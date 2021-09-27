Judgements III: What Has Happened to the Seemingly Unbeatable Kansas City Chiefs?

They were supposed to lap the field. They're not. So what happened?

The biggest disappointment this season isn’t the winless Colts … or New York Giants … Urban Meyer … Zach Wilson ... or Seattle. It’s the Kansas City Chiefs.

Once upon a time, people wondered if they could be the first NFL club to go 20-0. Now they wonder no more. Three weeks into the season, the Kansas City Chiefs … the defending AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs … are 1-2 and last in the AFC West.

I know, it’s three weeks. But it’s not too soon to wonder what’s happening. And what’s happening is that the team that was supposed to defend its conference title has lost three of its last four starts dating to last season … and should’ve lost all four.

So what’s wrong? Well, defense is one response. There’s not enough of it. The Chiefs just hemorrhaged 25 or more points for the fourth straight week, the first time that’s happened since 2008.

Turnovers are another explanation. Too many of them. The Chiefs have six through three games and rank 28th in the takeaway/turnover department at minus-2.

Then there’s all-everything quarterback Patrick Mahomes, widely regarded as the platinum bar of today’s quarterbacks. A week ago he threw his first career interception in September. A week ago he also lost his first career start in September. Now he’s sitting on two September defeats and three interceptions, and maybe you wonder why that’s significant.

Answer: He didn’t throw his third interception a year ago until mid-December, and he didn’t lose his second game until January.

So what’s going on? It might simply be the dreaded Super Bowl curse. Maybe you don’t believe in it, but I do. I trust its lessons, and history tells us that NFL teams that lose a Super Bowl one year struggle the next.

You can look it up.

The Patriots broke the trend when they bounced back in 2019, but they had Tom Brady. They’re also the only Super Bowl winner to repeat this milennium, and they had Tom Brady then, too. Other than that, you must go back to the 1990s’ Buffalo Bills for Super Bowl losers that broke the curse.

But since then? It’s always something that gets in the way … unless you’re Tom Brady.

Of course, in a 17-game season it’s premature to draw conclusions after three weeks. But there’s enough already to cause Chiefs’ fans to worry. All I know is that Kansas City is where it hasn’t been since Mahomes took charge and just lost to a Chargers’ team that conquered them once last year … could’ve (should’ve?) beaten them twice … and is its biggest division threat.

“Maybe a changing of the guard in the AFC West?” asked NBC analyst Chris Simms.

I don’t know about that. What I do know is that the Chiefs aren’t the colossus they’re supposed to be … and that’s news.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. The Rams are a legit Super Bowl threat. No surprise there. They’re in a Super Bowl-or-bust mode. But they didn’t just beat defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay and Tom Brady. They ended a 10-game winning streak, dating to last year, and held the Bucs to 24 points … and, yes, that is a big deal. Tampa Bay eclipsed 30 in its last nine wins, including Super Bowl LV. Granted, the Rams beat Tampa Brady last year, too. But this was different and not because it happened with Matthew Stafford, not Jared Goff; but because this was a beatdown, with the Bucs’ defense shredded. Hall-of-Fame quarterback and CBS analyst Troy Aikman had it right when he said, “The Rams made a statement.” Expect these two to meet again in January.

2. Brandon Staley has guts. He’s the Chargers’ rookie head coach, and he’s like no one the franchise hired the past three decades. Why? He’s aggressive, afraid of absolutely nothing. He proved it on the game-clinching drive in a season-opening defeat of Washington and underscored it Sunday when he gambled on a critical fourth-down call with under a minute left. The game was tied, and it wasn’t just fourth down. It was fourth-and-9 at the Chiefs’ 35. But Staley didn’t hesitate. He put his trust in quarterback Justin Herbert, and the rest you know.

3. The AFC East may be a game of solitaire. It’s Buffalo vs. the field. Miami was supposed to push the Bills, with New England an outside shot, but three weeks in that looks less likely. The Dolphins put Tua Tagovailoa on IR, while New England and Mac Jones just had a reality check. Moreover, Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen 2021 looks like Josh Allen 2020 all over again. All he did Sunday was throw for four TDs and run for a fifth … against a respectable Washington defense. One team in this division has a winning record and a proven quarterback. Buffalo is built for the long haul.

4. Justin Fields needs more help … from his coaching staff. Fields’ strength is mobility. So why did coach Matt Nagy draw up plays designed for an immobile Andy Dalton than Fields? Fields is not a pocket passer. Dalton is. And why did Nagy leave veteran tackle Jason Peters one-on-one with Myles Garrett? It was a mismatch waiting to be exposed. And it was. Neither Peters nor Fields had a chance, with Garrett setting a franchise record with four-and-a-half sacks and Fields pressured on 16 of 29 dropbacks. Bottom line: The Bears put Fields in a position to fail … and he did.

5. It’s time to take the Raiders seriously. They’re 3-0, and the last time that happened was 2002 – the last time they were in a Super Bowl.

FIRST AND 15

1. Lions’ fans should be irate. Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal shouldn’t have happened. Reason: Officials failed to blow an obvious delay-of-fame call on the preceding play. Rewind the videotape, and you’ll agree. So will the league office when it reviews it, but so what? It won’t change the outcome.

