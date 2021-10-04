Judgements IV: The Night the Patriots Lost a Game but May Have Found a QB

When it was over, the game that was trumpeted as Brady vs. Belichick really wasn’t about either. It was about Mac Jones.

He’s New England’s rookie quarterback, and, no, he wasn’t a winner Sunday night. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs were by the narrowest of margins, surviving a 19-17 decision when Nick Foles’ last-minute 56-yard field goal caromed off the left upright.

But it was Jones who made the biggest impression.

He threw for more yards (275-269) and more touchdowns (2-0) than Brady. He completed more passes (31-22), too, including 19 straight at one point – tying a franchise record set by (who else?) Tom Brady. He was poised. He was accurate. And he didn’t wilt in one of the season’s most anticipated games, putting New England in a position to pull off a last-minute upset.

It didn’t happen. But don’t blame Jones.

In one evening he showed that he just might have what it takes to make New England a playoff contender again. Three times he overcame deficits to put New England ahead of the defending Super Bowl champions. And he might’ve made it four had his head coach, Bill Belichick, trusted his offense to convert a fourth-and-3 at the Tampa Bay 37 with just under a minute left. Instead, Belichick called on Folk – who made his previous 36 field-goal tries – and the rest you know.

Brady and the Bucs won. Belichick and the Patriots lost.

But that was expected. Mac Jones’ performance wasn’t. Because he did more than hold his own vs. Tom Brady in an emotionally charged environment. He outplayed him.

“He played his tail off,” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said. “He gave his team a chance to win.”

History will record this as the evening where Brady set an NFL record for career passing yards, eclipsing Drew Brees, and completed one of the rarest of NFL cycles – defeating all of the league’s 32 teams. But it might just as easily be remembered as the game that launched a long and successful career for Mac Jones.

“He’s going to be a great quarterback in this league,” Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White said afterward.

Maybe. All I know is that in a game that was supposed to be all about Tom Brady, it’s another quarterback we’re left talking about.

.SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Arizona is legit. The Rams were supposed to be the litmus test, but this wasn’t close. It was a beatdown. Don’t look now, but Arizona is the only unbeaten team in the NFC.

2. Detroit needs another bailout. Tell me again: What was wrong with Jim Caldwell? He was fired after finishing 9-7 in 2017. Since his departure, the Lions are 14-37-1, including 0-4 this season.

3. There may be hope yet for New York. The Jets win in OT. The Giants win in OT. Both were games each typically loses. But quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Daniel Jones defied the odds, not committing critical mistakes and rallying their teams from behind. A mirage? Stay tuned.

4. It’s time for the Steelers to worry. They’re 1-3, with three straight losses where they were outscored 77-44. Coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t had a losing season in 14 years with Pittsburgh. This might be the first.

5. The Cowboys’ biggest offseason move isn’t in the huddle. He’s on the sideline. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has made the Cowboys a team that can beat you on both sides of the ball. You know about Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott and Amari Cooper. But how about Defensive Player-of-the-Month Trevon Diggs? With two more interceptions Sunday he now has a league-leading five. Moreover, the Cowboys have 11 takeaways, second only to Buffalo, and are tied with the Bills for first in the turnover margin at plus-7.

THIRD AND 20

1. Four games into the season, we have an MVP frontrunner … and it’s not Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or Derrick Henry. It’s Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray.

2. It’s not too soon to say the Cowboys are a playoff team waiting to happen. Reason: They’re balanced. Better reason: They play in the NFC East. Who’s going to beat them? Philadelphia? Washington? The Giants? See what I mean.

3. Change isn’t always good, and this year’s rookie head coaches are the proof. They’re a combined 6-22, with two – Urban Meyer and Dan Campbell – a combined 0-8. The Chargers’ Brandon Staley is the only one with a winning record: He’s 2-1.

