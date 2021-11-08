Judgements IX: So Where Does Aaron Rodgers Fit in Midseason MVP Talk?

Now that we’ve been served another reminder of what Aaron Rodgers means to Green Bay, I have a simple question: What, if any, impact does the past week have on Rodgers’ MVP candidacy?

A week ago, he was one of a litany of frontrunners, along with quarterbacks Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Tennessee running back Derrick Henry. But then Murray was sidelined by injury, Henry bowed out after foot surgery, Tom wasn't Terrific in a loss to New Orleans and Allen fizzled vs. lowly Jacksonville with a performance reminiscent of his rookie season.

That narrows Rodgers’ competition – at least for the time being -- to Jackson and Stafford, with Jackson the leader after Stafford self-destructed Sunday night.

So where does that leave Rodgers?

Some (most?) would argue that the Packers' 13-7 loss to Kansas City only underscores his value to Green Bay, and no argument here. The Packers were on a seven-game tear until Rodgers disappeared. Then they couldn’t outscore a Chiefs’ team so out of sync that it averages 12 points over its last three starts.

So there’s that. I mean, there’s a reason Rodgers is the defending league MVP. He carried Green Bay a year ago and he's carrying them now, just as he has most of his career.

But he wasn’t there Sunday because of injury. He wasn’t there because he and the Packers didn’t follow the NFL’s COVID protocols. So what? So it begs the question: How can someone be considered MVP material if, in flouting league mandates, he knowingly and recklessly puts his teammates at risk? Rodgers knew what the rules were, and he and the Packers disobeyed them. Result: He sat down, and his teammates suffered the consequences.

They lost a game they could have won.

So let’s look at what we have now: Rodgers’ reputation has suffered a body blow, with Hall-of-Fame quarterback and FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw calling him a liar on national TV … and he’s hardly alone. “Saturday Night Live” mocked Rodgers this weekend with a skit that portrayed him as a coward.

“Our first guest,” its skit went, “is someone who’s brave enough to say, ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.”

The audience laughed. But this isn’t comedy. This is Aaron Rodgers in the crosshairs of … well, everyone. Now we're left to wonder: What’s next? Did he infect teammates? If so, how many? How long will he be out (he can return next Saturday)? What penalties will he and the Packers suffer? How does he begin to repair a reputation damaged by his conduct and public pronouncements?

And finally: What impact will the past week have on his MVP candidacy with voters? It’s worth a discussion.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Jordan Love is raw. He didn’t have to be Aaron Rodgers to win Sunday. But he had to be something other than he was – which was a deer in headlights. “At some point,” said FOX broadcaster Joe Buck, “(the Packers) are going to have figure out if Jordan Love’s the guy. This will be part of the evidence.” OK. Well, then: Jordan Love’s not the guy. Not now he’s not, which should play into how the Packers view A-Rod after this season. For the record, the Packers are 6-12-1 without him.

2. Even without Derrick Henry, Tennessee's the top team in the AFC. No King Henry. No Taylor Lewan. No problem. The Titans' 28-9 beatdown of the Rams makes them 6-0 vs. last season's playoff teams and 7-1 since a season-opening loss to Arizona. Better yet, only three of their eight second-half opponents have winning records.

3. There’s no favorite in the AFC West. Check the standings: All four teams are above .500 and within a half-game of each other. That’s the good news. The bad: Nobody there is going to the Super Bowl.

4. New England has turned its season around. The Patriots have the same number of wins as first-place Buffalo, play in a division with the Jets and Miami and their rookie quarterback doesn’t make big mistakes. Buffalo’s Josh Allen does, and, suddenly, the Bills look vulnerable.

5. You better believe there’s a Monday Night charm. Teams that win on Mondays, win the following Sunday … and you can look it up. With Sunday's victory, Kansas City made it 8-0 this season ... and, dating back to the end of last year, the record is 13-0.

THIRD AND 15

1. Not sure what to make of it but … the teams that just got rid of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.—OK, Denver and Cleveland -- had their best games of the year.

2. Looks like Le’Veon Bell may have finally found a home.

3. Not sure if that Arizona win says more about Colt McCoy or the 49ers. All I know is San Francisco is toast, and not because of what Jimmy G. is doing … but because of what everyone else is not.

