 -- Steve Atwater

9:08 – Paul Tagliabue

8:32 – Steve Hutchinson

6:40 – Donnie Shell

7:58 – Isaac Bruce

8:48 – Jimbo Covert

9:03 – Troy Polamalu

8:46 – Jimmy Johnson

10:36 – Bill Cowher

MOST MEMORABLE DELIVERY

If Canton is “the most inspiring place on earth,” as the Hall's Baker said, then Edgerrin James is its most inspiring speaker.

At least he was Saturday.

While the former star running back’s speech was the second longest of the evening, it provoked the greatest response. And it should have. James was at times humorous, professorial and downright paternal.

“Just do your job,” he said. “If everybody did their jobs, the world would be a better place.”

That was just the beginning. He talked about perception.

“People looked at my dreads and gold teeth,” he said, “and they were shocked and surprised I had never been under arrest or spent time in jail.”

He also talked about self-respect.

“Proudly represent the real you,” he said. “Follow your dream, aim high and dream the life you want to live.”

Sound advice. But he wasn’t finished. He threw in reassurance, too.

“To all those who’ve been judged prematurely,” he said, “because of their appearance, the way they speak, where they come from and, in the minds of others, should be locked up in prison … I represent us. I’m forever immortalized, locked up in the Canton Correctional Institution.”

Then he opened his Gold Jacket and looked inside.

“They made me 3-3-6 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” he said.

HALL-OF-FAME PLUGS

As usual, there were Hall-of-Fame pitches for those waiting to be enshrined – with Harold Carmichael making one for former coach Dick Vermeil; Edgerrin James for former teammates Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin; Jimmy Johnson for Zach Thomas and Anquan Boldin and Troy Polamalu for Hines Ward.

But it was former Steelers’ coach Bill Cowher’s pitch for the late Marty Schottenheimer that resonated.

“Thank you, coach, for doing so much for so many for so long,” Cowher said. “One day you will be in the Hall of Fame”

STEELER NATION TRAVELS

“What a weekend for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

With those words, Cowher began the last speech of the night as a member of the Centennial Class of 2020. Cowher was one of three Steelers honored (safeties Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell were the others), and they drew the loudest ovations – with Polamalu treated to such a prolonged reception when he stepped to the rostrum that he stood back for more than a minute as cheering Steelers’ fans roared.

Of the three, Cowher was the most emotional – paying tribute to Schottenheimer and Hall-of-Fame owner Dan Rooney, who took a chance on Cowher when he hired him as the Steelers’ head coach when he was 34.

But it was Polamalu who energized an audience armed with Terrible Towels. After testing positive recently for COVID, he was uncertain if he could attend. But he did, given his gold jacket on stage prior to the start of Saturday’s ceremony by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Hall’s Baker.

Basically, it was a Black and Gold night, and get used to it. Because now comes the Class of 2021, and guess what? Two more Steelers: Guard Alan Faneca and contributor candidate Bill Nunn.

JIMMY & JERRY TOGETHER AGAIN

Apparently, the cold war is over in Dallas.

First, Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones said he screwed up by firing coach Jimmy Johnson. Then he said he will add Johnson to the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor. And now? Well, now Johnson – a member of the Class of 2020 – has responded, reaching out to Jones in a final gesture of goodwill that signals that Big D now stands for Detente.

“Jerry, you told me ‘we’re going to make sports history’ before you bought the Cowboys,” Johnson said, “and you know what? We … WE … did make sports history. Not only for the Dallas Cowboys; for the NFL. To go from the worst team in the NFL for two years in a row to winning back-to-back Super Bowls and building a heck of a football team … we did it. And from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Jerry. Thank you for giving me that opportunity.”

TAGLIABUE: PLAYERS NEED TO BE HEARD

Paul Tagliabue was more than eloquent; he was passionate in his delivery, making it with more emotion than he normally showed – or didn’t – as the league’s commissioner. In particular, Tagliabue addressed the role of players moving forward in what he called “an evolved” NFL.

