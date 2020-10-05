Judgements IV: Is it too soon or too foolish to start believing in Browns?

Four games into the season, and we have our first thunderbolt.

No, it’s not the COVID outbreak reaching the NFL. Nor is it the play of the undefeated Buffalo Bills. Nope, this is all about the Cleveland Browns, a franchise that hasn’t had a winning season since 2007 and hasn’t been in the Dawg Pound lately as much as it has the Dog House.

Go ahead and look it up. Over the past 12 years, the Browns never had a winning season, finished last in their division nine times, went winless one year (2017), 1-31 in two (2016-17) and were 51-140-1 overall.

But that was then, and this is now. And now the Cleveland Browns are 3-1 and tied … this is not a misprint … with the Baltimore Ravens for second in the AFC North. It’s the best start for Cleveland since 2001 when quarterback Baker Mayfield was 6, and, no, they didn’t go to the playoffs that season.

But they might this year.

I know, it’s Cleveland, and if anything can go wrong with the Browns it will. So it might be too soon or too foolish to start loading the bandwagon. Nevertheless, you can’t help but wonder if somehow they’ve outrun their history when you watch that 49-38 beatdown of Dallas – in Dallas, no less – in a game where they pulverized America’s Team so soundly they once led 41-14.

That’s not supposed to happen to the Cowboys, and it’s not supposed to happen with Cleveland. But it did, with the Browns winning as most others don’t – not relying on their quarterback but on a devastating run game that produced a season-high 307 yards, the most Dallas has ever allowed -- many of them without leading rusher Nick Chubb.

Call it what you will, but from here it looked like a complete performance. Mayfield threw for two scores. Jarvis Landry … yes, Jarvis Landry … threw for another. Odell Beckham Jr. scored three times for the first time since 2015, including a game-clinching 50-yard run. And defensive lineman Myles Garrett produced a strip-sack in his third straight game.

It was the Browns as they were supposed to be a year ago when preseason forecasts had them winning their division. Only they didn’t. They finished third. And it’s the Browns as they must be if they’re to challenge unbeaten Pittsburgh and defending division champion Baltimore in the AFC North.

And that’s a legitimate issue.

The Ravens already pulverized them this season, and none of Cleveland’s victories have been over an opponent with more than one victory. Still, the Browns are where they haven’t been in 19 years. Aand while Mayfield can tell reporters, “I don’t really care,” as he did Sunday, I do.

So should you. Because the Browns could be a playoff threat, and that’s not only good for Cleveland. It’s better for the NFL.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1) The Chiefs aren’t the NFL’s big dog. COVID-19 is. The pandemic was supposed to be everywhere except the NFL. Until it wasn’t. Then the Steelers-Titans game had to be postponed, and Cam Newton tested positive, forcing the Patriots-Chiefs game to be rescheduled. Now the Saints’ Michael Burton tested positive, too, and what we have is the threat of a COVID chaos. The NFL tried to operate under the premise that it could outmaneuver the pandemic and operate its business almost as usual. But it just got a reminder that it won’t … and can’t … and it’s time to consider a shortened season. It played 14 games before 1978, and it played 12 before 1961. Heck, it played nine in a strike-shortened 1982 and still crowned a Super Bowl champion. Everything and anything should be under consideration at this point.

2) Old guys rule. Tom Brady is 43. Drew Brees is 41. Two weeks into the season, critics jumped on both, suggesting they step aside for youth. Fat chance. The two combined for seven TDs, 615 yards, a .690 completion percentage and two wins Sunday. Better yet, Brady outdueled a quarterback (Justin Herbert) who is 21 years younger and Brees bested another (Matt Stafford) who is nine years his junior. Rust never sleeps, people.

3) Mike Nolan should get in touch with a realtor. The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator won’t last long if he can’t stop his unit from hemorrhaging. Dallas has now allowed 38-plus points in three straight games, and if that sounds like a lot it’s because it is. It’s the second time in franchise history it’s happened and the first since the Cowboys went 0-11-1 in 1960, their inaugural season. But it doesn’t stop there. In two home games this year, the Dallas No-D achieved additional notoriety. It surrendered 29 first-half points to Atlanta two weeks ago, then an AT & T record for the first two quarters. But it broke that mark Sunday when Cleveland laid down 31. I understand the Cowboys lost key players via free agency and injuries, but, c’mon, guys. Just because you wear 1960 patches on your sleeves doesn’t mean you have to play like it’s 1960.

4) It’s OK to Mess with Texas. The Longhorns lose. The Texans lose. The Cowboys lose. Tough weekend for the Lone Star State; tougher weekend for its NFL teams. Houston and Dallas are a combined 1-7, and neither plays defense. If this continues, call it the Lone Win State.