4. Lamar Jackson is carrying Baltimore. Literally. He carried 21 times Sunday for 120 yards and led the Ravens to a come-from-behind win. But how sustainable is that over the long haul? Answer: It isn’t. Quarterbacks who run that often can’t last. Jackson’s 97 rushes are more than the Ravens’ top two running backs combined (92). Is that too much? “I don’t know,” said Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh. “We won.”

5. Never bet the 49ers at home. They’re 0-4 there this year and 1-8 dating back to the last nine at Levi’s Stadium. Worse, they just lost to an Arizona team missing its two best players, Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

6. Not sure which is more mind-boggling: Denver shredding the Cowboys or Dallas leaving Dak Prescott in until the bitter end.

7. It wasn’t just the absence of Aaron Rodgers that finished Green Bay. It was the presence of its special teams. They stunk, missing one field, having another blocked and muffing a punt.

8. To those Vikings’ players wearing “Free Odell” T-shirts Sunday: Good luck. He reportedly wants to play for a contender, with “issues” if he’s not in “a winning environment.” The Vikings are not a winning environment.

9. Justin Herbert can carry the Chargers to the playoffs, but that leaky defense can’t.

10. Nothing but fines for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers? Guess there is a Rodgers Rate after all. Remember: This is the same league that suspended Tom Brady four games for “a general awareness” of deflated footballs and docked the Patriots first-and-fourth-round draft picks.

11. Good thing Cleveland won. Coach Kevin Stefanski last week said the Browns’ “lives depended on it.”

12. Sam Darnold is still seeing ghosts. He’s 0-4 vs. the Pats with one TD pass and nine interceptions, including three Sunday. Memo to Matt Rhule: Dial Ghostbusters.

13. When does Josh Allen outplay Josh Allen? When Jacksonville stonewalls the Bills.

14. Consider the Raiders victims of circumstance Sunday … and I’m not just talking about the Henry Ruggs mess. I’m talking about timing. They’ve now lost their last five games following byes.

15. Yes, you can do anything with numbers, but Teddy Bridgewater’s numbers are pretty transparent. In Denver’s five wins, he has six TD passes and no interceptions. In the Broncos’ four losses, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Connect the dots.

16. That makes Arizona 5-0 on the road, with all five wins by 12 or more points. That's meaningful if and when they go on the road for the playoffs.

17. The Rams' Jalen Ramsey should shut up. Yeah, he makes plays. But he takes too many stupid and unnecessary penalties.

18. One reason why Philadelphia struggles vs. the pass: No sacks in three of its last four games.

19. Maybe it’s time to rethink Cincinnati. Remember when the Bengals buried Baltimore and quarterback Joe Burrow said “the sky’s the limit.” Apparently, it’s not. Cincinnati lost the past two weeks to the Jets and Browns by a combined score of 75-47. Who dey? A team where the Big Play has vanished, that’s who.

20. In the end, it might just come down to what Aaron Schatz, editor in chief of Football Outsiders, said on Twitter: "So Stafford sucked today. Josh Allen sucked today. Prescott sucked today. Mahomes kind of sucked today, and Kyler Murray's backup played awesome and the Cardinals won without him. Tom Brady is going to win the MVP at 44, isn't he? He's one bad Lamar Jackson game away." I wouldn't rule it out.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

New England has scored in the first half of its last 95 games, including the playoffs, the longest active streak since 2000.

STAT THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Patrick Mahomes’ average of 3.2 yards per completion Sunday was the second lowest of his career. The only game worse was last week vs. the Giants.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Buffalo was a 15-1/2 point favorite when Sunday’s game began. The Bills’ loss was the fourth largest road upset since 1966.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“You lied to everyone.” – FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw to Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m proud of these guys and the focus they had despite all the bulls**t that was going on this week.” – Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“My calf had nothing to do with the whole game.” – Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I put the ball in danger too often. Bit us in the butt. I played like “s**t.” – Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

JAMES CONNER, RB, Arizona. Yeah, I know, it was a close call with the Jags’ Josh Allen. But how do you ignore a guy who produced the first three-touchdown game of his career, accumulated 173 scrimmage yards and carried the Cards to a big win over San Francisco? Answer: You don’t. Conner was supposed to be a role player after he left Pittsburgh, but check this out: His 11 touchdowns not only lead the NFL but are the most by a Cardinals’ player through the first nine games since 1973. So, yeah, he played a role Sunday. A leading one.