2. That makes Jared Goff 0-10 without Sean McVay. Just sayin.’

3. Let’s hear it for Jacoby Brissett. The Dolphins’ backup quarterback never gave in to a heavily favored – and unbeaten – Las Vegas team in the day’s most riveting game. He scored on the last play of regulation. He followed with a two-point conversion. He led the Dolphins to a game-tying field goal in OT. Too bad he didn’t play defense. He might have spared Miami a heartbreaking loss.

4. The nation’s biggest market deserves better than the Giants and Jets. They’re not only 0-6; they’ve been outscored 144-76 in three weeks. According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, over the past 10 seasons the two are a combined 20-49 in September, each with just one winning month in that span. “Two teams. Irrelevant before October. Again,” he tweeted. Bingo.

5. When the Cincinnati Bengals drafted fifth this year, the question was: An offensive lineman or wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase? They took Chase and, predictably, were second-guessed. Except maybe they knew what they were doing … and that’s not something you often hear with the Bengals. But this just in: Chase has four TD catches in three weeks, or two more than any Bengals’ rookie ever in his first three weeks.

6. Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker might’ve just punched his ticket to Canton. I know, Hall-of-Fame voters are slow to respond to specialists, electing only three – including two kickers – since 1963. But Tucker is extraordinary: He’s the most accurate kicker in league history and just set an NFL record with a game-winning 66-yard field goal. That should gain voters’ attention.

7. How good is Denver? Good enough to be unbeaten and hold three opponents to 26 points. But they were the Jets, Giants and Jacksonville – three doormats that are a combined 0-9. Consider next week’s game vs. Baltimore a measuring stick.

8. Memo to Brandon Staley: You might want to devote one of this week’s practices to illegal shifts. The Chargers committed three in their last five quarters – costing them two TDs – and threw in an illegal procedure late Sunday that cost them a go-ahead field goal. Full disclosure: It also forced them to gamble on fourth-and-9. Result: They wound up with a game-winning TD instead.

9. More reason to wonder about the Chiefs: They’re 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 games.

10. If you took a poll prior to the season on the New Orleans Saints’ chances of beating Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick, you could’ve pocketed a lot of cash. Nevertheless, it happened. Jameis Winston is one reason, with seven touchdowns and no interceptions in two games. But so is the Saints’ defense. All it did vs. A-Rod and the Patriots is produce five interceptions, return one for a touchdown and hold the Packers and New England to 16 points combined.

11. If DeSean Jackson can stay healthy – and that’s a big if … the Rams have more than a fleet of receivers. They have a sprint relay team.

12. Hard to believe but … Seattle looks more and more like the fourth-best team in the NFC West. History tells you it won’t happen. But the Seahawks’ defense tells you it could. Too many holes, not enough stops. I feel for Russell Wilson. He can’t keep carrying this team.

13. So Tampa lost. It was going to happen. But the Bucs uncovered Giovanni Bernard as a weapon (a team-leading nine catches, one TD) and look for him to be a factor in the passing game. He could be what James White was to Brady when the two were in New England: A security blanket out of the backfield.

14. Overlooked in the panic of the Steelers’ 1-2 start: They didn’t have a sack of Joe Burrow Sunday, ending a streak of 75 consecutive regular-season games with one. Maybe things are as bad as they seem in Pittsburg.

15. Not sure which is next week’s bigger game: Brady returning to New England or the Chargers hosting unbeaten Las Vegas. Good thing we won’t have to choose. Brady plays Sunday; the Raiders and Bolts the following Monday.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

There have been nine go-ahead field goals in the last 10 seconds of regulation or overtime this season. According to Elias Sports, that’s the most through the first three weeks since the 1970 merger.

ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Somewhere, hundreds of thousands of gamblers are both cursing and applauding Chargers’ kicker Tristan Vizcaino at the same time. Why? The over/under for the Kansas City-Bolts game was 54-1/2. The final score was 30-24, Chargers. Vizcaino missed two extra points, including his last attempt with 32 seconds left.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Rams’ Matt Stafford is only the third starting quarterback to throw for four TD passes and no interceptions vs. Tom Brady. The others are Drew Brees (twice) and Alex Smith.

GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“We have a long season ahead of us. It looks really dim right now, but if we can find a way to get better from this and learn from these types of games we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the season.” – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We still haven’t played our best football. I think that’s a frustrating thing and an exciting thing.” – Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr.

GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

MYLES GARRETT, DE, Cleveland. A close call with Buffalo’s Josh Allen, but Allen didn’t set a franchise record. Garrett did with four-and-a-half sacks. For some reason, Chicago coaches thought it was a good idea to leave him single-blocked by veteran left tackle Jason Peters. It wasn’t. The Browns held Chicago to 47 yards on offense, including one yard net passing – both club records –with Fields completing just six of 20 attempts and sacked nine times. “Justin Fields saw too much of Myles Garrett one-on-one running free,” said Hall-of-Fame coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy. Someone tell Matt Nagy.