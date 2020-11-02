If you believe in history you better believe in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At 7-0, they’re off to their best start ever, tying the 1978 Steelers who went on to win Super Bowl XIII. Better yet, at 7-0, they’re the only unbeaten team in the NFL … and, OK, I know what you’re thinking: So what? So, in the past two seasons … and in three of the last five … the last teams to remain unbeaten advanced to Super Bowls.

Which means history is on the Steelers’ side.

But so is just about everything else. They can run the ball. They have pass catchers galore. They can block. They have a Super Bowl- winning quarterback and a Super Bowl-winning head coach. And they have what most others in today’s NFL do not.

A defense.

Entering Sunday’s game, the Steelers led the league in total defense and sacks. Then they went into Baltimore and shut down the reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, sacking him four times and forcing four Jackson turnovers – including the first pick-six of his career.

Oh, yeah, they also extended their streak of consecutive games with sacks to 65, four short of the NFL record set by Tampa Bay (1999-2003).

Granted, the Ravens ran all over Pittsburgh (265 yards), but look where it got them: They produced seven second-half points and blew a 17-7 halftime lead. Furthermore, when Pittsburgh absolutely, positively had to make a stop, it did – thwarting a last-gasp Ravens’ drive by breaking up a pass in the end zone.

Until three weeks ago, the jury was out on the Steelers, with critics calling them out for a soft schedule. Then they beat 4-1 Cleveland, 5-0 Tennessee and 5-1 Baltimore. Now they’re the biggest threat to Kansas City in the AFC, with a legitimate shot to remain unbeaten when they next face the Ravens.

I’m serious. Look at the schedule. Their next three opponents are Dallas, Cincinnati and Jacksonville – opponents with a combined record of 5-17-1. Then it’s Baltimore again, only this time on Thanksgiving night and this time in Pittsburgh.

And speaking of the Ravens … here’s one more piece of history that bodes well for Pittsburgh. Until Sunday, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson was 21-0 (including the playoffs) when playing with a 10-point lead. Now he’s 21-1.

All together now: Here we go Steelers, here we go.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Buffalo isn’t out of the woods. Hardly. Did you get a look at that run defense? Jeesh. Yeah, I know, the Bills are 6-2, broke the New England hex and are up on everyone in the AFC East. But look what’s ahead: Their next five opponents are, in order: Seattle, at Arizona, L.A. Chargers, at San Francisco and Pittsburgh. Combined record: 24-12. Don’t look now, but Miami … yes, Miami … could be closing in the rear-view mirror.

2. Cincinnati is nobody’s bobo. Sure, the Bengals got waxed by Baltimore three weeks ago. But look at their other four losses: They’re by a total of 15 points, with none more than five. Dropping the hammer on Tennessee will get everyone’s attention, but this goes beyond one weekend. As long as the Bengals can protect quarterback Joe Burrow – and they did Sunday, allowing no sacks without four of their five offensive line starters – they’re going to be a tough out for everyone.

3. Rex Ryan owes Philip Rivers an apology. Three weeks ago, the coach-turned-ESPN pre-game analyst called for the Indianapolis quarterback to be benched, saying “he’s part of the problem; he’s not part of the solution.” Uh, wrong. The past two weeks Rivers has been part of the solution -- going 2-0, with six TDs, one interception, 633 yards passing and a share of first place in the AFC South. Someone get Rex rewrite.

4. The Rams need to go back to playing the NFC East. They’re 4-0 vs. the East, 1-3 vs. everyone else.

5. No lead, no matter how big, is safe with the Chargers. That’s an NFL-record four consecutive games (one a victory) where they’ve blown 16-point leads and five this season where they couldn’t hold leads of 11 or more. Bad, huh? It gets worse. When leading by 17 or more this season, the Chargers are 0-3. Everyone else is 52-4. So, what gives? "Bad plays by bad players," my friend in San Diego said. Someone call the Dodgers’ Julio Urias. Now, more than ever, the Bolts need a closer.

FIRST AND 20

1. It’s the week to vote, so I’m voting. Put me down for Russell Wilson as league MVP. I know we have nine more weeks left, but I've seen enough. At the rate he’s going, Wilson would wind up with an NFL-record 59 touchdown passes.

2. Sunday's biggest winner: Jets' linebacker Avery Williamson. He just learned he's been traded to Pittsburgh. Result: In one day he goes from a team that can't win (0-8) to one that hasn't lost (7-0)..

