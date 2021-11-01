Judgements VIII: The South Won't Rise Again; It Belongs to Tennessee

Eight weeks into the season is way too early to start calling a division – unless, of course, you’re talking about the AFC South. Because that race (if you want to call it that) is all but over, cinched – not clinched – when Tennessee overcame Indianapolis in overtime, 34-31, Sunday.

The victory put the Titans three up on the rest of the division – OK, three up on the only team that matters: Indianapolis -- except it did more than that. It really moved them four ahead. The Titans beat the Colts twice this year, which means they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Which also means that if the Colts are to reach the playoffs, they’ll have to do it as a wildcard entry.

Look, Tennessee is the defending division champion, so getting to the top again is no surprise. The Titans have Derrick Henry. They have Ryan Tannehill. And they have a defense that forced Carson Wentz into two critical interceptions Sunday – including one pick-six – after he’d gone five straight games without a pick. But getting this far ahead this soon? Unexpected.

But check the standings. The Titans have more victories (6) than the rest of the division combined (5). Now look at their schedule: Of their remaining nine opponents, only three (the Rams, New Orleans and Pittsburgh) have winning records. Better yet, they have four left vs. opponents with no more than one victory each – Houston (twice), Miami and Jacksonville.

Tennessee has proven it belongs in the AFC hierarchy. In the past three weeks, it beat Buffalo, Kansas City and Indianapolis – all 2020 playoff teams. But this weekend it proved something more: There will be no AFC South race this season. It is unofficially over.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Apparently, the sky’s not the limit for Cincinnati. Quarterback Joe Burrow reached for superlatives when he characterized the Bengals’ future last week. Then the Jets … yes, the J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets … showed up. Bad enough that the Bengals lost; worse it was to a backup quarterback making his first start where they hemorrhaged 511 yards and blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead. Start unloading the bandwagon.

2. Justin Herbert has hit a wall. I’m not sure what’s going on, but I am certain what isn’t: Accuracy. That was always Herbert’s strength – one reason he was the league’s 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year – but it’s not now. In his last two starts, he’s 40 of 74 for 418 yards, with three TDs, three interceptions and two losses.

3. Cleveland does not rock. Take a look at the AFC North standings. That team at the bottom? Yep, it’s the Cleveland Browns. At 4-4, they’re not out of anything. But their quarterback’s playing with a torn labrum, they’ve lost three of their last four and they meet the Bengals, Patriots and Steelers three of the next four weeks.

4. Jimmy G.’s not the problem for San Francisco. Penalties are. Garoppolo haters wanted to throw the quarterback overboard after last week’s loss to Indianapolis, calling for rookie Trey Lance, but pipe down, people. It’s not happening. Not after Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran … yes, ran … for two TDs. The 49ers are 25-11 with Jimmy G; they’re 7-28 with everyone else since 2017.

5. Never underestimate Mike Tomlin. There’s a reason he hasn’t had a losing season in 14 years coaching the Steelers. Now he’s on a three-game roll, and the Steelers are winning ugly with defense and a running game. In other words, they’re back to Steelers’ football.

THIRD AND 20

1. Holding Dak Prescott out of Sunday night’s game was a no-brainer. The Cowboys don’t need to win now. They need to win in January. They’re going to lap the NFC East field, so their priority should be protecting Prescott to make sure he’s good for the playoffs.

2. Tom Brady separates Tampa Bay from the field. But so do defense and penalties. Not enough of one and too many of the other.

3. When Sean Payton says Jameis Winston’s knee injury is “significant,” that’s a warning. It usually means season-threatening. Which explains why Cam Newton's name is beginning to light up Twitter.

4. Something about the Saints that flummoxes Brady. Since joining the Bucs, he’s thrown seven interceptions in three regular-season losses, including two-pick sixes. He's also 2-4 lifetime vs. Payton.