5) Seven wins can take the NFC East. I’m serious. The Giants, Cowboys and Redskins all lost Sunday, and guess what? Nothing changed in the division. That’s because it stinks. The Giants are 0-4, their quarterback is regressing, their star running back is out for the season … yet they’re one game out of first. One quarter into the season, and the moral to the NFC East story is clear: There’s always hope in a division where 1-3 puts you in first.

THIRD AND 15

1. On behalf of grey-hairs everywhere I want to thank the late-afternoon games for returning defense to the NFL. Until then I thought I was watching the Big-12, with the first eight games averaging 60.6 points – including 87 in the Dallas-Cleveland track meet. But then Indianapolis-Chicago, Buffalo-Vegas and the Rams-Giants landed, and hallelujah. Only the Bills and Raiders scored more than 20, and only the Bills hit 30. Result: That three-game parlay produced an average of 36.3 points, and anyone old enough to remember Dick Butkus and Mike Curtis rejoiced.

2. The best team in the East isn’t in the East at all. It’s in Seattle. The Seahawks won their last 10 games in the Eastern Time Zone.

3. Here’s why Kyler Murray’s legs mean as much to Arizona as his arm. The Cards are 1-10-1 when he has fewer than eight rushes. He had six Sunday. And they lost.

4. Next up at quarterback for Chicago: Kyle Hendricks. He’s available.

5. Hard to believe but Houston … yes, the team with three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt … is the only team without a takeaway this season.

6. Detroit was 36-28 under Jim Caldwell and went to the playoffs in two of his four seasons there. His successor, Matt Patricia is 10-25-1, including 1-3 this season and 4-15-1 in his last two years. So here’s my question: How come Caldwell can’t get a job? Someone? Anyone?

7. The last two games, Dak Prescott has thrown 115 times, with 78 completions, 974 yards and seven touchdowns. And that’s great … if you’re playing Fantasy Football. But he’s not. So here’s why it’s a problem: 1) Because in those same two games Zeke Elliott virtually disappeared, carrying just 26 times for 88 yards, and 2) because both times the Cowboys lost. Mike McCarthy should remember what The Boss told us decades ago: Baby, we were born to run. Cleveland got the message. So should McCarthy.

8. As I said two weeks ago, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert isn’t sitting down … no matter what happens next to Tyrod Taylor.

9. Time for the Jaguars to retire the “Sacksonville” nickname. The Jags have four this season and no more than one in any game.

10. Attention, Houston: Consider that payback for what happened to the Twins.

11. Maybe Vikings’ rookie Justin Jefferson is the next Randy Moss waiting to happen. I said maybe. All four of catches Sunday were for 20 or more yards

12. Carolina was supposed to flounder without Christian McCaffrey. Instead, the Panthers are 2-0. Reason: A balanced attack, an improved Teddy Bridgewater and a defense that forces turnovers (five the past two weeks) and minimizes big plays.

13. Either the Raiders’ Jon Gruden doesn’t get it, or he doesn’t give a rip about fines. But, yes, he’s daring the league office to dock him again for not paying attention to COVID protocol by pulling his mask down.

14. Josh Allen update. Over his last 16 regular-season starts, he’s 11-5, with 29 TD passes, four interceptions, nine ratings of 100 or more and nine rushing scores. Yeah, I’d say he’s arrived.

15. And that, people, is why the Bengals extended Joe Mixon’s contract.

LINE OF THE DAY

This one comes via @NFL_Memes on Twitter: “We are officially in the fourth quarter of 2020. Man, I hope we are playing the Falcons.”

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

The Browns ran for 307 yards yet didn’t have anyone rush for 100 yards. Honest. D’Ernest Johnson led Cleveland with 95.

AND ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

The Lions have lost six consecutive games where they were leading by 10 or more points, the longest such streak in league history.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“In my own words, I’d call it soft. We’ve got to hold ourselves to a higher standard. I call this s**t soft. – Dallas DL DeMarcus Lawrence on the Cowboys’ defensive woes.

"It ultimately falls at my feet. What I don't like is the pattern of the four games. The points are outrageous, time of possession is totally lopsided and we're minus-7 in the turnover ratio. Not a winning formula." -- Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady. Three weeks ago the guy was buried on Twitter. He didn’t play well in his first game with Tampa Bay, throwing his third pick-six in his last three starts (including the playoffs) and losing for the third straight time. So Brady haters made their annual appearance on Twitter and skewered the guy, repeating a tired mantra that the 43-year old had reached his “tipping point.” Yeah, sure. And Patrick Mahomes has reached his ceiling. All Brady did Sunday was throw for five touchdowns to five different receivers to rally the Bucs from a 24-7 halftime deficit to a 38-31 victory defeat of the L.A. Chargers. Since the season-opening loss to New Orleans, Brady has nine TDs, two interceptions, three victories and no sharp remarks from Bruce Arians or defense summations from Brett Favre. Plus, at 3-1, he has as many victories as the rest of the NFC South.