3. Jon Gruden should play the Browns more often. He’s 5-0 against them.

4. Patrick Mahomes threw more touchdown passes in a little over three quarters Sunday (5) than the Jets have all season (4).

5. Too bad Steve Cohen can’t buy the Jets, too.

6. The more I see D.K. Metcalf, the less I get how eight other receivers were drafted ahead of him.

7. If it looks as if Philadelphia's Carson Wentz is struggling that's because he is. He's the Eagles' first quarterback not to produce a passer rating of 100 in any of his first eight games since Doug Pederson in 1999.

8. Quick question: What is the only team this season without an offensive touchdown in the first quarter? If you said, “New England,” go to the head of the class.

9. Maybe Green Bay should’ve spent this year’s first-round draft pick on someone who can tackle instead of a backup quarterback.

10. Drew Lock just became the first Broncos’ quarterback to throw three fourth-quarter TD passes since Peyton Manning in 2013 … and, yes, that may be the last time you hear those two mentioned in the same sentence.

11. Adam Gase Note of the Week: As the Jets’ head coach, he has more losses of 20 or more points (8) than total wins (7).

12. I just added Miami’s Brian Flores to my Coach-of-the-Year list.

13. It doesn’t get much worse for Baltimore than losing to the Steelers. Except it just did: Ravens’ Pro Bowl tackle Ronnie Stanley will miss the rest of the season with a broken ankle. Ironically, he signed a five-year, $99-million contract extension late last week.

14. Looks like the Steelers are Lamar Jackson’s kryptonite. His four turnovers Sunday are a career worst, breaking his previous high of three against ... yep … Pittsburgh. Jackson has 15 in 27 starts vs. everyone else.

15. Will the real Baker Mayfield please stand up? One week after throwing five TD passes he can’t find the end zone with a Sherpa. In the Browns’ three losses, he’s thrown for two TDs; in their five wins, 13.

16. The Patriots’ Bill Belichick says he’ll stick with Cam Newton, but, for the life of me, I don’t know why. Reason: If you’re going to be bad … and the Patriots are 2-5 and on a four-game slide … be bad young, not bad old. Which is another way of saying: Find out what you have in Jarrett Stidham.

17. When Tennessee signed free-agent Jadeveon Clowney he was supposed to bring a pass rush with him. Yeah, sure. The Titans’ seven sacks are fewer than everyone but Jacksonville. Worse, they just got blanked by a Bengals’ team missing four of its five offensive line starters.

18. Great headline by NBCSports on Raiders’ win: “Just wind, baby.”

19. Jared Goff throws 61 times, has one touchdown, four turnovers (all in the first half) and a loss to Miami. I don’t need to hear from Rex Ryan. The performance speaks for itself.

20. Say goodnight to the Cowboys. Since the NFL expanded the playoffs in 1990, 112 teams started the season 2-6. None made the playoffs. Dallas is 2-6.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

Sunday marked Davante Adams’ 11th career game with multiple touchdown catches, all of them coming in the last five seasons. No other receiver has more than eight during that time.

ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Through seven games, the Saints' Alvin Kamara has 55 catches for 556 yards. Both are the most through the first seven games by any running back in NFL history.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Since the start of the 2003 season, there have been 284 losing streaks of at least four games. Until Sunday, New England was the only team not to have one.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“Cam’s our quarterback. That’s the way it’s been all year.” – New England coach Bill Belichick on who starts at quarterback the rest of the season.

“Frustrated with the whole offense. It wasn’t a very good day for us.” – San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo's performance.

"I'm doing this job to win, not to get my face stomped in." -- N.Y. Jets coach Adam Gase.

"I'm not good enough. I can be better. I know I will be." -- Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook. This was a close call with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, but Mahomes’ five TDs were at the expense of the Jets … which is a lot like playing vs. air. Sooooo… Dalvin Cook gets the call, as he did again and again Sunday to lift Minnesota to a 28-22 upset of Green Bay … at Lambeau, no less. All Cook did was score four times and produce 222 yards in offense – including 163 rushing. “He really is the best back in the league,” said teammate Eric Kendricks. Uh, I’m not so sure. I’d imagine Derrick Henry might have something to say about that. Alvin Kamara, too. Nevertheless, Cook was the best back in the league Sunday, becoming just the third player in the Vikings’ 60-year history to score four TDs. “Just a great player,” said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “A dynamic player. We’re always trying to find ways to get him the football.” You just found out why.