“The perspectives of the players should be respected,” he said, “when they speak out on issues of importance to the league and to their communities. As ‘Edge’ (Edgerrin James) put it, ‘Don’t speak out before you learn; don’t act before you know.’ The players need to be heard, they need to be debated and they need to be criticized if they’re not grounded.”

SENIOR MOMENTS WE NEED

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has too many senior candidates and not enough openings. But that’s not news. You should know that. There are 58 all-decade players in the senior pool, including 53 never discussed as candidates, but only one is eligible as a candidate from 2021-24. That’s hardly enough, and Hall-of-Famer Mel Blount addressed it when asked about teammate Donnie Shell waiting 34 years after retirement to reach Canton.

“That’s one of the problems with the Hall of Fame,” said Blount. “There are a lot of guys who have unjustly had to wait. That’s something we’ve got to correct.”

Bingo. So let’s return to two senior candidates per year.

FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Steve Hutchinson can move an audience as well as he moved defensive linemen. It was hard not to get choked up when he acknowledged his family, especially when he turned to daughter Lilly and son Luke. “I thought the days that you were born were going to be the best two of my life,” he said before stopping. “That was just the start.” As he spoke, each tried not to cry … and they weren’t alone. The audience was with them. “I always wished I could back in time,” said Hutchinson, “and tell myself something that would help me in the future. If I could back now, I’d tell myself not to fear failure but to fear not having given it your all.”

2. Jimmy Johnson has two sons who played football growing up. He never saw them play a down. “And that’s a shame,” he told them. “But, fortunately, I corrected that. And we have a relationship now that I wouldn’t trade for any. It is the best. I got the greatest two sons in the world. And I love them with all my heart.”

3. There will never be a better induction for hair. With Jimmy Johnson, Polamalu and Edge in the same class, the busts looked more suitable for a Pantene Enshrinement. And let’s not forget Jimbo Covert. His hair in bronze looked more like Dan Marino’s.

4. There were 15 Hall of Famers who passed away since the last induction in August, 2019 – including Don Shula, Gale Sayers, Willie Wood, Willie Davis and Larry Wilson. Kudos to Bill Cowher for making special mention of the late Kevin Greene, who was only 58 when he died last December.

5. Former Packers’ safety Bobby Dillon, one of eight members of the Centennial Class who has died, played with a glass eye. Maybe you knew that. I didn’t. But one ref back then did, with Hall-of-Fame GM Ron Wolf (in an off-stage interview) recounting a conversation between that official and Dillon. “ ‘Hey, Bobby,’ ” Wolf said he asked. “ ‘What would you do if you lost your other eye?' And Bobby said, ‘I’d become an official.’ ”

THEY SAID IT

-- Edgerrin James on his mother: “No blueprint. No manual. And most importantly, no man. I’m your man."

-- Jimbo Covert: “I always say my favorite weekend is when Penn State, Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers all lose in the same weekend.”

-- Jimmy Johnson on his star players: “Zach Thomas belongs up here. Daren Woodson belongs up here. They need to be Hall of Famers.”

-- Former Dallas safety Cliff Harris on reaching the Hall as an undrafted player out of tiny Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia, Ark.: “If I can make it, anyone can achieve their goals.”

-- Steve Hutchinson: “If you would have told me that I would be excited in the middle of Ohio in August, I'd have said you were crazy. But that’s exactly the case. My old coach, Lloyd Carr, used to ask us: Where would you rather be? Well, coach, my answer is: Nowhere. Because as far as I’m concerned, there’s not a better place on earth than Canton, Ohio, today.”

FINAL THOUGHT

At 78, an emotional Jimmy Johnson said he has a better appreciation for life … and what he missed in it as he coached through it. So he passed on this piece of advice before signing off: “Let me tell you something, folks: The people that you love – like my family over there (he points to them) – appreciate those people. Because there will come a day you won’t be able to appreciate them because you won’t be around.”

Amen.