4. Add me to the list of persons who wondered why Belichick called for a field goal on fourth-and-3 from the Tampa Bay 37. Even if Nick Folk made the kick, Brady still would’ve had a minute to respond. Plus, while Folk had a streak of 36 straight field goals, he never tried one longer than 51 yards in that stretch.

5. I thought the Rams were supposed to be better this season on defense. They’re not.

6. If Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury isn’t serious, the feeling is that he could play in a week or two. And if it is? The 49ers should turn the team over to Trey Lance and just get on with the future now.

7. Russell Wilson still hasn’t lost three consecutive games in his career. He’s also never won a single league MVP vote in his career. Not sure which is more astounding.

8. Dallas did more than bury undefeated Carolina. They beat the Jerome Boger jinx. Boger is an NFL referee, and the last four games that he worked, the road teams won … and all were underdogs. Not this time.

9. So Kansas City won big. Relax. It was Philadelphia, shredded for 83 points the past two weeks. The Chiefs were so good (or the Eagles so bad) that punter Tommy Townsend took the day off, not punting on a single series. The Chiefs don’t have long to wait to see how meaningful Sunday was. They play Buffalo next week, and the Bills have two shutouts in four weeks.

10. The Lions’ Jared Goff lost his last seven starts. Just sayin.’

11. Maybe we should include Aaron Rodgers among candidates for NFL Executive of the Year. After all, he's the guy who convinced the Packers to reacquire Randall Cobb. Cobb scored two TDs Sunday.

12. No wonder Sean Payton called the Saints’ loss “frustrating.” Running back Alvin Kamara wasn’t targeted for a single pass. But doesn’t Sean Payton run that offense?

13. No surprise: Carolina has the league leader in rushing TDs. Big Surprise: It’s not Christian McCaffrey. It’s quarterback Sam Darnold with five. Prior to this season, he had five in his career.

14. That was a step forward for Chicago’s Justin Fields. But remember: It was Detroit and a lousy defense.

15. Lost in the aftermath of Brady’s successful return to Foxboro is this: The Patriots have lost their first three home games for the first time since 1993.

16. The more you watch Drew Lock the more you understand how important Teddy Bridgewater is to the Broncos … and how much his loss (concussion) could affect them.

17. How good is Buffalo? Since losing their season opener, the Bills outscored opponents 118-21 and produced two shutouts. Next up: Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes.

18. Memo to Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni: You don’t beat the Chiefs with field goals. Take it from the Chargers’ Brandon Staley.

19. Look, I love what Ryan Tannehill has done in Tennessee, too. But how in the world do you take a delay-of-game penalty on a third-and-5 from the Jets’ 26, with 24 seconds left in OT? That’s on Tannehill, and it’s inexcusable.

20. With the first pick of the 2022 draft, the Houston Texans pick … ? It better be a quarterback.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

Buffalo won nine of its last 10 regular-season games by 10 or more points. No other team has more than five.

ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Cleveland has held opponents to single digits in consecutive games for the first time since 1995 … or, the last year with Bill Belichick as its head coach.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Dallas shredded Carolina’s run defense for 245 yards. The Panthers had surrendered 135 yards rushing the first three weeks.

GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“This was about this team coming up here to win. This wasn’t about one player.” – Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady on beating New England.

“It looked like a typical first game. That’s why he’s a No. 2 quarterback.” – San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance.

“That’s barbaric. That’s like saying water is dry.” – Baltimore wide receiver James Proche on critics saying quarterback Lamar Jackson can’t throw.

“I have to pick it up. Because if I think that piss-poor performance is going to cut it, it’s not.” – Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

KANSAS CITY COACH ANDY REID. He won 100 games in the NFC with Philadelphia. Now he’s won 100 games in the AFC with Kansas City. If that sounds significant, it is. No other coach in NFL history has done it. Appropriately, Reid’s 100th AFC victory occurred where most of his 100-plus NFC victories did – Philadelphia. “We were due to get him that,” said quarterback Patrick Mahomes.