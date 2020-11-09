Judgements IX: Allen, Bills' defense catapult Buffalo into AFC hierarchy

First, New England. Now Seattle. Twice in the past eight days the Buffalo Bills found what teams can spend an entire season looking for.

A signature victory. Except now they have two.

There was no understating the importance of last weekend’s 24-21 defeat of New England, ending a streak of seven consecutive losses to an opponent that owned the AFC East the past 11 years. It demonstrated that a shakeup is in store within the division, with Buffalo on track to win its first title since … well, since Jim Kelly was quarterback.

Then came Sunday’s 44-34 beatdown of Seattle, the NFC West leader with the MVP frontrunner at quarterback, and now Buffalo looks like more than a division frontrunner. It looks like a legitimate member of an AFC hierarchy that includes Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Tennessee.

One reason: Quarterback Josh Allen. He’d struggled the past four weeks, with as many touchdown passes (4) as interceptions, and was so inconsistent that he had critics wondering if there was something wrong. He answered Sunday with his second 400-yard game of the season, shredding the NFL’s worst pass defense for three TDs and adding a fourth on a 3-yard keeper.

That’s not supposed to happen to a Pete Carroll-coached team, but it did. In fact, the 44 points were the most allowed by Carroll since Nov 14, 2009 when he coached USC and watched Stanford run up 55. So, Josh Allen, take a bow.

But Allen wasn’t the story: The Bills’ defense was.

For the second straight week it produced key plays, this time forcing Seattle’s Russell Wilson into a season-high four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions), sacking him five times and doing what nobody else has: Slow his MVP campaign. Granted, he threw for 390 yards and Seattle produced 34 points … but so what? Buffalo won. Seattle lost.

And now Buffalo is 7-2 for the first time since 1993 … or the days of the K-Gun, Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Bruce Smith and the Super Bowl Bills.

So this was more than a victory. It was a giant step forward not only because it solidified Buffalo’s hold on first in the AFC East but because it was produced by a defense that has been vulnerable this season, especially to the run, and because it comes at the beginning of a five-game stretch that includes, in order, Seattle, Arizona, the Chargers, San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

Essentially, it proved that the Bills can play with anyone.

“I don’t want to compare ourselves to Jim Kelly’s era, Thurman Thomas … those guys are legends,” said tackle Dion Dawkins. “We are far from them. They hold the crown. They are the kings. But this just shows we are capable of doing whatever we want to do. We have all of the pieces here.”

Precisely.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Russell Wilson is no longer the slam-dunk MVP. Yep, it’s getting crowded at the top, with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers closing fast. Mahomes has nine TD passes the past two weeks and quarterbacks a club that may be the best in the AFC (sorry, Pittsburgh). Rodgers, meanwhile, has 24 TDs, two interceptions and the Packers on top of the NFC North. And then there’s Wilson, who was the runaway leader until he stopped cookin’ in Buffalo. Now he’s coming off one of his worst performances, with four turnovers in a lopsided loss to the Bills. Wilson is still my mid-season MVP choice, but let the record show that in the midst of a record-breaking year, he has more interceptions (8) than Mahomes (1), Rodgers (2) and Tom Brady (4) combined.

2. Joe Biden doesn’t own Washington. Daniel Jones does. The Giants’ quarterback is 4-0 in his career vs. the Washington Football Team, including 2-0 this season. He’s 1-16 vs. everyone else.

3. Dalvin Cook is the NFC’s answer to Derrick Henry. He scored four touchdowns last week. He scored two more Sunday. And he produced 485 yards from scrimmage the past two weeks, the first Vikings’ back to accumulate 200 yards in back-to-back games since Chuck Foreman in 1976. Sunday marked the seventh straight game where Cook has scored and the 18th time in his last 21 starts that he found the end zone. Now you know why Minnesota’s winning again. The Vikings realized that featuring Cook more and Kirk Cousins less is in everyone’s best interests.

4. Matt Nagy’s offense is a mess. The Bears don’t have a quarterback. They barely have a running game. And they had three first downs and no points through the first three quarters Sunday vs. a Titans’ team missing Jadeveon Clowney. Too bad, too. Chicago has a defense that could carry someone with a quarterback … a running game … something … to the top of the division. But not like this.

5. Miami is back. The Dolphins shredded the Rams last week. Now, they’ve held off Arizona … in Arizona, no less. So they’re 5-3, with as many wins the first half of this season as they had all of last year and pushing Buffalo in the AFC East. The Dolphins have a Coach-of-the-Year candidate in Brian Flores, a stingy defense that creates turnovers and a rookie quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) who could be … I said could be … the best thing to happen to Miami since Marino. Bottom line: The Dolphins are relevant again, and it’s about time.