5. Report: Texans are “prepared” to keep DeShaun Watson Translation: Wait until his legal issues are resolved, then call us.

6. Even ghosts and goblins can’t help Miami. The Dolphins were 6-0 in games on Halloween. Then Sunday happened.

7. Still waiting on Dan Campbell’s Lions to bite somebody’s kneecap off. It’s not that the Lions are the only winless team this season; it’s that they lost their last 12 dating back to last year, too. Motown is No-Town.

8. Look for Buffalo to separate itself from the AFC parity party the next three weeks. Their opponents, are, in order, Jacksonville (1-6), the Jets (2-5) and Indianapolis (3-5), a combined 6-16 record.

9. Chicago rookie Justin Fields was drafted to beat defenses, but he’s having trouble beating his own. Opponents have put up 95 points on Chicago the past three games, all losses. Fields looked comfortable out of the pocket Sunday, but his defense looked out of sync – so inept that the 49ers never punted.

10. Relax, Seattle fans. It was Jacksonville.

11. When commissioner Roger Goodell told Hall-of-Famer Morten Andersen a 17-game schedule is “a flight to quality” what he really meant is that an 18-game season is coming soon to a stadium near you.

12. If it seems as if Matthew Stafford is having a breakout year it’s because he is. His 22 TD passes tie Patrick Mahomes for the most for any quarterback through his first eight games with a team.

13. There must be a Rodgers Rate. The guy's in the MVP discussion again, and the Packers are among the NFC elite. Again.

14. Beating Cincinnati wasn’t the Jets’ greatest accomplishment. Beating the record book was. The Jets hadn’t scored a first-quarter point in their previous six games. With another shutout, they would’ve become the first team since the 1991 Packers to go seven straight. But they’re not. They scored a touchdown on their opening drive.

15. There’s no place like the road for San Francisco. The 49ers’ only wins are there, and you can look it up. They’re 3-1 and 0-3 at home.

16. No, that controversial helmet-to-helmet penalty vs. Cincinnati’s Mike Hilton wasn’t “the worst call of all time,” as ESPN’s Ryan Clark tweeted. But it was outrageously wrong. Hilton didn’t lower his helmet; the Jets’ Ty Johnson did. In fact, he’s the one who initiated contact. But that didn’t beat the Bengals. Mike White did. Now, let’s see if the NFL admits the mistake.

17. Teddy Bridgewater: No interceptions in four Denver wins; five picks in four Denver losses.

18. Maybe the Jags should move to London. They still haven’t won in the USA this season.

19. New England’s J.C. Jackson was right: Slowing down the Chargers really wasn’t “a big challenge.” In two games vs. Justin Herbert, the Patriots held him to a 50 percent completion rate, with two TDs and four interceptions.

20. That makes Buffalo’s Sean McDermott 5-0 following byes. Just sayin.’

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

A Jets’ quarterback has been sacked in 42 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak.

ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

The Rams are 43-0 under Sean McVay when leading at the half.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns Sunday were one more than the Eagles had all season.

SUNDAY'S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“We’ve see consistent signs of improvement. Maybe you guys will start believing.” – Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin on the Steelers’ third straight win.

“We’re not trying to be the best team in the league every Sunday. We’re trying to be the best team on the field every Sunday.” – Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

“I beat us today at the end of the game.” – Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz.

SUNDAY'S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

MIKE WHITE, QB, N.Y. Jets. Never heard of him? Join the club. He started only because rookie Zach Wilson couldn’t and made such an impression that by the fourth quarter Jets’ fans were chanting his name. Good reason: He hit 37 of 45 passes, threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, caught a two-point conversion (yes, he catches passes, too) and pulled off an improbable upset of Cincinnati. Until Sunday, Jets’ backup quarterbacks lost their previous 14 starts … or everything since Dec. 11, 2016. Then Mike White showed up, hit his first 11 passes and wound up joining Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to throw for 400 or more yards in their first career starts.