THIRD AND 20

1. Pittsburgh is unbeaten for the first time in its history, but the Steelers aren’t the team I’d fear most today. Kansas City is.

2. The Chargers are cursed. Just when you think things can’t get any worse … they do. That’s two straight weeks where they lost on the last play of the game, only this time on an apparent TD that was overturned. Unreal? Nope, more like typical. The Bolts are 3-15 the past two years in one-score games.

3. Cowboys’ coach Mike McCarthy should be hot, but not with officials. He had a chance to drop the hammer on Pittsburgh with a fourth-and-three inches late in the third quarter and ahead 16-9. Instead of going for it, he kicked the field goal … and suffered the consequences.

4. The mid-season draft order for 2021 is, as follows: 1) Jets; 2) Jacksonville; 3) Dallas; 4) N.Y. Giants and 5) Washington. Your take: The Jets are Tanking for Trevor. My take: The NFC East is lousier than ever. Three of its four teams are among the top five.

5. When you think of the league’s top receivers you don’t think Will Fuller. Well, maybe you should. The Houston star scored receiving TDs in his last six games, breaking a tie with DeAndre Hopkins for the longest such streak in franchise history and the longest by anyone, period, since Antonio Brown produced receiving TDs in eight straight games in 2018.

6. Congratulations, Daniel Jones. He didn’t have a turnover, and, yes, that’s news. He had at least one in every game this season and 36 in 21 career games prior to Sunday. Moreover, it was only the second time in 22 contests he didn’t commit a giveaway.

7. Match race I want to see: Kyler Murray vs. DK Metcalf.

8. Proof that coaching is overrated: Miami played Arizona without five assistants due to COVID protocol … and won.

9. Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey won’t be eased back to anything. In his first game since early September, Run DMC produced 158 yards on 28 touches … or twice as many as any other Panther.

10. Atlanta interim coach Raheem Morris has one more win (2) in three weeks than predecessor Dan Quinn had the first six. Just sayin.’

11. The more you see Tua Tagovailoa the more you want to see. Not often you hear this … but a smart draft pick by the Fins.

12. Offensive Rookie of the Year: Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert? Who ya got?

13. Travis Kelce is a tight end, but he lined up in so many different spots Sunday he had a catch vs. eight different Carolina defenders.

14. My mid-season Coach of the Year: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. Not only does he coach the only unbeaten team; at 8-0 he just guaranteed that he won’t have a losing season for the 14th straight season – or his entire career with the Steelers.

15. Gotta love how Ben Roethlisberger gutted out that come-from-behind victory on one leg. But he had help … from his offensive line. He wasn’t sacked once.

16. Rewind that Marcus Peters interception in the Ravens-Indy game, and tell me it’s an interception. Because it’s not. It’s an incomplete pass. Officials diagreed, ruling it a catch. All I know is if that were a receiver it would’ve been ruled incomplete.

17. Al Riveron on the Peters interception: “We have clear and obvious visual evidence where the defender controls the football, takes three steps.” One problem: There was nothing clear and obvious about it.

18. Memo to rookie quarterbacks: Steer clear of Houston. Since joining the Texas in 2013, Romeo Crennel is 14-2 vs. rookies.

19. If I’m the Bears I bench Nick Foles and sign Yu Darvish.

20. Thank you, Aaron Rodgers, for expressing what many of us felt when hearing of the passing of "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek Sunday. "Weeknights will never be the same," he tweeted. Amen.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

Kyler Murray is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with eight rushing touchdowns in the first eight games of a season.

ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Miami defensive back Xavien Howard was flagged four times for pass interference (three accepted) vs. Arizona. Including the offsetting pass interference, the four DPIs are the most by anyone in 20 years.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Buffalo’s Josh Allen has 19 touchdown passes through the first eight games, tying Joe Ferguson for the franchise record. Only Jim Kelly had more, with 20 in 1991.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“It’s gotten so jacked up how the catch rule is. No one who has been around football or watched football thought that was a catch, including the guy who caught it. But somebody who has probably never caught a football in his life gets to decide it.” – Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers on the Marcus Peters interception.

“At some point, good things will happen.” – Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

“So out of character across the board, I don’t even recognize us.” – Seattle coach Pete Carroll on surrendering 44 points.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook. It’s his second straight week here, and no need to explain to Vikings’ fans. Everyone else: Just refer to No. 3 in our “Sunday School: Five Things We Learned” above, and you’ll know why.